Boots shoppers, are you wasting £34? grab Drunk Elephant icons for £35, worth £69, before Christmas

Beauty budgets feel tight and gifting lists grow longer. A hush spreads among savvy shoppers eyeing one particular festive bundle.
As retailers queue up Christmas promotions, one mid-price skincare set has jumped ahead of the pack by pairing viral favourites with a door‑opening discount. It promises value without the usual sting and lands just in time for early gifting, secret Santas and a quiet top‑up of your bathroom shelf.
The offer at a glance
Boots has rolled out a Beauty Icons edition with Drunk Elephant at £35, claiming contents worth £69. It comes in a quilted zip bag and includes one full-size glow hero plus two travel-friendly companions.
The price of the full-size D‑Bronzi Sunshine Drops alone matches the £35 ticket, effectively making the cleanser, moisturiser and bag a free ride.
- Drunk Elephant D‑Bronzi Anti‑Pollution Sunshine Drops 30ml (full size)
- Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream 15ml
- Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser 60ml
- Padded “duvet” toiletries bag, reusable for makeup or travel
|Item
|Size
|Typical value
|Why it matters
|D‑Bronzi Sunshine Drops
|30ml
|£35
|Full-size best-seller that adds adjustable warmth and antioxidant support
|Lala Retro Whipped Cream
|15ml
|£17.40
|Rich day‑to‑night hydrator that pairs neatly with the glow drops
|Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser
|60ml
|£15
|Gentle gel wash to anchor a simple, travel‑ready routine
Why this bundle matters to you
Drunk Elephant trends on social feeds and racks up rave reviews, but single items can stretch a budget. This set trims the bill without trimming the experience. You get a complete am‑pm trio: cleanse, moisturise, and tint‑plus‑treat in one box, then stash everything in a cushioned bag that won’t squash in a suitcase.
On Boots’ maths the kit saves about £34 versus buying individually, a rare sub‑£40 route into a premium routine.
For gift‑givers, the numbers help. One present, three visible wins, and branding that lands well with teens, students and skincare‑curious partners alike. For you, it’s a low‑risk trial that lets you test textures and see how the actives sit under your usual SPF and makeup.
The hero: sunshine drops that shift tone and texture
D‑Bronzi Sunshine Drops is the set’s anchor. The formula mixes bronzing pigments with a suite of antioxidant‑rich extracts including white tea and cocoa, plus marula and blackcurrant oils, peptides, vitamin E and omega fatty acids. The effect aims at both instant warmth and a supporting act for skin exposed to urban stressors.
How to use it: add one to two drops to your moisturiser and blend across face and neck. Build slowly if you’re fair, or dial up a notch for deeper skin tones seeking extra radiance. It does not replace sunscreen. Treat it as a tint‑booster and shield partner rather than a standalone base.
Patch test on the jawline if your skin flares with new oils. Keep application away from collars to avoid transfer on crisp shirts or school uniforms.
Moisture and cleanse: whipped comfort and a slip‑clean wash
Lala Retro Whipped Cream in 15ml brings a cushioned finish that suits cooler weather and central‑heating dryness. The texture sits well under a tint and supports the “mix‑in” method for D‑Bronzi. Use a pea‑sized amount am and a little more pm, especially around cheeks and temples where tightness starts first.
Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser at 60ml covers both gym bag and weekender. Massage onto damp skin to lift SPF, city grime and everyday makeup. If you wear heavy mascara or long‑wear foundation, consider a separate oil cleanse first, then follow with Beste to avoid rubbing.
How it stacks up against buying solo
The set leans on straightforward arithmetic. The full‑size bronzing drops equal the set’s £35 outlay. Add the moisturiser’s £17.40 and the cleanser’s £15 and the basket value hits £69 before you count the quilted bag.
- Ticket price: £35
- Contents value: £69
- Headline saving: £34
- Effective discount: just under 50%
If you only want D‑Bronzi, you pay the usual £35 and bank two practical extras. If you only want skincare minis for travel, you still get the big‑ticket item to gift on. That flexibility underpins the appeal.
What’s happening across Boots’ Beauty Icons range
Boots has been rotating similar half‑price drops across makeup, skincare and hair. Recent runs included Nars for colour fans, Redken for hair care, and a K‑beauty pick for trend watchers. The pattern points to short windows, brisk sell‑through and recurring returns to headline brands as shoppers warm up for December.
Expect rolling waves of around‑50% sets; treat them as limited windows rather than permanent price cuts.
Keep an eye on stock across local high street branches if online inventory fluctuates. Staff can advise on delivery days, which improves your odds with popular bundles.
Who this set suits—and who should skip
- Good for: value hunters, first‑time Drunk Elephant users, students building a capsule routine, and anyone needing a ready‑to‑wrap gift.
- Good for: travellers who want a soft bag and compact cleanser yet a full‑size glow step on arrival.
- Consider skipping: if you already own D‑Bronzi unopened, or if you react to plant oils such as marula or blackcurrant.
- Consider skipping: if you prefer a matte base with no warmth; a separate matte tint may suit better.
Practical buying notes
Check the PAO symbol (open‑jar icon) for each product’s months‑after‑opening guidance. Keep lids tight to preserve texture, especially on the whipped cream. Store the drops away from direct heat to protect the oils.
Plan usage to avoid waste. The cleanser handles morning refresh and a second cleanse. The moisturiser works under SPF by day and as a comforting night layer. The drops step in whenever skin reads flat on grey mornings or when you skip foundation.
Stretching value: cost‑per‑use and routine fit
One to two drops of D‑Bronzi per day makes the 30ml bottle last well beyond a month, even with regular use. Mixing into cream reduces product waste and helps you control the depth of colour. If you use a sponge, dampen it slightly to avoid soak‑up.
Pair the cleanser with a soft flannel to cut down on tugging. Apply the moisturiser to slightly damp skin to lock in water and use less per application. Save the quilted bag for carry‑on liquids to keep security checks smooth, or repurpose it as a school‑run essentials pouch.
A quick look at benefits and risks
- Benefits: meaningful saving, a full‑size hero item, balanced routine, and a reusable bag for travel or storage.
- Risks: potential sensitivity to specific oils; tint transfer if layered too thick under collars; limited‑time availability.
The set targets real‑world needs—warmth, moisture, cleanse—then trims the bill to a level most gift budgets can absorb.
Looking beyond the box
If you are building a routine from scratch, pencil in an SPF to sit over Lala Retro and your glow mix; bronzing pigments do not block UV. Add a simple hydrating serum on colder days to support barrier comfort. For makeup lovers, use the drops under or mixed with foundation to soften that “flat” winter base without streaks.
Gifting tip: split the set. Keep the cleanser for your gym kit, bundle the moisturiser with a lip balm for a mini care package, and gift the full‑size drops in the padded bag. The numbers still work, and three people tick off their lists in one purchase.