Are you still dicing by hand? 2 Salter choppers under £10 on Amazon could rescue weeknight tea

Fed up with watery eyes, cluttered worktops and blunt paring knives? A quiet kitchen upgrade is turning heads among busy home cooks.
Spotted at under £10 on Amazon, two compact Salter food choppers are making knife-free prep quicker, neater and far less stressful, especially around children.
What people are actually buying
Salter’s manual range includes two small, counter-friendly choppers that sit in the palm and tuck away in a cupboard. One uses a pull-cord to spin internal blades. The other uses a push-down lid. Both aim to replace risky knife jobs with a closed bowl that dices, chops and even produces a coarse mince.
Under £10 for a branded chopper with three internal blades and a non-slip base is the headline that’s moving baskets this week.
The setup is simple. A BPA-free bowl locks into a lid. A central post holds three metal blades at staggered heights, so ingredients circulate and cut evenly. A rubber ring under the base keeps everything steady while you pull or push.
How they work in the real kitchen
Pull-cord model
Lift the lid, add your veg, lock the lid, then pull the cord to spin the blades. Quarter an onion first for even results. Drop garlic cloves in whole. A few pulls give you neat dice for taco toppings or omelettes. Keep going for finer pieces that melt into sauces and soups.
Push-handle model
This version swaps the cord for a springy handle you press down. It takes marginally more storage space because of the handle, but it suits anyone who prefers downward force to a tugging motion. Performance lands in the same place: fast chopping, tidy bowls and fewer tears.
Both versions are BPA-free, use a non-slip base and hide the blades inside the bowl when stored with the lid on.
Why under-£10 matters right now
In a year of rising grocery bills, small wins count. An under-£10 tool that shaves minutes off prep, cuts down on food waste and keeps knives off the worktop ticks multiple boxes for families. It’s also a neat pick for students setting up a first kitchen or for renters who want useful kit without clutter.
Manual choppers suit low-noise households too. No motors, no plugs, no whirring. You can prep while the baby naps or while a flatmate takes a call, and you won’t reach for the extension lead.
What they actually do well
- Onions and shallots: quick dice without endless tears on the chopping board.
- Garlic and chilli: consistent pieces for sauces, stews and marinades.
- Carrots and peppers: speedy small bits for soups, pasta sauces and hidden veg.
- Fresh salsa: tomato, onion, coriander and lime come together in seconds.
- Nuts and herbs: measured pulses for toppings, crusts and pesto bases.
Set-up, safety and cleaning
Don’t overfill. Halfway up the bowl leaves room for the blades to move food around. Work in batches for large quantities. Hold the base down on a dry surface for stability. Keep hands away from the blades when assembling and washing; they’re sharp enough to bite.
Cleaning is straightforward. Disassemble the lid and blade column, rinse out seeds and skins, then wash with warm soapy water. Dry fully before reassembly to avoid odours. The closed-bowl storage means the blades live inside the container, not on a magnetic strip or in a block within reach of curious hands.
The two models at a glance
|Model
|Mechanism
|Best for
|Storage footprint
|Notes
|Typical price on Amazon
|Pull-cord chopper
|Side cord spins a three-blade column
|Speedy onion, garlic, salsa and soup prep
|Compact
|Light tugging motion; easy to control consistency
|Under £10
|Push-handle chopper
|Press-down lid drives the blades
|Chop, dice and coarse mince without pulling
|Slightly taller
|Same BPA-free bowl and non-slip base; stores blades safely inside
|Under £10
Who will benefit most
Parents who avoid knife blocks for safety will value the sealed design. Busy commuters won’t miss the cutting board clean-up on late weeknights. Home cooks with smaller hands or less grip strength may prefer the push-handle model, which relies on body weight rather than a repetitive pull.
Knife enthusiasts aren’t being replaced. You won’t get showy, uniform slices for plating. For rustic cooking—pastas, stews, chilli, curries—these little tubs do the heavy lifting and keep things tidy.
Buying notes before you add to basket
Check the product listing for capacity and spare parts availability, especially replacement blades and lids. Look for a firm lid lock, a grippy base and clear assembly diagrams. Colour options vary; bright lids help in busy drawers. Watch out for bundle deals that add a whipping paddle or extra bowl, if you plan to whisk dressings.
Half-fill the bowl, pulse in short bursts and stop to scrape the sides for even results. It’s the quickest way to avoid mush.
Practical tips to stretch the value
Get consistent results
Cut larger items into similar-sized chunks before they go in. Alternate soft and firm ingredients to help circulation. For pesto or nut crumbs, add a teaspoon of oil to encourage even movement.
Batch and freeze
Use the chopper to process a week’s aromatics—onions, celery, carrots—and freeze in small portions. You’ll speed through midweek sauces without a knife in sight. Label by weight or spoonfuls for easy measuring.
Beyond the obvious uses
Make a quick breadcrumb mix with stale bread and herbs, then freeze flat in a bag. Whip up a speedy oat crumble topping for apples. Pulse cooked chicken for sandwich filling with a dash of mayo and mustard. Mince mushrooms for meat-free bolognese with body and umami, no food processor required.
If you meal prep, these choppers convert odd ends of veg into usable bases instead of binning them. That reduces waste and stretches budgets. For renters with limited power sockets, manual kit also dodges the tangle of cables on already crowded worktops.
The bottom line for under a tenner
Two compact Salter choppers—one pull, one push—deliver closed-bowl chopping, three internal blades, BPA-free builds and non-slip stability. At under £10 on Amazon, they answer real-life frustrations: knife clutter, uneven cuts, slow prep and safety around kids. For everyday family cooking, that’s strong value in a tool you’ll reach for every night.