Brits are snapping up this £5.99 Aldi draught excluder: can a £6 fix cut your bills by 25%?

Colder nights are creeping in, radiators are staying off, and families are hunting for quick fixes that actually keep rooms warm.
One low-cost option is creating a stir on the high street this week. Aldi’s fabric draught excluder lands in stores on 14 September at £5.99, promising simple heat retention without touching the thermostat.
In stores from 14 September, Aldi’s draught excluder costs £5.99 and targets the chills that creep under doors.
What is it and why people are buying it
This is a weighted door pillow designed to block cold air at floor level. You place it along the gap at the bottom of an internal or external door, and it reduces the flow of cold air into a room. No screws, drills or adhesive. Just put it down where the draught is.
Shoppers have been drawn to it for two reasons: the price and the timing. Energy bills remain a pressure point as autumn sets in, and small changes that reduce heat loss can add up. The Energy Saving Trust advises keeping living spaces between 18–21°C in winter. Products that help retain warmth make it easier to stay in that band without nudging the boiler higher.
Designs and finishes
Aldi is offering six looks so you can match different rooms or keep things playful for children:
- Sausage Dog
- Pumpkin
- Cord (plain)
- Velvet (plain)
- Bouclé Grey (plain)
- Bouclé Cream (plain)
Homes with lively hallways might favour a plain fabric that hides scuffs. The novelty designs bring seasonal charm for kids’ rooms or a front door with Halloween flair.
Sizing and materials
- Approximate size: 80 cm x 20 cm
- Outer: 100% polyester
The length works for most UK internal doors. If your door is extra wide, you can pair two together or add brush seals at the sides.
The World Health Organization suggests 20°C for households with young children, while the Energy Saving Trust recommends 18–21°C in living areas.
Where it fits best
Target the coldest gaps first. You feel the benefit fastest if you seal the draughts that pull warm air away from where you sit or sleep.
- Lounge doors that open onto chilly hallways
- Bedroom doors near unheated landings
- Nurseries and older adults’ rooms where steady warmth matters
- Back doors and patio doors with noticeable floor-level gaps
- Utility rooms that flood cold air into the kitchen
Combine it with a letterbox brush, keyhole cover, and a curtain over a single-glazed back door if you have one. Each step reduces the demand on your heating.
How much could you save
Draughts are sneaky. They don’t just feel cold; they also draw warm air out, forcing your boiler to work harder. Analysts at Carbon Commentary estimate that up to a quarter of a home’s heat loss can come from draughts in a leaky property. Tackle the biggest gaps and you reduce wasted heat.
Up to 25% of heat loss can be caused by draughts in a leaky home. Reducing those gaps cuts wasted energy.
Here’s a simple example. Say your winter gas spend is £120 per month in a modest semi. If sealing the worst door gaps trims usage by even 10%, that’s £12 saved in a month. At £5.99, the payback on a draught excluder can be days rather than weeks, depending on your layout and habits. Results vary by property, but the risk is low at this price point.
How it compares with other fixes
|Measure
|Typical upfront cost
|Fitting effort
|Where it helps most
|Fabric draught excluder
|£6–£15
|None
|Bottom of doors
|Brush door seal
|£8–£20
|Low (screws)
|Uneven floors, frequent door use
|Foam weatherstrip
|£5–£10
|Low (self-adhesive)
|Door frames and window frames
|Thermal door curtain
|£20–£50
|Medium (pole or rail)
|Front doors and patio doors
A fabric excluder is the quickest win for floor-level gaps. Pair it with a brush seal if you open the door constantly, as the brush moves with the door and stays in place.
When you can buy it
Aldi lists the draught excluder as a Specialbuys item from 14 September. Stock tends to move quickly as temperatures drop. Check the middle aisle early in the day, and consider buying two if you have a through-lounge or a long hallway that funnels cold air.
Real-world feedback
Early buyers highlight three points. Many say the weight keeps it snug against the floor rather than sliding around. Parents note it’s easy to chuck in the wash on a gentle cycle. Several report the room feels warmer within minutes once the gap is blocked. People with pets also mention fewer draughts at floor level where dogs like to curl up.
Other seasonal picks at Aldi
If you want to build a cosy bundle in one trip, the chain is also stocking a cuddly blanket at £8.99 in Purple Jacquard, White Check, Pumpkin and Ghost patterns. That can help you delay the heating by an hour in the evening. Wooden lid candles are priced at £3.99 with scents including Fallen Leaves, Pecan and Cinnamon Waffle, and Vanilla Pumpkin for a seasonal feel. Always place candles on a stable surface and never leave them unattended.
Set-up tips for best results
- Shut the door, sit at your usual spot, and run your hand along the bottom edge to find the coldest gap.
- Vacuum dust along the threshold so the fabric sits flush to the floor.
- Place the excluder so it overlaps the door edges by a few centimetres to block side leaks.
- At night, add a folded tea towel under any extra-large gaps until you fit a brush seal.
- Bleed radiators, set the thermostat to 19–20°C, and group rooms by usage to avoid heating empty spaces.
Care, safety and who should prioritise
Most polyester covers can be spot-cleaned or washed cool; always dry thoroughly so the filling doesn’t clump. Keep fabric excluders away from open flames or bar heaters. Households with babies, older adults, or anyone with respiratory issues gain the most from stabilising room temperatures around 19–20°C. A steady baseline reduces condensation as well, which helps keep mould at bay.
If it sells out, what next
You can improvise a temporary draught snake with a pair of old tights filled with rice or lentils. Tape some foam weatherstrip around a door frame to tackle side leaks. For a letterbox that whistles on windy nights, fit a brush and an internal flap. A chimney balloon can also stop cold air pouring down an unused fireplace; remember to label it clearly and remove it before any fire use.
Small, low-cost tweaks compound quickly: block the gap, seal the frame, add a curtain, and set 19–20°C as your target.
Why this £5.99 buy hits the moment
Energy prices remain unpredictable, and many households are rationing boiler time. A simple draught excluder gives you an instant comfort boost without toolkits or tradespeople. Use it as part of a wider plan: insulate what you can, control room temperatures, and stop the wind from sneaking under doors. At the price of a coffee-and-a-sandwich, it’s a practical step towards a warmer autumn.