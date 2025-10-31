Aldi’s 2p edge from 1 September: are you missing out on £13.02 an hour and £1,425 paid breaks?

Pay packets in Merseyside are poised for a nudge that could set a fresh tone for supermarket wages nationwide.
Aldi will lift its entry hourly pay for store colleagues to £13.02 from 1 September, creating a two‑pence lead over Lidl’s £13.00 rate. The move amounts to an informal “2p rule” designed to keep Aldi fractionally ahead of its closest rival. With length of service, the Aldi hourly rate steps up to £13.95. The grocer also continues to pay for staff breaks, a benefit it values at about £1,425 a year for the average store colleague.
What the 2p rule means for your pay
The 2p uplift sounds tiny. It is meant to send a clear signal rather than transform weekly budgets. Keeping the top slot on hourly pay matters in a tight labour market. The grocer’s line is simple: never be beaten on pay, even if the margin is slender.
From 1 September, Aldi’s entry rate rises to £13.02 an hour — a deliberate 2p lead over a key competitor.
For a typical 37.5‑hour week, that 2p translates to an extra 75p before tax. Over a full year of 52 weeks, it adds roughly £39. For a 20‑hour part‑time schedule, it is about 40p per week, or £21 annually. Modest, yes, but the headline matters for attracting and keeping staff.
Service-linked rises up to £13.95
Progression remains a key draw. Aldi confirms the base rate can climb to £13.95 with length of service. That path rewards experience and keeps seasoned colleagues on the shopfloor, reducing churn and training costs.
Paid breaks that add up
Where the numbers jump is on breaks. Aldi pays colleagues for their rest time. The retailer values that at about £1,425 a year for an average store colleague. Few rivals match that. It acts like a hidden pay boost that many job adverts overlook.
Paid breaks worth around £1,425 a year set Aldi apart in a market where minutes often go unpaid.
Why Aldi is moving now
Timing matters. Lidl announced a rise to £13.00 earlier in August with effect from September. By edging to £13.02, Aldi reasserts its lead without triggering a steep wage race. It is the second pay rise for Aldi store teams this year, underlining a clear strategy. Investors and unions will read it as a sign that grocers accept higher wage floors as the new normal.
Giles Hurley, who runs Aldi in the UK and Ireland, has repeated that colleagues sit at the centre of the brand’s success. The message is consistent: retain staff, cut vacancies, reduce overtime costs, and deliver steady service at the tills. The 2p marker supports that stance while keeping costs predictable.
The competitive context
- Lidl’s entry hourly rate: £13.00 from September.
- Aldi’s entry hourly rate: £13.02 from 1 September.
- Aldi service rate: up to £13.95.
- Aldi breaks: paid for all colleagues, valued around £1,425 per year.
The two‑pence gap is as much about perception as pay. It gives recruiters a clear line when talking to applicants weighing up two near‑identical offers.
How the numbers stack up
|Supermarket
|Entry hourly rate (from Sept)
|Service-linked rate
|Paid breaks
|Aldi
|£13.02
|Up to £13.95
|Yes (approx £1,425/year value)
|Lidl
|£13.00
|Not stated here
|No (Aldi says it is the only retailer paying all breaks)
Worked examples help. A 30‑hour contract on £13.02 earns £390.60 a week before tax, versus £390.00 at £13.00. That is 60p more each week from the 2p gap alone. Add paid breaks and the annual difference widens further for Aldi colleagues.
Recruitment drive and where the jobs are
Aldi says it is hiring across experience levels, with full and part‑time roles in the mix. The expansion pipeline supports that. Twenty‑three new stores are planned this year, with ten sites already named. A £650m programme covers openings and refurbishments, with thirty‑five supermarkets due a refresh by year‑end.
New stores opening in 2025
- Fulham Broadway
- Shoreditch
- Eastbourne in East Sussex
- Waterbrook in Kent
- Langley Moor Meadowfield in Durham
- Deeside and Treharris in Wales
- Market Harborough in Leicestershire
- Tyne and Wear
- Pendle Drive, Sefton Liverpool
- Chesterfield
Store openings shift the hiring map. Candidates near these sites can expect assessment days, short on‑the‑job trials, and fast onboards before the peak trading periods.
What it means for your household budget
A higher hourly rate and paid breaks support steadier incomes. The effect compounds when overtime or additional contracted hours kick in. The 2p difference between rivals does not change take‑home pay by much, but the paid break policy does. That policy can cover a monthly energy bill, a weekly shop, or commuting costs.
If you are weighing roles, check the fine print: break policy, contracted hours, weekend premiums, and progression speed. Ask about the timeline to reach the £13.95 service rate. Confirm whether bank holiday hours carry a premium. Small details shape real pay.
A quick pay check for workers
Use this simple approach before accepting an offer.
- Multiply the hourly rate by contracted hours to get weekly gross pay.
- Ask if breaks are paid. If yes, add the value to your annual figure.
- Factor in travel time and cost per shift.
- Check how many weeks the store closes or reduces hours seasonally.
- Clarify progression milestones and typical time to reach them.
Bigger picture for the sector
Grocers have leaned on pay to stabilise staffing since labour markets tightened. Small, visible increases make headlines, while benefits like paid breaks drive retention quietly. The 2p rule is a signal to rivals and jobseekers that the pay ladder keeps moving, even if one step at a time.
Expect further skirmishes on entry rates if vacancies rise ahead of Christmas. For now, the combination of £13.02, service progression to £13.95, and paid breaks gives Aldi a clear pitch in towns like Merseyside and in new catchments where stores are opening.