Are you switching from wide legs? 7 reasons mums swear by M&S £48 bootflare jeans this autumn

Autumn wardrobes shift again, and denim follows suit. Signals point to a slimmer leg, a longer line, and easier dressing.
M&S is backing that shift with a £48 bootflare cut promising a neat profile, smart styling options and fuss-free care.
Why bootflare is back
The pendulum is swinging from billowy shapes to more streamlined denim. A bootflare keeps the thigh neat, eases at the knee and opens gently at the hem. The line lengthens the leg and balances hips and shoulders. It works with ankle boots and trainers. It reads polished without feeling stiff.
This M&S pair lands in dark indigo, which sharpens the look straight away. The shade dresses up for meetings and feels relaxed at weekends. A mid-rise anchors the waist without digging in. A slight flare brings movement without the drama of a full bell-bottom. Front pressed creases add a tailored note that lifts the whole outfit.
The headline specs: £48. Mid-rise. Dark indigo. Subtle flare. Front button and zip. 99% cotton, 1% elastane.
Fit and fabric
A mid-rise flatters many shapes. It supports the tummy and allows tops to skim rather than cling. The 1% elastane adds ease for the school run, commutes and long days. The denim feels soft on first wear, and it will relax slightly with movement. The pressed leg crease gives a smarter drape than standard bootcuts from the high street. The fly and button deliver that proper jeans feel.
The cut aims for balance. A gentle flare can make the lower leg look straighter and the thigh slimmer. The dark rinse trims the silhouette. The hem width suits ankle boots with a block heel, western styles and sleek trainers.
Machine wash at 40°C. Skip the tumble dryer to keep the shape crisp and the crease sharp.
What to check in the fitting room
- Waist: it should sit at your natural mid-point, just below the navel for most people.
- Seat: no pulling across the back pockets when you sit down.
- Thigh: smooth but not tight; remember the fabric relaxes slightly with wear.
- Hem: with boots on, the front should graze the top of the foot without dragging.
- Knee break: the flare should start just below the knee to lengthen the leg line.
How to style it now
The joy of a bootflare sits in its range. You can dress it up fast or keep it easy and relaxed. Three ready-to-wear formulas cover most diaries.
- Work-smart: dark knit polo, structured blazer, block-heel ankle boots, leather belt in a matching tone.
- Weekend cosy: oversized cable jumper half-tucked, suede western boots, crossbody bag for hands-free errands.
- Out-for-dinner: silk blouse, heeled sock boots, gold hoops, slim belt to define the waist.
Footwear matters. Heels lift the flare and sharpen the line. Trainers soften it. A pointed toe peeks neatly from the hem and adds extra leg length. Keep hems dust-free for cleaner lines. If you need to adjust length, ask for a blind hem that preserves the flare shape.
Bootflare versus other cuts
|Cut
|Shape
|Best with
|Notes
|Bootflare
|Neat thigh, slight flare from knee
|Ankle boots, pointed flats, trainers
|Elongates legs, reads smart-casual
|Wide-leg
|Full volume from hip
|Chunky trainers, platform sandals
|Statement shape, can swamp shorter frames
|Straight
|Uniform width hip to hem
|Loafers, ballet flats, low-top trainers
|Clean, classic, less dressy than a crease-front flare
Care and longevity
Dark indigo prefers kinder routines. Wash inside-out on 30–40°C to protect colour and creases. Line dry to preserve the fabric’s recovery. Avoid over-washing; air between wears and spot clean marks. Steam to reset the front crease if it softens. Turn cuffs inward when hanging to prevent shelf marks at the hem.
Indigo can transfer when new. Keep early wears away from pale bags and upholstery. After two or three washes, colour transfer usually calms down. A colour-catcher sheet helps in mixed loads. Skip fabric softener to keep the denim’s structure.
Think cost-per-wear: two outings a week through autumn and winter equals 40 wears by spring, about £1.20 per wear.
Value for money
At £48, this pair sits in the mid-range for the high street. The pressed crease and tailored look raise it above basic weekend jeans. You can reach for them on days that need polish without stepping into suiting. That flexibility increases wear count, which reduces the real cost over time.
Who will love it, who should skip
If you enjoy a tidier line but dislike rigid denim, this blend works. Mums who want a leg-lengthening effect will notice the impact of the crease and dark rinse. Petite frames gain visual height with a pointed boot and a cropped jacket. Curvy hips benefit from the balancing flare. Long legs take a stacked-heel boot to keep the hem from floating.
If you live in chunky soles and very oversized tops, a wide-leg might still serve you better. If you prefer a high-rise that meets the ribcage, check the rise measurement before you buy, as mid-rise sits lower. If you want raw, stiff denim that moulds over months, a rigid 100% cotton pair fits that brief instead.
Sizing tips
Denim with a touch of elastane eases as the day goes on. Start with a snug, comfortable fit at the waist and hip. Sit, stand and walk to test recovery. Choose your hem based on your go-to shoes. If you plan to wear mostly trainers, fit the length in-store wearing them. If you split time between flats and heels, aim for a hem that skims the top of a low heel and accept a tiny puddle with trainers.
Small details that matter
The crease sets a smarter tone than standard bootcuts. It makes knitwear and blouses look more deliberate. The clean dark indigo avoids heavy whiskering and sandblasting, so tops do not fight with the denim. The classic button-and-zip fly feels familiar. Pockets sit where you expect, which keeps the back view tidy.
Style note: tuck the front of a jumper or blouse to reveal the waistband and lengthen your proportions.
Extra pointers before you buy
Bootflare versus bootcut: the flare here runs a touch wider at the hem than a traditional bootcut, which typically remains straighter. That small change gives more room for ankle boots and adds a fashion-forward line without stepping into full flare territory. If you often wear long coats, check the sweep over the hem so fabric does not catch as you walk.
If you need alterations, ask a tailor to keep the flare ratio. A straight chop can make the hem look wider than intended. Request a slight taper before the new hem to mirror the original line. Keep spare thread in a safe place for future fixes. For storage, fold along the crease or hang by the waistband to preserve the front line.