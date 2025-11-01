Back on your high street: did you miss Menkind? 57 stores, £440m hub, and Oxford store now open

Shoppers in Oxford have a fresh reason to linger at Westgate, as gift-hunting season collides with a familiar name’s comeback.
The city’s flagship shopping centre has welcomed back a brand that built its reputation on playful presents and gadget-led impulse buys. After a brief absence, the retailer has returned to a new spot in the mall, aiming squarely at weekend browsers and early-bird Christmas planners.
A beloved gift brand returns
Menkind, the British retailer known for gadgets, novelty tech and pop culture trinkets, has resumed trading at Westgate Oxford. The chain began life in 2001 with a small shop in Uxbridge and now operates 57 stores nationwide. Its Oxford comeback reflects a wider pattern in UK retail: brands reshaping footprints inside busy centres rather than bowing out altogether.
Menkind is back at Westgate Oxford, trading from a lower ground unit after a short closure tied to space reshuffles.
Where to find it and what changed
The shop originally opened at Westgate in late 2021 on the middle level. It has now switched to a lower ground unit, reopening in September following a relocation linked to an expanded Superdrug. The move brings Menkind closer to key footfall routes, positioning it for strong weekend traffic and gifting peaks.
|Brand
|Menkind
|Location
|Westgate Oxford, lower ground floor
|Status
|Reopened after relocation
|UK footprint
|57 stores
|Founded
|2001, Uxbridge
What shoppers will find inside
The product mix leans into fun, affordable items designed to spark a grin and suit a range of budgets. Gift hunters can expect quick-win ideas for birthdays, Secret Santa draws and stocking fillers, with a growing focus on licensed merchandise and hands-on gadgets that beg to be tried in person.
- Remote-control toys and drones for indoor or garden fun
- Pop culture collectibles and licensed merchandise
- Light-up devices, mood lamps and desk-friendly gizmos
- Party games and pocket-money puzzles for all ages
The timing puts Menkind in pole position for autumn birthdays and early Christmas lists, when impulse gifting surges.
Why Westgate matters for the high street
Westgate Oxford is one of the region’s heavyweight retail destinations. It offers more than 100 shops and around 25 restaurants, bars and cafés, plus a five-screen Curzon cinema. A John Lewis anchors the centre, which sprawls to nearly 800,000 square feet of trading and leisure space. There are 1,000 underground parking spaces, while a rooftop terrace serves skyline views that help stretch dwell time.
The site first opened in the early 1970s, then shut in 2016 for a £440 million redevelopment before relaunching in 2017. Its tenant roster blends value and fashion stalwarts such as Primark, TK Maxx, JD Sports, Uniqlo and Next. Menkind’s return adds a playful, gifting-led layer that complements those larger anchors.
Oxford’s retail ecosystem by the numbers
- £440m investment delivered the centre’s modern expansion and redesign
- ~800,000 sq ft of shopping, dining and leisure floorspace
- 1,000 parking bays across two underground levels
- 5-screen Curzon cinema and a rooftop dining terrace
What this signals for bricks-and-mortar retail
Relocations inside busy centres are becoming a common tool for brands. The tactic allows retailers to right-size stores, unlock better adjacencies and sit closer to the strongest traffic flows. For gifting specialists in particular, location near escalators and popular fashion anchors can drive spontaneous purchases.
Physical shops remain a potent showcase for tactile products. Pick-up-and-play gadgets, try-before-you-buy games and collectible displays all benefit from in-person browsing. Click-and-collect also nudges shoppers to visit, where add-on sales often follow.
With 57 locations across the UK, Menkind’s footprint points to ongoing appetite for hands-on, try-it-now shopping.
Tips for your visit
- Beat the rush: weekday mornings and late afternoons usually mean shorter queues.
- Set a budget: novelty items tempt impulse purchases; list gifts and price brackets in advance.
- Think durability: pick gadgets with replaceable parts or widely available batteries.
- Make a day of it: pair a quick gift run with lunch on the roof terrace or a Curzon screening.
- Use public transport where possible: city-centre routes can be busy at weekends.
What to watch in the months ahead
Gifting retailers tend to see sales step up from October as workplaces plan parties and families prepare festive lists. Expect shelves to tilt towards seasonal sets, licensed favourites and compact items that fit price limits for Secret Santa. Oxford’s student population also supports steady demand for low-cost gadgets and decor-friendly lighting through winter.
Returns policies, warranty cover and packaging waste will matter more as shoppers rethink value. Keep receipts, ask about exchange windows and consider rechargeable products where possible. A simple check—does the gift have replaceable or rechargeable batteries, and what do replacements cost?—can prevent disappointment after the holidays.
Smart ways to compare value
- Try in store, then compare specifications: range for RC toys, battery life for lights, and material quality for collectibles.
- Scan barcodes with your phone to gauge typical online prices and avoid overpaying.
- Look for bundle deals around key weekends, especially late November and mid-December.
For Westgate, Menkind’s comeback strengthens a balanced mix of essentials, fashion and gift-led browsing. For shoppers, it restores a handy source of quick-win presents in the heart of Oxford—just in time for peak gifting season.