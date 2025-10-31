Britons face 201 store closures at Morrisons, Poundland and Homebase: is your local at risk?

Closed shutters, vanishing cafés and pharmacy counters: a fresh wave of high street change is testing shoppers’ patience and budgets.
Across the UK, familiar names are slimming down estates, rethinking formats and walking away from loss-making sites. The latest tally points to 201 closures in 2025 involving Morrisons, Poundland and Homebase, with cafés and specialist counters hit alongside full stores. Families weighing up food bills, DIY plans and everyday essentials now face longer journeys and fewer local choices.
What’s changing on your high street
Morrisons, the fifth-largest supermarket, is trimming convenience shops and winding down cafés and in‑store services. Poundland, recently offloaded for a nominal £1 by Pepco to US investor Gordon Brothers, is shutting a swathe of branches. Homebase has already gone through a painful cull after it went into administration, with dozens of stores closed and some transferred to other chains. Together, that amounts to 201 locations disappearing from town centres and retail parks in 2025.
201 sites are set to close or have already closed across the three chains, reshaping shopping patterns in every region of the UK.
- Morrisons: dozens of Morrisons Daily shops, cafés, Market Kitchen units, counters and pharmacies affected.
- Poundland: more than 50 branches expected to go by year-end 2025, with 13 shutting across October and November.
- Homebase: 65 stores already gone this year, with new owners salvaging around 70 other branches.
Morrisons closures
Morrisons is focusing on larger supermarkets and profitable convenience sites, while retiring café space and specialist counters that no longer fit changing habits. Pharmacies and service desks feature in the cutbacks in some locations.
Morrisons is streamlining cafés and in‑store services as food‑to‑go, delivery and basket shops reshape how people buy groceries.
Stores scheduled to shut
- Bath, Moorland Road
- Exeter, 51 Sidwell Street
- Goring-By-Sea, Strand Para
- Gorleston, Lowestoft Road
- Great Barr, Queslett Road
- Haxby Village
- Peebles, 3-5 Old Town
- Poole, Waterloo Estate
- Romsey, The Cornmarket
- Selsdon, Featherbed Lane
- Shenfield, 214 Hutton Road
- Stewarton, Lainshaw Street
- Tonbridge Higham, Lane Est
- Whickham, Oakfield Road
- Woking, Westfield Road
- Wokingham, 40 Peach Street
- Worle
Cafés and in‑store formats affected
- Bradford Thornbury
- Paisley Falside Rd
- London Queensbury
- Portsmouth
- Great Park
- Banchory North Deeside Rd
- Failsworth Poplar Street
- Blackburn Railway Road
- Leeds Swinnow Rd
- London Wood Green
- Kirkham Poulton St
- Lutterworth Bitteswell Rd
- Stirchley
- Leeds Horsforth
- London Erith
- Crowborough
- Bellshill John St
- Dumbarton Glasgow Rd
- East Kilbride Lindsayfield
- East Kilbride Stewartfield
- Glasgow Newlands
- Largs Irvine Rd
- Troon Academy St
- Wishaw Kirk Rd
- Newcastle UT Cowgate
- Northampton Kettering Road
- Bromsgrove Buntsford Ind Pk
- Solihull Warwick Rd
- Brecon Free St
- Caernarfon North Rd
- Hadleigh
- London – Harrow – Hatch End
- High Wycombe Temple End
- Leighton Buzzard Lake St
- London Stratford
- Sidcup Westwood Lane
- Welwyn Garden City Black Fan Rd
- Warminster Weymouth St
- Oxted Station Yard
- Reigate Bell St
- Borehamwood
- Weybridge – Monument Hill
- Bathgate
- Erskine Bridgewater SC
- Gorleston Blackwell Road
- Connah’s Quay
- Mansfield Woodhouse
- Elland
- Gloucester – Metz Way
- Watford – Ascot Road
- Littlehampton – Wick
- Helensburgh
Poundland branches
Poundland is tightening its footprint while bedding in new ownership. The chain expects more than 50 closures by the end of 2025, with a cluster in October and November. The list spans retail parks and high streets in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
More than 50 Poundland stores are set to go, with 13 dated shutdowns through late October and November.
