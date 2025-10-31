Brits are cutting bills with a 4-ingredient autumn soup: are you saving 49p a bowl and £3.48 a pot?

The chill is back, the heating stays low, and kitchens hum with simple tricks that make pay packets stretch further.
Across the country, a no-frills lentil soup is quietly becoming the midweek anchor for cash‑strapped households. It calls for four basic ingredients, takes little technique, and turns into six or seven steaming bowls that cost pennies each. For many, that means a warm lunch sorted for days, without raiding the overdraft.
The budget pot taking over British kitchens
With food prices still pinching, cooks are turning to recipes that feed many for little. A 4‑ingredient lentil soup fits the bill. It uses onion, carrot and leek for sweetness and body, with red lentils adding texture and a gentle protein lift. The prep is swift. The method is forgiving. The result is thick, bright and satisfying.
Four ingredients. About £3.48 for the whole pot. Roughly 49p per serving. Six to seven bowls from one pan.
Shoppers using discount grocers report similar totals, especially when buying veg in multipacks and lentils from the ambient aisle. Prices change by region and brand, but the headline remains consistent: a hot lunch for less than the price of a bus fare.
What you need
- 1 onion
- 5 carrots
- 2 leeks
- 100 g red split lentils
- Kitchen staples: oil, stock cube or bouillon, salt, pepper
How to cook it
Rinse the lentils until the water runs clearer. Roughly chop the onion, carrots and leeks. Soften the vegetables in a splash of oil on a low heat. Aim for gentle sweetness, not browning. Stir in the lentils for a minute. Add boiling water or light stock to cover by a few centimetres. Simmer with a lid, stirring every so often. Top up with water if it thickens too quickly. Cook until the carrots are tender and the lentils are collapsing. That usually takes about an hour on a quiet bubble.
Season with salt and pepper. A pinch of ground cumin or smoked paprika lifts the flavour without adding cost. Blend for a silky bowl, or leave some texture for a rustic feel. Both approaches work.
Why lentils make sense when bills rise
Red split lentils cook fast compared with whole pulses. They thicken soups naturally, so you skip cream and flour. They store well in the cupboard and don’t need soaking. For families juggling schedules, that reliability matters. Nutrition stacks up as well. A 100 g portion of dried red lentils spread across seven servings gives a modest protein boost and a good hit of fibre. That helps you feel full, especially when paired with bread or a baked potato. Vegetarians and meat‑eaters can both work them into a weekly plan without fuss.
Use the veg you have. Onion, carrot and leek form the base. Everything else is optional.
Cost breakdown at a glance
|Item
|Quantity used
|Typical spend
|Onion
|1 medium
|£0.20
|Carrots
|5 medium
|£0.45
|Leeks
|2 medium
|£1.50
|Red lentils
|100 g
|£1.20
|Stock cube and seasoning
|Pantry staples
|£0.13
|Total pot
|6–7 portions
|≈ £3.48
Prices vary by store and pack size. Using a larger bag of lentils usually brings the unit cost down.
Variations that keep it fresh
The base recipe welcomes substitutions. That flexibility helps you run the fridge down and cut waste. Stir in any of the following for variety across the week.
- Celery for savoury depth
- Sweet potato or butternut squash for a softer, sweeter finish
- Potato for extra body and a creamier blend
- Red or yellow pepper for colour and a mild lift
- Tomato purée for acidity and richness
- Spices: cumin, coriander, turmeric, chilli flakes or smoked paprika
- Herbs: parsley, thyme or a bay leaf during the simmer
Keep an eye on water levels when you change the veg. Starchy additions like potato thicken the pot faster. Leafy greens go in near the end to protect colour and bite.
Make‑ahead, freezing and lunchbox tactics
This soup suits batch cooking. Cool it quickly in shallow containers. Freeze in single servings for up to three months. Label with the date and portion size. Defrost in the fridge overnight or reheat from frozen over a low hob heat with a splash of water. Stir often to prevent sticking. A lidded microwave‑safe container also works for office lunches.
For toppings, think small additions that change the experience without breaking the budget. Fresh parsley, a squeeze of lemon, a spoon of yoghurt, or a few croutons add contrast. A thick slice of buttered bread turns it into a filling meal for under £1.
Energy‑saving shortcuts
Simmer with the lid on to hold heat and reduce evaporation. Use the smallest ring that fits your pan. A slow cooker set on low for 4–5 hours gives a gentle finish while using less energy than a long hob simmer. A pressure cooker reduces the active time to around 12–15 minutes at pressure. Whichever method you choose, stir now and then so lentils don’t settle and catch.
Lid on, low heat, occasional stir. That’s the energy‑smart path to a thick, warming bowl.
Nutrition notes and common pitfalls
Rinse lentils well to remove excess starch and dust. If you use a stock cube, check the label for salt and allergens such as celery or gluten. Low‑salt stock helps you control seasoning. If blending hot soup, take care. Vent the lid slightly and pulse in short bursts to avoid pressure building in the jug. A hand blender in the pan is safer and faster for weeknights.
Who this suits and how to scale it
This recipe suits students, busy parents, older readers cooking for one, and anyone stretching the food budget between shops. For four generous portions, halve the veg and use 60 g lentils. For eight, increase the veg and use 150 g lentils, adding water gradually to reach your preferred thickness. The flavour gets better on day two, so a big Sunday pot pays off through the week.
Ideas that add value without adding much cost
- Stir in a handful of quick‑cook barley or small pasta shapes in the final 12 minutes for a minestrone‑style bowl.
- Finish with a teaspoon of olive oil and a pinch of chilli flakes for heat and aroma.
- Serve with a baked potato on very cold days for extra warmth and fullness.
- Use frozen chopped onions and mixed veg when you’re short on time; they go straight in from the freezer.
For readers tracking spend, a simple weekly plan might look like this: make one pot on Sunday, portion into six containers, and add a different topping each day. Total lunch cost stays under £3 for the week if you already have basic seasonings and bread. That is the quiet power of a recipe built on four ingredients and a steady simmer.
If you prefer stronger flavours, toast the spices in the oil before the veg goes in. That unlocks aromatics without extra shopping. If you want more protein, swirl through a tin of drained chickpeas near the end. Both tweaks keep the cost per bowl low while shifting the profile to match your taste.