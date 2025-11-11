Aldi’s budget DIY drop lands 11 September: will you grab under-£3 rollers or the £44.99 drill first?

School runs return, weekends shrink, and the snagging list grows. House-proud readers hunt quick wins without punishing price tags.
Aldi is timing a fresh Specialbuys push for home improvers who want results, not ruinous quotes. The new “Renovating on a Budget” range lands 11 September with prices starting under £3 and topping out at £44.99 for a cordless hammer drill and nail gun.
Why this drop matters
Many households now fix and refresh rather than move. Surveys from major finance brands suggest a large slice of owners prefer renovating over relocating as borrowing and moving costs keep rising. Trades are stretched, and day rates pinch. A low-cost, tool-in-hand route helps you act fast on small wins and spread the load on bigger jobs.
In stores 11 September in the Specialbuys aisles: prices start under £3 and peak at £44.99.
This range targets cosmetic upgrades and light carpentry. Think sharpened paint lines, smoother timber, smarter storage, and tidy finishes. It’s a neat fit for renters who need reversible changes, and for owners tackling prep work before calling in a pro.
What lands in the aisles
The line-up ticks off most weekend tasks. You get essentials for prep, paint, and finishing, plus a few power options for speed.
- Mini roller kit (under £3): handy for edges, trims and testing colours without loading a big tray.
- Renovation set (£5.99): trays, stirring rods and wiper grids to keep paint moving and mess down.
- Scraper sets (£4.99): lift old flaking paint, filler ridges and adhesive residues.
- Painting tool set (£4.99): tidies cut-ins and corners where walls meet ceilings or frames.
- Folding step stool (£4.49): reach top cupboards and cornices; it folds away between jobs. Available in blue, green or beige.
- Furniture wax (£4.99): revive tired wood and put back a soft, protective sheen.
- DIY vinyl self-adhesive film (£4.99): apply to flat surfaces for a new look in minutes, with light wood and black marble patterns among the options.
Power picks if you need speed
The electric paint sprayer (£24.99) offers three spray settings for different surfaces and coatings. Use it indoors and outdoors for a more even coat when you face large areas. A new orbital and sheet sander set (£24.99) takes rough timber down to smooth and helps between coats. The 20V cordless hammer drill and nail gun (£44.99) covers drilling, hammer drilling and more, giving you one go-to tool for brackets, shelves and light fixings.
The top ticket item is the 20V cordless hammer drill and nail gun at £44.99. The paint sprayer and sander sets land at £24.99.
Check battery and charger requirements before you buy if you already own cordless tools. Compare chuck sizes, sanding pad formats and nozzle cleaning steps so you pick the right kit for your jobs and storage space.
How the numbers stack up
Here’s a quick at-a-glance on prices and what each item helps you do.
|Item
|What it’s for
|Price
|Mini roller kit
|Edges, testers, small panels
|Under £3
|Renovation set
|Trays, stirring, tidier roll-offs
|£5.99
|Scraper sets
|Paint removal, filler shaping
|£4.99
|Painting tool set
|Cut-ins, corners, neat lines
|£4.99
|Folding step stool
|Safe reach for heights
|£4.49
|Furniture wax
|Feed and protect wood
|£4.99
|DIY vinyl film
|Quick surface refresh
|£4.99
|Electric paint sprayer
|Even coats over big areas
|£24.99
|Orbital and sheet sander set
|Smooth timber, prep paintwork
|£24.99
|20V cordless hammer drill and nail gun
|Multi-mode drilling and fixing
|£44.99
Can you refresh a room for under £50?
Yes, if you target prep and finish rather than buying everything. One basket might be a mini roller kit (under £3), the £5.99 renovation set, a £4.99 scraper set, the £4.49 step stool and a £4.99 vinyl roll for a desk or shelf front. Add the £4.99 furniture wax to revive a bedside cabinet. That sits near the mid-£20s before paint. Swap in the £24.99 sprayer and you still come in under £50 for tools, leaving the paint spend separate. The point: you can pick specific kits to match your task list and avoid dead money on duplicates.
Jobs that suit this range
- Speed painting a fence or shed with the sprayer, then finishing edges by hand.
- Sanding stair spindles and bannisters before a fresh coat.
- Lifting scuffs from skirting and doors with light sanding, then waxing furniture for cohesion.
- Adding quick pattern to a rental kitchen splashback with vinyl film on a removable panel.
- Fixing shelves and small brackets with the cordless drill’s hammer mode for masonry.
Safety, set-up and time savers
Ventilate rooms when spraying or sanding. Wear eye protection and a suitable mask. Tape off sockets and handles before you start, and keep a clean brush for cutting-in only so you maintain sharp lines. Test vinyl on a hidden patch first to check adhesion and removal behaviour. Check the load rating on the folding stool and place it on a flat surface. Wipe down surfaces; dust kills paint adhesion faster than almost anything.
Prep gives you most of the finish. Ten minutes with a scraper and sander can save an hour of chasing drips later.
Where to spend and where to save
Spend on the tool that removes your bottleneck. If walls take you hours, the £24.99 sprayer pays back quickly. If your surfaces are rough, the £24.99 sander set makes coats sit flatter. Save by sharing trays and grids from the £5.99 kit, washing rollers immediately, and labelling sleeves for future colour re-use. Use vinyl for low-risk impact: drawer fronts, desk backs, shelving edges and headboard panels add texture without big commitments.
What to watch for before you buy
Stock levels on Specialbuys often move fast. Set a reminder for 11 September and make a list. Measure workpieces and wall spans so you buy the right pad size, nozzle output and vinyl length. If you plan to drill into masonry, check wall type and fixing requirements first. Keep receipts and user manuals; they matter for returns and for maintenance schedules. Clean sprayer nozzles and filters after each use, and empty trays rather than letting paint skin over.
Extra know-how to stretch your budget
Orbital vs sheet sanders: an orbital sander’s round pad handles curves and general prep with fewer swirl marks, while a sheet sander uses rectangle sheets for edges and flat panels. Having both in one set gives flexibility without a second purchase. For paint, a sprayer can lay down thin, even coats; you still cut in by hand for corners and trims. Decant paint through a strainer into the sprayer cup to keep tips clear.
Self-adhesive vinyl works best on clean, non-porous, flat surfaces. Avoid direct heat zones and always trim with a sharp blade to prevent lifting. For renters, apply the film to plywood panels or removable cupboard inserts rather than carcasses. You get the visual change and keep your deposit safe. If you tackle multiple rooms, batch jobs by tool: scrape all flaking spots one evening, sand the next, then paint at the weekend. You save set-up time and reduce waste.