- Ammanford, Wales
- Birmingham Fort Shopping Park, West Midlands
- Cardiff, Wales
- Cramlington, Northumberland
- Leicester, Leicestershire
- Long Eaton, Nottinghamshire
- Port Glasgow, Scotland
- Seaham, County Durham
- Shrewsbury, Shropshire
- Tunbridge Wells, Kent
- Bedford, Bedfordshire
- Bidston Moss, Merseyside
- Broxburn, Scotland
- Craigavon, Northern Ireland
- Dartmouth, Devon
- East Dulwich, Greater London
- Falmouth, Cornwall
- Hull St Andrew retail park, East Yorkshire
- Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland
- Perth, Scotland
- Poole, Dorset
- Sunderland Pallion retail park, Tyne and Wear
- Stafford, Staffordshire
- Thornaby, North Yorkshire
- Worcester, Worcestershire
- Brigg, North Lincolnshire
- Canterbury, Kent
- Coventry Hertford Street, West Midlands
- Newcastle Killingworth Centre, Tyne and Wear
- Kings Heath, West Midlands
- Peterborough Orton Gate shopping centre, Cambridgeshire
- Peterlee, County Durham
- Rainham, Kent
- Salford, Greater Manchester
- Sheldon, West Midlands
- Wells, Somerset
- Whitechapel, Greater London
- Swiss Cottage, Greater London
- Southampton West Quay, Hampshire
- Chiswick, Greater London
- Blackburn, Lancashire
- Cookstown, Northern Ireland
- Erdington, West Midlands
- Kimberley Nottingham, Nottinghamshire
- Horsham, West Sussex
- Hull Kingston retail park, East Yorkshire
- Kettering, Northamptonshire
- Omagh, Northern Ireland
- Shepherd’s Bush, Greater London
- Southport, Merseyside
- Taunton, Somerset
- Irvine, Scotland
- Twickenham
- Westhoughton
- Market Harborough
- Lowestoft
- Colne
- Rochdale
- Leicester
- Tenby
- Blackpool, Cherry Tree Retail Park
- Deal (October 27)
- Thurrock (October 27)
- Walsall (October 29)
- Matlock (November 2)
- Carlisle (November 9)
- Burnley (November 9)
- Witham (November 12)
- Sidcup (November 14)
- Peckham (November 20)
- Launceston (November 29)
Homebase after administration
Homebase has already shuttered 65 outlets this year after it went into administration. A rescue has kept roughly 70 locations trading, with some sites transferred to Sainsbury’s and B&Q. In 2024, CDS Superstores, the owner of Wilko and The Range, took control of the business and began reshaping the estate.
Homebase’s restructure has closed 65 stores, while new owners secured dozens more and shifted some to other chains.
- Bradford
- Broadstairs
- Cheltenham
- Colchester Stanway
- Coventry
- Derby Chaddesden
- Gloucester
- Hull Hessle
- London Streatham Vale
- Oban
- Oldbury
- Romford
- Wolverhampton
- Abington
- Alnwick
- Antrim
- Barnstaple
- Basildon Vange
- Belfast
- Branksome
- Cannock
- Chester
- Chichester Discovery Park
- Craigavon
- Daventry
- Derby Kingsway
- Folkestone
- Galwally
- Gateshead
- Glenrothes
- Harlow
- Herne Bay
- Hove
- Inverurie
- Ledbury
- Lewes
- Luton
- Newcastle Under Lyme
- Norwich Hall Road
- Norwich
- Sprowston
- Nottingham Arnold
- Saffron Walden
- Selly Oak
- Sleaford
- Sudbury
- Waltham Cross
- Farnham
- Truro
- Basingstoke
- Bracknell
- Letterkenny
- Bury St Edmunds
- Dunfermline
- Leeds
- St Albans
- Bredbury
- Ewell
- Honiton
- Catford
- Milton Keynes
- Orpington
- Hamilton
- Omagh
- Londonderry
How this hits shoppers, staff and services
Closures ripple through communities. Staff face redeployment or redundancy consultations. Pharmacies inside supermarkets may relocate prescriptions to nearby branches, yet that can mean delays for repeat medicines. Café closures reduce low‑cost meeting spots for parents and older customers. DIY shoppers lose convenient click‑and‑collect points, pushing more orders online or to rivals’ sheds.
- Prescriptions: ask your current pharmacy where records will be transferred and request an emergency supply if needed.
- Gift cards: spend them before final trading day or contact customer services for alternatives if redemption is restricted.
- Returns: keep receipts; return policies remain valid until doors close, then switch to online or nearest open branch.
- Price checks: compare like‑for‑like baskets with a nearby rival to avoid paying more after a local closure.
- Travel costs: factor bus fares or petrol into weekly budgets if your nearest branch is now further away.
Dates, checks and what to do next
Notices typically go up in store several weeks before a final day. Poundland has already published specific dates through late November for several branches. Morrisons and Homebase sites may wind down sections in stages, with cafés or counters closing first. Keep an eye on store posters and the chains’ official channels for the latest timings.
Tips to stay ahead
- Phone your local branch to confirm final trading days and any reduced hours before travelling.
- Switch prescriptions early to avoid gaps in repeat medicines when a pharmacy closes.
- Use click‑and‑collect at a nearby alternative while you adjust routines.
- Check clearance: end‑of‑line stock can be discounted as stores wind down.
Why this is happening now
Footfall has shifted, energy and wage bills rose, and leases signed years ago no longer reflect trading reality. Convenience missions skew to quick top‑ups, yet not every small format draws enough spend to justify long hours and high rents. Cafés and counters also require staffing and compliance costs; where usage dropped, retailers chose to reallocate space.
For landlords and councils, vacancy risk grows if replacements are not lined up. Some surrendered units will change hands quickly: rival grocers, discount sheds or even healthcare operators can step in. Others may be carved into smaller shops or converted to non‑retail use, changing the character of local parades.