Are you a real visitor: nine triggers that lock you out in 60 seconds and how to avoid a ban

A sudden pop-up now greets readers worldwide, raising eyebrows about who gets in, who gets blocked, and why it matters.
Publishers say they are under siege from bots, scrapers and stealthy apps. You may feel the fallout when a page demands proof you are human. Sometimes the system gets it wrong. Here is what sits behind those warnings and what you can do next.
What the publisher is saying
News Group Newspapers Limited has pushed a clear line: no automated access to its content. The company’s notice states that scraping, collection and text or data mining are not permitted, including for artificial intelligence, machine learning and large language models. It points users to terms and conditions, and sets two contact paths. Commercial users should write to [email protected]. Legitimate readers who have been blocked by mistake are asked to email [email protected].
The system can misread normal browsing as automated behaviour. That is why some genuine visitors see a “help us verify you as a real visitor” page. The goal is to stop non-human traffic while letting readers in.
Why you might be flagged
Anti-bot systems look for patterns that differ from everyday browsing. One signal may not trigger a block. Several together often do.
- Many rapid page requests in seconds, especially from the same device or network.
- JavaScript switched off, so the page cannot run checks or load key scripts.
- Cookies disabled or wiped on every request, which breaks normal session behaviour.
- Use of a vpn, proxy or corporate gateway that shares one ip across many users.
- Ad or script blockers that stop verification code from executing.
- Unusual browser fingerprints, such as headless modes or mismatched user-agent strings.
- Automated scrolling or clicks that follow perfect, machine-like paths.
- Very large copy, save or print actions that look like bulk extraction.
- Requests from known data-centre ranges that often host scrapers.
False positives happen when ordinary settings, like a strict ad blocker or a noisy vpn, combine to look like a robot.
How sites tell humans from bots
Verification has grown more sophisticated. Publishers layer several methods to keep non-human traffic out without slowing you to a crawl.
Signals behind the scenes
JavaScript challenges measure how your device renders the page. Micro-delays reveal whether a human is there. Fingerprinting checks fonts, time zones and graphics features. Servers monitor request bursts, referrers and failed assets. The pattern matters more than any single action.
|Signal
|What it looks like
|What to try
|Script blocked
|Page loads, but verification fails
|Enable JavaScript and allow first‑party scripts
|Cookie issues
|Endless loops or repeated prompts
|Allow cookies or whitelist the site
|Rate spikes
|Many hits in under a minute
|Slow to one page every few seconds
|Shared ip
|Multiple users appear as one
|Turn off vpn or try a different network
What to do if you are blocked
Start simple. Refresh the page after 30 seconds. If that fails, try these steps in order.
- Switch off your vpn or proxy and reload.
- Enable JavaScript and first‑party cookies for the site.
- Pause ad/script blockers on the domain and subdomains.
- Close tabs doing auto-refresh or heavy background loading.
- Sign in if you hold an account; it establishes a stable session.
- If the notice persists, contact [email protected] with the time, the page address, and any error reference shown.
Legitimate readers who hit a wall are invited to email [email protected]. Commercial users must seek a licence at [email protected].
The bigger picture: ai scrapers, rights and rules
Publishers across the uk have moved to block large-scale text and data mining. The rise of generative ai has added urgency. Industry reports suggest non-human traffic now hovers near half of all web visits. That strains infrastructure, distorts analytics and risks copyright breaches. Sites have begun to harden defences, from robots.txt rules to specific blocks on known crawler user agents.
Law also shapes the stance. The uk allows certain text and data mining for non‑commercial research where users have lawful access. Commercial mining sits behind licences. Database rights may restrict substantial extraction. Contract terms can limit automated use even where content is visible on the open web. The notice you see is part of that contractual framework.
Newsrooms also worry about model training. If an ai system ingests articles without permission, the value of original reporting can erode. Some outlets now sell data licences. Others deny all automated use. Expect more visible checks, especially on high‑value pages such as exclusives, investigations and live coverage.
Your checklist to reduce false flags
You can adjust a few settings to look less like a bot without giving up your privacy stance.
- Set your browser to accept first‑party cookies for news sites you trust.
- Allow essential scripts while keeping third‑party trackers off.
- Limit refresh rates. Two to four page loads per minute feels human.
- Avoid running multiple tabs that auto‑scroll or scrape.
- Use a residential connection where possible rather than a crowded vpn exit.
- Keep your browser updated to reduce fingerprint oddities.
- When blocked, avoid repeated hammering. Wait, then try a clean reload.
For researchers and businesses
If you need structured access to news content, ask first. The published route is clear: write to [email protected] with your purpose, volumes, and time frame. Explain safeguards, such as rate limits and storage controls. Publishers may offer paid feeds or programme interfaces that deliver lawful, reliable data. That reduces risk and avoids service disruption.
Running a small internal test? Keep to tiny volumes. Respect robots.txt. Set a clear user‑agent string. Space requests by at least three to five seconds. Do not reuse blocked ip addresses. Avoid copying whole articles into internal datasets. Use excerpts or metadata where your licence allows.
What this means for you today
Most readers will pass verification with a single click or a short wait. A minority will hit repeat prompts because of settings or networks. If that is you, the fix is usually quick: enable core scripts, allow cookies, and ditch the vpn for a moment. If the warning persists, use the support email shown on the notice.
For businesses, the direction of travel is clear. Automated access without consent risks breach of terms and legal claims. Licensed routes offer stability, better data quality and predictable costs. The human check at the door is one piece of a larger shift towards controlled, permissioned access to journalism.