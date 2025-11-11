Brits are swapping £170 Docs for Next’s £65 lace-up boots: are your feet missing out this autumn?

The sandal days fade, pavements glisten, and the school run returns. Your feet need warmth, grip and quiet confidence.
As temperatures dip and commutes get slick, many shoppers are sizing up a budget-friendly boot that promises comfort, smart looks and space for thick socks. The headline price is £65, but the pull runs deeper than that.
Why shoppers are eyeing £65 lace-up boots
Next’s Black Forever Comfort leather lace-up boots land squarely in the gap between heavy-duty workwear and delicate fashion boots. They look neat under trousers, toughen up a midi dress, and stand a better chance in drizzle than canvas trainers. Crucially, they come in standard/wide and extra wide fits, with a side zip that saves time on busy mornings.
- Price: £65
- Upper: leather, with round toe
- Fastening: laces plus side zip for quick on/off
- Sole: cleated for grip on wet pavements
- Insole: Forever Comfort cushioned footbed
- Fits: standard/wide and extra wide
- Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars on the retailer’s site
The boot brief: smart enough for the office, sturdy enough for the school run, under £70, and ready for thick socks.
How they stack up against pricier icons
Plenty of Britons love the look of Doc Martens, yet the typical £170 tag stings. The Next pair aims at a similar aesthetic without the weight or the wallet hit. Expect a sleeker profile, a softer underfoot feel out of the box, and fewer break‑in dramas for most feet.
|Feature
|Next leather lace-up
|Doc Martens 1460-style baseline
|Typical price
|£65
|About £170
|Fit options
|Standard/wide and extra wide
|Standard fit most common
|Side zip
|Yes
|No (generally lace-only)
|Insole feel
|Cushioned “Forever Comfort”
|Firm, supportive footbed
|Sole style
|Cleated, everyday grip
|Chunky, hard-wearing tread
For many readers, the question is simple: does a £65 leather boot deliver 80% of the look for 40% of the price?
Real-world comfort and the thick-socks test
Feedback on the retailer’s site leans positive. The average score sits at 4.2/5, with repeated nods to comfort, a clean, smart finish, and an easy match with dresses and jeans. Several wearers with wider feet report a true wide fit and extra volume over the midfoot, which leaves breathing room for thermal socks on frosty mornings.
That breathing room matters. A boot that hugs too tightly will chill your toes as blood flow reduces. More space, plus a cushioned footbed, often keeps feet warmer on long days out. These boots appear to strike a useful balance: neat enough not to look clumpy, but generous enough to accommodate a thicker knit sock.
Break-in, hotspots and fixes
A minority mention rubbing over the arch under the laces. That’s a common pressure point on many lace-up styles, especially for high insteps. Two quick adjustments can help. First, use “ladder lacing” over the instep to reduce downward pressure. Second, add a thin tongue pad to prevent the lace row from biting. A short indoor wear-in—an hour at a time for a few days—usually softens the leather where it flexes.
If you plan thick socks, try your usual size first. If your heel lifts, add a thin volume insole; if the forefoot pinches, step up half a size.
Style ideas and weather readiness
These boots carry a pared-back silhouette, so they pair well with slim jeans, barrel-leg denim, wool culottes, or a printed midi skirt. For weekdays, add a charcoal knit and a trench. At weekends, swap to an oversized hoodie and a quilted liner jacket. The cleated sole offers reliable grip on damp station steps and leaf-strewn pavements, yet it stops short of mountaineering thickness. Leather shrugs off a short shower, but it isn’t fully waterproof. A spray-on protector adds a water-beading layer without changing the finish.
The fit details that matter to you
Fit breadth can make or break a boot day. The availability of both wide and extra wide versions gives more room at the forefoot and midfoot. That helps bunions, wider metatarsals and orthotic users. If you wear insoles, remove the factory footbed and test yours for length. The side zip means you can fine-tune the lace tension once, then zip in and out. That reduces daily lace strain and extends life at the eyelets.
Durability, repairs and value
At £65, you’re in fast-fashion territory on price, but simple maintenance extends life. Brush off grit after wet commutes. Let boots dry away from radiators, then apply a light leather conditioner once a month in winter. Replace laces when they fray. When the heel edge flattens, a cobbler can fit heel pieces for a modest fee, adding months of wear. Do that twice in a season, and your cost-per-wear can sink below £0.30 by spring.
Simple care—drying, conditioning, and timely heel pieces—often doubles the lifespan of a leather boot.
What real users say without the fluff
Recurring positives: a smart look for work, a cushioned step for long days, and generous volume that takes winter socks. Recurring negatives: occasional rubbing at the arch for high-instep feet and a break-in period for some pairs. The overall tenor remains warm, with the star rating reflecting solid satisfaction for the price bracket.
Who should buy, and who should pass
- Buy if you want leather uppers, a side zip, and wide-fit options under £70.
- Buy if you need room for thick socks without a bulky profile.
- Consider passing if you prefer a very rigid boot or a stitched-welt construction built for heavy labour.
- Consider passing if you have an extremely high instep and dislike any lace pressure.
Extra pointers before you head to the till
Test both fits if you can. Try them with the socks you’ll wear in November, then walk a full aisle. If you feel a pinch at the little toe, move up half a size. If your heel lifts, try the same size with a thin insole. Check the flex line by doing a step on a stair; the leather should crease across, not dig into, the big-toe joint. Finally, weigh your wardrobe: black leather works with most palettes, but if you own lots of brown and camel layers, a warm-toned boot may blend better.
For parents and commuters, the side-zip feature is not trivial. It removes a minute from the morning rush and keeps laces neatly tensioned through the season. For cold snaps, that extra toe-room plus a wool sock can be the difference between cutting short the park loop and one more lap round the swings. And for those eyeing the price tag, the leap from £170 to £65 frees up budget for a knit, a scarf, or a decent leather protector—small additions that elevate the whole autumn kit.