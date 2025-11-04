Britons sip 1 cup at 9:30pm and report deeper sleep: bay leaf and clove brew you can try tonight

A comforting kitchen ritual is sneaking into British bedtime routines, trading screens and scrolls for a warm, aromatic pause.
A simple pairing from the spice rack — bay leaf and clove — is quietly becoming a pre-bed staple. Steeped at 85–95 °C for under a quarter of an hour, this herbal brew is winning fans who say it soothes digestion and takes the edge off late-evening jitters, setting up a calmer night.
What sits in your cup
Bay leaf (Laurus nobilis) carries linalool, an aromatic compound linked with gentle relaxation and digestive comfort. Clove (Syzygium aromaticum) is rich in eugenol, a molecule associated with easing tension and supporting a settled stomach. Together, they produce a cup with a soft, resinous aroma that signals “wind-down” while bringing mild gut ease after dinner.
Early lab data and traditional use point the same way: these aromatics may nudge the nervous system towards restfulness and dial down minor discomfort that keeps minds alert. No brew can treat insomnia, and strong clinical trials remain limited. Yet as an evening habit, this pairing offers a low-cost, low-fuss cue for the body to move towards sleep.
Three bay leaves plus three to four cloves in 250 ml of hot water, sipped warm 30 minutes before bed, is the typical home recipe.
How to make it tonight
For a balanced cup, think gentle heat and patience rather than a rolling boil. That protects flavour and avoids harsh bitterness.
- Ingredients for 1 mug: 3 dried bay leaves, 3–4 whole cloves, 250 ml water. Optional: a teaspoon of honey, a lemon slice, or a few mint leaves.
- Heat water to 85–95 °C. Pour over the leaves and cloves. Cover the mug to trap the aromatics.
- Steep for 8–12 minutes for a smooth cup, or 10–15 minutes if you prefer a bolder taste. Strain.
- Sip warm rather than hot; very hot drinks can stimulate as much as they soothe.
- Family jug: for 1 litre, use 5 bay leaves and 5 cloves with a few mint leaves. Steep about 10 minutes, then share after supper.
|Setting
|Recommended range
|Water temperature
|85–95 °C
|Steep time
|8–12 minutes (up to 15 for stronger)
|Bay leaves per 250 ml
|3 leaves
|Cloves per 250 ml
|3–4 whole cloves
|When to drink
|About 30 minutes before bedtime
|Taste tweaks
|Honey to soften, lemon for freshness, mint for lift
When to drink and who should skip it
Timing matters. A cup about 30 minutes before lights-out tends to fit the body’s natural drift towards sleep. Start with one cup daily and see how you feel over a week. Keep the room dim and screens away while you sip; the ritual helps the effect.
This brew is not for everyone. Avoid during pregnancy and breastfeeding. Seek medical advice if you take medicines that affect blood clotting, including anticoagulants and anti-platelet drugs. Be cautious with a history of stomach ulcers, epilepsy, or sensitive digestion, and avoid giving it to children under 12.
If you notice nausea, headaches, tingling, or unusual symptoms, stop the drink and seek professional guidance.
Stick to culinary amounts of the whole spices. Do not use concentrated clove or bay essential oils in hot water; these are potent and can irritate the mouth, gut, and airways.
Does it really help you sleep?
Many readers say the cup takes the sting out of post-dinner fullness, eases shoulder tension, and shortens the time to nod off. The likely drivers are modest: less bloating, calmer breath, and a consistent wind-down routine. The scent itself plays a role; aromatic compounds act through the nose and the gut, giving your brain repeated cues that bed is near.
Two things count here: expectation and regularity. A nightly 10–15 minute ritual lowers arousal and shifts attention away from worries. Give it 7–10 nights before judging whether it helps you.
Build the rest of your routine
- Keep bedtime and wake time steady, even at weekends.
- Dim lights an hour before bed; avoid bright screens during your drink.
- Cool the bedroom to 16–18 °C and air it briefly.
- Try 6 slow breaths per minute for 5 minutes while the mug steeps.
- Eat earlier; leave two to three hours between your last meal and bed.
- If reflux bothers you, bring the drink forward to after dinner rather than last thing.
Why this kitchen pairing makes sense
Bay’s linalool appears in several culinary herbs and has been studied for its calming scent profile and digestive support. Clove’s eugenol is widely used in food and dental care for its soothing qualities. In a cup, these compounds sit at gentle levels, more akin to a flavoured infusion than a supplement. That keeps the risk low for most healthy adults while offering a reliable evening signal: heat, scent, and a brief pause.
There’s also a practical angle. Cutting alcohol late at night often improves sleep depth; swapping a 10 pm glass of wine for a non-alcoholic, slightly bitter herbal cup can help you make that change without feeling deprived.
Small adjustments if the taste is too bold
If the brew feels sharp or bitter, reduce the cloves to two, steep for 6–8 minutes, or add half a teaspoon of honey. A lemon slice freshens without masking the aroma. If bay dominates, remove the leaves at 6 minutes and leave the cloves for two more minutes.
Extra pointers you can use tonight
Plan the clock: if you aim for a 10 pm bedtime, boil the kettle at 9:30 pm, pour at 9:32 pm, and start sipping at 9:42 pm. Keep a notepad nearby and jot down tomorrow’s to-do in two lines while you wait. That quick “brain unload” pairs well with the cup and lowers pre-sleep rumination.
Be mindful of interactions with your day. Caffeine after mid-afternoon, long afternoon naps, and heavy late meals can drown out any benefit from the drink. Combine the brew with earlier lunch caffeine, a walk before dusk, and a lighter evening plate to give yourself a fair test.
Low cost, low effort, and easy to repeat: the routine itself often carries as much power as the ingredients.
If you want to vary the pattern, rotate with chamomile or lemon balm on alternate evenings. Keep the same warm mug, the same chair, the same quiet. Consistency teaches your body what comes next.