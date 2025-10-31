Bluey toys land in Lidl on 30 October: can you nab the £5.99 plush and 7 under-£10 sets each?

As half-term ends and lists grow, parents seek wallet-friendly favourites to thrill preschoolers without wrecking December budgets this week too.
Shoppers eyeing early gifts have circled Thursday 30 October on the calendar, with Lidl rolling out a pocket‑money batch of Bluey toys that promise smiles without the spend. The line-up includes a 20cm soft toy at £5.99, a sibling companion, and multiple mini playsets, all pitched squarely at stockings and Secret Santa swaps.
What’s landing and when
Lidl is stocking a fresh wave of Bluey gear in stores from Thursday 30 October. The range targets children aged three and up, with sizes and price points tailored to quick, low‑stress gifting. Expect the middle aisle to carry compact boxes and plushes sized for small hands and smaller budgets.
From 30 October, a 20cm Bluey soft toy hits shelves at £5.99, with the wider Bluey range coming in under £10.
The £5.99 plush parents will reach for first
The 20cm Bluey plush sits in that sweet spot: big enough to cuddle, small enough to slip into a stocking. It suits travel bags, nursery naps and sofa story time. A matching Bingo plush arrives alongside it, so siblings can each claim a favourite pup without sparking a squabble.
The fabric feels soft to touch and the size makes storage simple. For families juggling nieces, nephews and class‑mate parties, this price gives you breathing room for wrapping paper, chocolate coins and batteries for other gifts.
Playsets under a tenner that keep them busy
If you want play value beyond a cuddle, Lidl’s drop includes compact sets featuring familiar characters and scenes. Expect Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli in the mix, plus themed sets such as Farmer’s Market, Unipony Ride and Ice Cream Shop. Vehicles show up too: Bingo’s Helicopter, Bandit’s Beach Quad and Bluey in his green truck. Each box encourages role‑play with props and figures that mix and match.
Every Bluey item in this in‑store event sits below the £10 line, turning the middle aisle into a ready‑made stocking station.
How to shop it like a pro
- Go early on Thursday morning; the middle aisle turns fast when licensed toys land.
- Scan for the 20cm tags; these mark the £5.99 plushes and help you spot Bluey and Bingo quickly.
- Check age guidance: these toys suit ages 3+, so avoid for under‑threes.
- Think ahead: pick up a spare plush for last‑minute party invites in January.
- Hide gifts in plain boxes or empty suitcases; label with codes only you understand.
Beyond Bluey: what else Lidl is selling
Bluey isn’t the only crowd‑pleaser arriving. Fans of Gabby’s Dollhouse will find Squishis across seven characters, including Cakey Cat and Pandy Paws. You should also see a simple playset, a foldable play tunnel and a pop‑up play tent for indoor energy burn when the weather turns.
For quiet time, seasonal annuals return. Younger readers get options featuring Cocomelon and Crayola. Older kids can flip through editions tied to Roblox, Fortnite, Squishmallows and Taylor Swift. These make reliable add‑ons at the till and balance out the toy pile with something to read.
Quick reference: what to expect on the shelf
|Item
|Examples
|Approx. size/age
|Price guide
|Bluey plush
|Bluey 20cm soft toy
|20cm, ages 3+
|£5.99
|Bingo plush
|Bingo 20cm soft toy
|20cm, ages 3+
|Under £10
|Character playsets
|Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, Chilli scenes
|Compact boxes, ages 3+
|Under £10
|Themed playsets
|Farmer’s Market, Unipony Ride, Ice Cream Shop
|Compact boxes, ages 3+
|Under £10
|Vehicles
|Bingo’s Helicopter, Bandit’s Beach Quad, Bluey in green truck
|Mini vehicles, ages 3+
|Under £10
|Other kid picks
|Gabby’s Dollhouse Squishis, play tunnel, play tent
|Varies by item
|Budget range
|Seasonal annuals
|Cocomelon, Crayola, Roblox, Fortnite, Squishmallows, Taylor Swift
|Readers 3+ to teens
|Low-cost
Why Bluey hits the gift sweet spot
Bluey bridges preschool and early primary ages, so one character works for multi‑child households. The show’s family themes carry into play, encouraging empathy, problem‑solving and turn‑taking. Soft toys offer comfort during bedtime routines, while small playsets draw kids into building stories with a beginning, middle and end.
Make small gifts feel special
Wrap each item separately to stretch the unwrapping moment. Add a chocolate coin between parcels. Slot a mini playset into the foot of the stocking and perch the plush at the top so it peeks out at dawn. If you split siblings’ gifts evenly by number, you reduce morning meltdowns.
Practical checks before you buy
- Fabric care: surface‑clean plushes with a damp cloth; avoid tumble drying unless the label allows it.
- Storage: keep boxes intact if you might return duplicates; stow receipts in a phone photo album.
- Safety: remove tags and plastic ties before handing toys to children; supervise first play session.
- Stock varies by store: if your branch sells out, ask staff about next delivery days.
Keep receipts, stagger your shop across paydays, and mix one standout present with several sub‑£10 wins to control costs.
Stretching your budget across November
Plan a two‑stop strategy: grab the £5.99 plush and one playset this week, then top up with an annual and a vehicle next week. Spread spend across pay cycles, and cap the stocking at a pre‑set total—say £20 per child—so you avoid last‑minute extras snowballing at the till.
If shelves look thin, set a fallback: choose a reading annual plus a non‑Bluey craft kit. Kids latch onto the ritual of opening, not just the logo on the box. Keep gift lists visible on your phone and tick them during the shop, so you don’t double‑buy the same character for different children.