Are you ditching blue jeans this autumn? H&M’s £27 ‘soft’ leopard jeans could refresh 5 outfits

As the temperature dips, shoppers are swapping safe basics for pieces with comfort, character and a little after-dark swagger.
H&M has landed a wide-leg, high-waist pair in a bold leopard print for £27.99, and the timing feels spot on for the autumn shift many wardrobes are crying out for.
Why animal print is back on the high street
Animal print cycles through fashion every few seasons, but 2025’s take is less loud, more wearable. This pair leans into deep brown tones rather than stark high contrast, which makes the pattern easier to team with neutrals already in your drawer. It works for day with trainers and a knit, then switches gear with a silk shirt and heels after 6pm.
Leopard print is behaving like a neutral this season: earthy, versatile and surprisingly easy to dress up or down.
The cut that flatters real bodies
These are wide-leg, high-waist jeans with room through the hip. The leg falls clean and full, stacking neatly over trainers and boots. That balance — fitted at the waist, generous through the leg — creates length and comfort in equal measure. The shape nods to 70s ease without tipping into costume territory.
How the denim actually feels
H&M describes the fabric as rigid denim designed to soften with wear. Translation: expect a firmer hand on day one and a gentler, more moulded fit by week two. That break-in curve is what gives jeans their character. If you want instant give, consider sizing up for a slouchier look; if you prefer a cinched waist, take your usual size and let the fabric relax naturally.
The fabric starts crisp and eases with wear, holding its shape while finding yours.
Details that matter for everyday dressing
- Price: £27.99 for the leopard-print Wide High Jeans.
- Fit: high waist, relaxed hip, full wide leg.
- Print: deep brown leopard pattern that reads grown-up, not shouty.
- Fabric: includes at least 20% recycled cotton.
- Styling range: works with trainers, chunky boots and heels.
Five outfit formulas you will actually wear
School run speed
White ribbed tee, oversized denim jacket, low-top trainers. Add a crossbody bag to keep hands free.
Office without the stiffness
Cream fine-knit polo, black loafers, slim belt. A trench coat pulls it together on rainy mornings.
Friday dinner swap-in
Silky black blouse, heeled ankle boots, small shoulder bag. Gold hoops for polish.
Weekend market wander
Chunky fisherman’s jumper, hiking-style boots, beanie. Tuck a tote inside your backpack for produce.
Low-key party
Satin camisole, leather blazer, strappy sandals. A red lip lifts the brown tones in the print.
Value and sustainability, without the lecture
At under £30, this pair sits in the sweet spot between impulse and smart buy. You get a trend-led pattern, a flattering cut and a fabric blend that includes at least 20% recycled cotton. It is not a silver bullet for the planet, but it is a nudge in the right direction — proof that fun and responsible choices can share space on the rail.
Under £30, a wide-leg cut, and recycled cotton in the mix — credible style without bruising your budget.
At a glance: key specifications
|Price
|£27.99
|Rise
|High waist
|Leg
|Full wide leg, relaxed through hip
|Deep brown leopard
|Fabric
|Denim with at least 20% recycled cotton
|Best footwear
|Trainers, chunky boots, heeled sandals
|Season
|Autumn into early winter
|Break-in
|Rigid at first, softens with wear
How to get the fit right first time
Wide-leg jeans live or die by their waist and drape. Aim for a snug waist that stays put without digging. Sit down in the fitting room: if the waistband lifts at the back, you may need a small alteration. The leg should fall clean from hip to hem; if it buckles at the thigh, size up and belt. Hem length matters too. For flats, aim for the fabric to kiss the top of your trainer; for heels, graze the arch.
Caring for print denim so it lasts
Turn the jeans inside out, wash cool and line dry. This protects both the print and the fibres. Skip heavy tumble cycles to preserve the leg shape and keep the colour rich. A quick steam refresh between wears reduces washing frequency and helps the fabric relax without fading.
What makes leopard unexpectedly easy
Leopard acts like a textured brown. That means it pairs with camel, cream, black, khaki and denim blues you already own. If pattern-on-pattern worries you, anchor the jeans with solid blocks of colour up top. If you want a bolder mood, a striped knit in neutral tones plays nicely with the print without visual clutter.
Small risks, easy fixes
Print fatigue is real. Ring-fence these jeans for two or three days a week and rotate with plainer pairs to keep them feeling fresh. Concerned about dye transfer? Wear light colours with confidence by washing before first wear and avoiding damp commutes. If rigid waistbands bother you, soften the top inch with a warm steam and gentle hand stretch — it speeds up the break-in without compromising structure.
Cost-per-wear that makes sense
Wear them twice a week from September to December and you will bank roughly 30 wears. At £27.99, that is under £1 per wear before winter even bites. Keep them in rotation with boots through January and you halve that figure again. Trend-led, yes, but the silhouette is classic enough to return next year without feeling tired.
If you are print-curious, start here
For those who usually live in blue denim, this pair is a low-risk way to add personality. The high waist holds you, the wide leg frees you, and the darker palette grounds the look. Pull them on with a simple knit and trainers and let the pattern do the talking. When the compliments start — and they will — you will know why this £27 buy is turning heads on the school run and beyond.