Are your split ends stealing 1.5 cm a month? the £12 trim myth: what 62% of people get wrong

Autumn is here, hats are out, and millions crave longer hair by Christmas. Salon folklore wants a say in that dream.
Across social feeds and salon chairs, the same promise keeps popping up: cut a little now and grow a lot later. It sounds neat, tidy and tempting. It also ignores how follicles actually work and why length often disappears long before it reaches your shoulders.
Why that quick trim won’t speed growth
Hair grows from follicles in the scalp, not from the tips. Each follicle pushes out a fibre at a fairly steady pace, usually around 1.0 to 1.5 centimetres per month. That pace reflects genetics, health, hormones, diet and age. The condition or length of your ends does not send a signal back to the follicle to hurry up.
The growth cycle also sets limits. Most strands sit in the anagen, or active, phase for two to seven years. Then they pause and shed. At any time, you shed 50 to 100 hairs a day. A tidy trim does not reset those clocks. It cannot persuade a follicle to switch phase or add millimetres overnight.
Growth happens at the root, at roughly 1.0 to 1.5 cm a month. Scissors on the ends do not alter follicle speed.
What a trim actually does
A neat tip—especially before winter hats and radiators—still pays off. Trims are maintenance for length retention, not a gas pedal.
- Removes split ends before they ladder up the shaft and snap.
- Reduces tangles and friction that cause daily micro‑breakage.
- Improves edge strength so styling causes less stress.
- Keeps the outline even, so length looks fuller and longer.
|Trims do
|Trims do not
|Prevent splits from travelling higher
|Increase growth speed at the root
|Limit breakage and help retain length
|Change your hair cycle phases
|Boost shine and cut snagging
|Fix nutritional or hormonal issues
The real saboteurs of length retention
Most lost centimetres vanish through breakage, not poor growth. Heat set at 200°C, repetitive bleaching, tight ponytails and harsh towel‑rubbing strip strength from the ends. Cold wind, indoor heating and wool hats add even more friction. Each snag removes a few millimetres. Over weeks, that becomes visible loss.
Reduce blameworthy habits. Drop straightening to two days a week and keep tools near 185°C. Leave hair at least 70% air‑dried before blow‑drying. Swap rough towels for a soft cotton T‑shirt or microfibre. Alternate chemical services with months of repair. Use a silk or satin pillowcase to cut overnight abrasion.
You keep more length by reducing daily breakage by 15 to 25% than by chasing a miracle trim schedule.
Build a winter routine that keeps every centimetre
Think in two lanes: support the follicle and protect the fibre. A simple, repeatable routine beats a cupboard of half‑used products.
- Wash scalp, not ends. Massage shampoo into roots and let suds glide down.
- Condition every wash. Focus on the last 10 centimetres.
- Seal moisture. A pea‑sized leave‑in or a drop of light oil on damp ends.
- Detangle wet hair with a wide‑tooth comb, starting at the tips.
- Heat with care. Use a spray that lists water‑soluble silicones or quaternium polymers.
- Book micro‑dusting. Trim 0.5 to 1 cm every 8 to 12 weeks to stay ahead of splits.
Do‑it‑yourself, but smart
Kitchen‑cupboard tweaks can help when used thoughtfully. An olive oil pre‑wash calms frizz on coarse or curly textures. A gentle scalp massage for two to three minutes increases blood flow. A diluted apple cider vinegar rinse, about one part vinegar to ten parts water, smooths cuticles after shampooing. Aloe gel soothes a dry scalp in colder weather.
Go easy on homemade scrubs. Coffee grounds feel satisfying, but particles can scratch delicate skin and clog drains. If you like a scrub, pick very fine sugar and melt it fully with conditioner before massaging. Rinse thoroughly. Patch test oils on the inner arm for 24 hours to avoid irritation.
Feed the root, shield the ends, and let the calendar do its work for at least 90 days.
Nutrition, stress and hormones matter more than scissors
Follicles build keratin from nutrients you eat. Aim for 0.8 to 1.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, spread across meals. Include iron‑rich foods and vitamin C for absorption. Low ferritin can blunt growth, even when haemoglobin looks fine. Omega‑3s, zinc and vitamin D support scalp health. Crash diets often show up on your brush two to three months later.
Sleep loss and high stress raise cortisol, which shortens the growth phase for some people. Short daily habits work: ten minutes of brisk walking, breathwork between meetings, and a hard stop on late‑night scrolling. Notice changes around life stages. Postpartum shifts, thyroid imbalance or perimenopause can alter the cycle. A GP can check ferritin, thyroid function and vitamin D if shedding spikes.
How fast could you reach your goal length
Set a target, then do the maths using your own rate. If your hair grows 1.2 cm a month and you trim 1 cm every three months, you keep 2.6 cm per quarter. From shoulder to bra‑strap is roughly 15 to 18 cm. That equals six to seven quarters with consistent care.
|Quarter
|Growth gained
|Trim taken
|Net length kept
|Q1
|3.6 cm
|1.0 cm
|2.6 cm
|Q2
|3.6 cm
|1.0 cm
|2.6 cm
|Q3
|3.6 cm
|1.0 cm
|2.6 cm
Adjust the trim if your ends stay strong. Many gain more net length by dusting 0.5 cm per quarter when their routine prevents splits.
When to book a professional opinion
Sudden shedding, widening part lines, circular patches or scaly, itchy plaques need a proper assessment. Bring a timeline of new medications, illness, weight change and major stressors. Ask about ferritin, thyroid and vitamin D if you have persistent shedding or slow regrowth. Avoid large biotin doses before blood tests, as results can mislead.
A quick reality check for your next cut
Use trims to protect the length you grow, not to speed it up. If budget matters, ask for a dusting and a dry cut to save time. A £12 tidy every ten weeks often beats a big chop twice a year that removes months of progress.
Extra notes that keep progress rolling
Glossary to decode advice: anagen is the active growth phase, catagen is the short transition and telogen is the resting phase before shedding. Most heads carry 80 to 90% of hairs in anagen at any point. Heat damage is cumulative, so limits compound in your favour. Tiny changes add length: a heat‑free day, a silk scrunchie, a gentle detangle session. Stack enough of them and your December selfie will show it.
One final nudge on expectations. New habits show at the ends after a lag. Think in 90‑day blocks. Take a photo in consistent lighting each month, measure a front piece, and track trims. The numbers will tell you which tweaks help you keep every hard‑won centimetre.