Brits are swapping Sunday roasts for this 500g carrot flan: could 35 minutes at 180°C save your tea?

Foggy mornings and early sunsets are nudging kitchens back to comfort, with warm colours, soft textures and low-effort wins.
This week, a quietly clever bake is doing the rounds: a savoury carrot flan with a silky set and a golden top. It sits between a crustless quiche and a light gratin, yet costs less and needs barely 10 minutes of effort. The draw is obvious. Carrots bring sweetness and colour, eggs and dairy bring protein and creaminess, and a hint of nutmeg makes the whole tray smell like October.
Why carrots and custard ring true this week
Carrots are cheap, bright and reliable. They keep well, even when the weather turns. Grated fine, they melt into a gentle savoury custard that many children accept and most adults request. Grated cheese adds body and salt. Nutmeg or cumin brings warmth without heat. The texture lands softly on the fork. It feels soothing after a cold commute or a muddy school run.
There is also timing on your side. You can put this in the oven, take off your coat, lay the table and have a hot meal before 7pm. Pair it with leaves and walnuts, or slide it beside sausages for a budget-friendly alternative to mash. Leftovers make an easy packed lunch.
Hands-on time: about 10 minutes. Bake: 30–35 minutes at 180°C. Serves 4 comfortably, with leftovers for 1.
The 3-step bake people keep repeating
Grate, whisk, bake
- Prep the base: peel and finely grate 500 g carrots. For extra sweetness, soften them for 5 minutes over low heat with a small knob of butter.
- Make the custard: whisk 3 eggs with 200 ml double cream and 100 ml milk until smooth and lightly foamy. Season with salt, black pepper and a pinch of nutmeg.
- Combine and cook: stir in the grated carrots and 80 g hard cheese (gruyère or a mature cheddar). Pour into a well-buttered 20–22 cm tin or baking dish. Bake at 180°C for 30–35 minutes until lightly bronzed with a gentle wobble.
Aim for a soft centre that trembles slightly when you nudge the tin. It will finish setting as it rests.
What you need at a glance
- 500 g carrots, finely grated
- 3 medium eggs
- 200 ml double cream + 100 ml whole milk
- 80 g grated hard cheese
- Pinch of nutmeg, salt and pepper
- Butter for the tin
Timing, heat and tins
Use a shallow tin for speed. A 20–22 cm round tin or a small roasting dish gives an even set. A loaf tin works, but adds 5–10 minutes to the bake. If your oven runs hot, move the dish to a lower shelf after 20 minutes to keep the top from darkening too fast.
For an ultra-soft set, slide the tin onto a baking tray and pour a mug of hot water onto the tray to create a simple steam bath. It cushions the custard and keeps it silky. At the end, leave the flan to rest for 10 minutes. The residual heat tightens the proteins and makes slicing cleaner.
|Dish size
|Thickness
|Bake time at 180°C
|20 cm round tin
|About 3 cm
|30–32 minutes
|22 x 16 cm baking dish
|About 2.5 cm
|28–30 minutes
|1-litre loaf tin
|About 5 cm
|35–40 minutes
Flavour upgrades that make it your own
Small changes, big lift
- Spice route: add 1 tsp ground cumin or smoked paprika for warmth, or ½ tsp chilli flakes for a little kick.
- Herb moment: fold in a handful of chopped chives or parsley before baking.
- Nutty top: scatter 2 tbsp pumpkin seeds in the last 10 minutes for crunch.
- Root blend: swap 150 g of the carrots for finely grated parsnip for earthiness.
- Cheese shift: replace half the gruyère with soft goat’s cheese dotted on top for tang.
Diet-friendly swaps that still taste good
- Dairy-light: use 200 ml single cream and 150 ml semi-skimmed milk; add 1 tsp olive oil to keep texture supple.
- Dairy-free: use 250 ml oat cream and 50 ml unsweetened oat milk; add 2 tbsp nutritional yeast or a vegan hard cheese.
- Higher protein: add 100 g cottage cheese to the custard and reduce milk by 50 ml; season well.
- Gluten-free: the recipe contains no flour. Grease the tin well or line with baking paper to prevent sticking.
Quick check list: 500 g carrots, 3 eggs, 200 ml cream, 100 ml milk, 80 g cheese, pinch of nutmeg. That’s the core.
Pairings that turn it into a meal
From weeknight plate to lunchbox
- Sharp salad: rocket, chopped walnuts and a lemony vinaigrette balance the sweetness.
- Green side: roast tenderstem broccoli with garlic for 12 minutes while the flan rests.
- Cool spoon: stir yoghurt with chives, lemon zest and salt for a quick sauce.
- Bread angle: serve with warm crusty bread to mop up the soft centre.
- Next day: pack a chilled slice with pickled onions and a handful of leaves.
Costs, storage and reheating
At typical UK supermarket prices, the whole tray comes in near £3.00–£3.40: about £0.35 for 500 g carrots, £0.60 for 3 eggs, £1.10 for 200 ml double cream, £0.10 for milk and £0.90 for cheese. Energy for 35 minutes in an electric oven sits roughly between £0.15 and £0.25, depending on your tariff. For four to five plates, that keeps the per-person cost comfortably under £1.00.
Cool leftovers quickly, then refrigerate for up to 3 days. Reheat slices in a 160°C oven, covered, for 10–12 minutes, or microwave in short bursts until steaming. For freezing, wrap portions tightly and freeze for up to 2 months. Thaw overnight in the fridge before reheating to 75°C or hotter in the centre.
Budget guide: around £3.20 for the tray, sub-£1 per person, and 35 minutes of oven time.
Nutritional snapshot and sizing up
A reasonable estimate per serving (one-quarter of the tray): roughly 360–420 kcal, 12–15 g protein and a decent hit of vitamin A from the carrots. The dairy supplies calcium; the eggs add B vitamins. If that feels rich, serve smaller squares with a crunchy salad. If you want more protein, the cottage cheese tweak lifts the numbers without drying the bake.
Feeding six? Use 700 g carrots, 4 eggs, 250 ml double cream, 150 ml milk and 100 g cheese. Bake in a slightly larger dish for about 35 minutes. For eight, scale to 1 kg carrots, 6 eggs, 350 ml cream, 200 ml milk and 140 g cheese; bake closer to 40 minutes, watching for the soft wobble and rested set. Season boldly as you scale; grated roots absorb more salt than you think.
Troubleshooting for a better set
- Watery slice: squeeze any excess moisture from pre-cooked carrots; bake on the middle shelf for even heat.
- Rubbery texture: reduce bake time by 3–5 minutes next round; rest for 10 minutes before cutting.
- Pale top: finish under a hot grill for 1–2 minutes, watching closely.
- Uneven seasoning: whisk salt and spices into the custard before adding carrots and cheese.