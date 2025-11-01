Baby reflux vs wind : 9 signs you can spot in 60 seconds — are you missing costly red flags?

Sleepless nights, soaked muslins and a wailing newborn can rattle even steady nerves; small clues can restore calm fast.
Across the UK, parents face the same post‑feed puzzle: is your baby battling trapped air or bringing milk back up? Getting this right shapes comfort, feeding, and when you call for help.
Why reflux and wind get mixed up
Both tend to strike after a feed, both cause crying, and both improve with time as babies mature. That overlap creates confusion. Reflux stems from an immature valve at the top of the stomach, so milk can travel back up the oesophagus. Wind comes from swallowed air sitting in the gut, which stretches the tummy and hurts until it escapes as a burp or a fart.
Feeding technique, bottle teats, latch, and position change the amount of air swallowed. Growth spurts, fast let‑down, and crying before a feed add more air. Lying flat can worsen reflux by letting milk pool upwards, while gentle movement often helps wind travel.
Think air for wind, milk for reflux. Air needs a route out; milk needs time, gravity and gentler feeds.
Spot the patterns in under a minute
Use this quick check after a feed. Watch, wait, and note what settles your baby fastest.
Signs pointing to reflux
- Milk or curdled fluid dribbling or being brought up during or shortly after feeds
- Coughing, gagging, or frequent hiccups when feeding or lying flat
- Back‑arching with discomfort that worsens when placed down after a feed
- Gulping or wet‑sounding swallows between burps, with sour breath at times
- Frequent feeds cut short by fussing, then wanting to feed again soon after
Signs pointing to wind
- Grimacing and squirming that improves rapidly after a strong burp or a toot
- Clenched fists, red face, knees pulled to tummy during or just after feeds
- Discomfort that settles with upright holds, tummy massage, or bicycle legs
- No consistent milk coming back up; bibs stay mostly dry
- Feeds often complete, but distress arrives midway or right after without vomiting
Clue to watch: if relief arrives immediately after a burp, trapped wind led the show. If symptoms flare when you lie the baby down, reflux moves up the list.
What you can do right now
Small, consistent changes ease both problems and keep feeds calmer.
- Pause to burp midway through and at the end of every feed, not only at the end.
- Hold your baby upright on your chest for 20–30 minutes after feeding to use gravity.
- Use paced bottle feeding with a slower‑flow teat to reduce gulps of air.
- Check latch if breastfeeding; deep latch lowers air intake and reduces clicking noises.
- Try left‑side or semi‑upright feeding positions to keep milk moving downwards.
- Offer smaller volumes more often if your baby over‑fills and spits up large amounts.
- Keep nappies and waistbands loose after feeds to avoid tummy pressure.
- Add gentle tummy time when awake to help gas move, starting with very short spells.
Simple hold‑and‑burp routine
- Over‑shoulder: tummy on your chest, chin above your collarbone, slow rhythmic pats.
- Sit‑up burp: baby on your lap, one hand supports chin, lean slightly forward, rub in circles.
- Tiger‑in‑the‑tree: baby face‑down along your forearm, light pressure on the tummy, pat gently.
At‑a‑glance differences
|Feature
|Reflux
|Wind
|Main issue
|Milk/acid moving up the oesophagus
|Air trapped in the stomach or gut
|Key sign
|Spit‑up or wet swallows, worse when lying down
|Immediate relief after a burp or toot
|Timing
|During feeds and within 1–2 hours after
|During feeds or right after, then settles quickly
|What helps
|Upright holds, smaller feeds, slower flow
|Burping pauses, tummy pressure release, movement
|Clothes/bibs
|Often damp or milky
|Usually dry
|Weight gain
|Mostly normal; poor gain needs review
|Usually normal
When to speak to your GP or seek urgent advice
Most reflux and wind settle as muscles strengthen by 6–12 months. Some symptoms need prompt assessment.
- Green or yellow vomit, or vomit with blood
- Persistent projectile vomiting, or unable to keep fluids down
- Poor weight gain, fewer wet nappies, or signs of dehydration
- Swollen tummy, severe distress, or unusual lethargy
- Very high temperature, shivers, or your baby seems unwell in yourself
- Diarrhoea lasting more than a week
If you feel something is not right, trust your instincts and call your GP, health visitor, or NHS 111 for guidance.
What about silent reflux, colic and milk allergy?
Silent reflux brings the burn without obvious spit‑up because the milk travels up and is swallowed again. Look for grimacing, back‑arching, and wet swallows that worsen when lying down. Colic describes intense crying in otherwise healthy babies, often in the evening, and can overlap with wind and reflux. Cow’s milk protein allergy can mimic reflux with vomiting, eczema, blood‑streaked stools, or persistent discomfort; this needs clinical review before any change to formula or diet.
Real‑world scenarios to guide you
The bib test
If bibs and muslins pile up drenched after most feeds, reflux rises on the list. If bibs stay dry but your baby lets out a thunderous burp and smiles, trapped wind fits better.
The gravity check
Notice what happens after 20 minutes upright. If upset fades and stays away once placed down, that favours wind. If crying returns on the cot but settles again when vertical, reflux becomes more likely.
Practical add‑ons that make a difference
- Keep a two‑week diary of feeds, volumes, positions, burps, nappies, and crying spells; patterns jump out on paper.
- Record a short video of a typical episode to show your GP; sounds and posture help pinpoint the cause.
- Weigh regularly on the same scales; steady gain reassures even if spit‑ups look dramatic.
- Avoid propping bottles or placing anything under the cot mattress; stick to flat, firm sleep on the back.
Why this matters for you
Matching the pattern to the problem saves tears, time, and money on unnecessary gadgets. A calmer feed, a well‑timed burp break, and the right teat size can trim crying minutes from every hour. Over days, that adds up to more rest for you and a happier baby.
As your baby’s muscles strengthen, both reflux and wind settle. Until then, think structure, not struggle: plan slower feeds, build burp pauses, favour upright cuddles, and watch how your baby responds. Those small wins create the bigger change you’ve been waiting for.