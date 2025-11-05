Brits can cut winter heating bills by 23% in 7 days: are you wasting £312 a year through draughts?

Colder nights are back, budgets are tight, and every degree on the thermostat stings. Small changes add up fast.
Across the country, people are bracing for another pricey winter. Yet the quickest wins do not require new boilers or costly refits. Plugging leaks, tuning radiators and timing heat only when needed can trim bills within a week, with comfort rising at the same time.
Why homes feel chilly even when the heating is on
Heat escapes through gaps, thin glazing and uninsulated lofts. Cold air snakes in through letterboxes, floorboards and ill‑fitting doors. Warm air vanishes up unused chimneys. That is why rooms feel draughty even with radiators blazing.
Run a hand around window frames and under doors on a breezy day. Feel for cold streaks near skirting boards and sockets on external walls. Note misted panes in the morning or damp corners. These are clues to wasted energy and poor airflow.
Stop the leaks first. Draught‑proofing can cut heating demand by 10–20% in older properties, often with materials under £50.
Seven‑day plan that starts saving by next week
Day 1: track the draughts
Use tissue paper or a lit incense stick to spot movement around frames, keyholes and loft hatches. Mark problem areas with masking tape.
Day 2: seal the obvious gaps
Fit self‑adhesive foam or rubber strips to windows and doors. Add a brush strip to the front door and a cover for the letterbox. Use a simple door sausage for rooms you heat less.
Day 3: sort the radiators
Bleed radiators until water flows without sputtering. Check each valve opens fully. If some rooms roast and others lag, you likely need balancing.
Day 4: balance for even heat
Turn all radiators on. Warm the system. Throttle back the hottest rooms with lockshield valves by small turns. Aim for similar return pipe warmth across the home.
Day 5: programme smarter
Set heating to match your routine. Lower the setpoint by 1°C and wear a layer. Many households save 5–10% from that single step. Add TRVs where missing to tame overheated rooms.
Day 6: boost window performance
Hang lined curtains that cover the reveal. Close them at dusk. Fit removable secondary glazing film on the coldest panes. Keep curtains open on sunny winter days.
Day 7: protect pipes and prepare
Lag exposed hot‑water and heating pipes in lofts, garages and under sinks. Insulate the hot‑water cylinder. Test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. Check guttering and air vents are clear.
- Shut doors between heated and unheated spaces to reduce heat loss.
- Ventilate briefly but decisively: 5–10 minutes of wide‑open windows refreshes air without freezing walls.
- Move furniture 10–15 cm away from radiators to improve convection.
- Use a chimney balloon or temporary cap on unused fireplaces to stop warm air escaping.
- Dry clothes on racks in a ventilated room; avoid draping over radiators, which traps heat and raises humidity.
Tune the system you already own
Annual servicing keeps boilers, heat pumps and stoves efficient and safe. A clean heat exchanger and correct pressure reduce gas use and cut faults in cold snaps. Wood‑burners and open fires need a yearly sweep for cleaner burns and better draw.
Thermostatic radiator valves give room‑by‑room control. A smart thermostat, used well, can trim consumption by 5–12% through tighter schedules, geofencing and zoning. Avoid constant “boosts” that overshoot target temperatures.
A one‑degree drop on the thermostat can save roughly 6–10% on space heating, depending on the property and weather.
Let the building do more of the work
Insulation reduces the energy needed to hold a temperature. Topping up a thin loft layer to around 270 mm pays back quickly in many homes. Gaps around loft hatches and recessed lights should be sealed while keeping ventilation pathways clear to the eaves.
Solid floors feel icy and pull heat from your feet. Large rugs or a thin underlay add comfort at once. For suspended timber floors, careful under‑floor insulation can transform a draughty ground floor.
Moisture control matters. Humid rooms feel colder and breed condensation. Use extractor fans in kitchens and bathrooms. Keep trickle vents open. Short, sharp ventilation helps more than windows on the latch all day.
What the numbers look like for a typical home
|Action
|Upfront cost
|Estimated annual saving
|Time required
|Draught‑proof doors and windows
|£25–£75
|£60–£150
|1–3 hours
|Bleed and balance radiators
|£0–£20 (tools)
|£30–£90
|1–2 hours
|Thermostat down by 1°C
|£0
|£80–£180
|10 minutes
|TRVs in main rooms
|£60–£200
|£50–£120
|1–3 hours
|Hot‑water cylinder and pipe lagging
|£20–£60
|£30–£70
|1 hour
|Lined curtains or secondary glazing film
|£30–£150
|£40–£110
|1–2 hours
Stacking small measures can deliver double‑digit percentage savings, especially in homes built before the 1990s.
Prevent winter mishaps that drain money
Frozen pipes burst and soak ceilings. Lag pipes in unheated spaces and set the heating to guard against deep freezes when away. Know where the stopcock is and test it now, not during a 2 a.m. leak.
Shorter days mean more lights and extension leads. Check for frayed cables and overloaded sockets. Replace alarm batteries. An efficient home is also a safer home.
People are asking: gas, electricity or something else?
Heat pumps keep gaining ground, yet performance relies on insulation, emitter sizing and flow temperatures. Many households can cut bills faster by tightening the fabric first, then optimising controls. When the shell holds heat well, low‑temperature systems shine.
For those renting, speak to the landlord about draughts and broken TRVs. Simple fixes fall under basic repair. Tenants can use removable measures such as door seals and window film without altering the building.
Help with costs and what to do next
Grants and supplier‑funded schemes support insulation and heating upgrades for eligible households. Local councils often publish criteria for the latest programmes. Keep receipts for materials; some schemes require proof of purchase if you claim later stages.
Try a quick home audit. List rooms that feel coldest, note specific draught points, and add two actions per room. Track meter readings weekly. People who measure tend to save more because they see progress and adjust faster.
A practical example to guide your week
Take a three‑bed semi with a combi boiler. Day one, seals on the front door and living‑room window stop a steady draught. Day three, bleeding and balancing lifts two cold radiators. Day five, the thermostat falls from 20°C to 19°C and the schedule trims an hour off morning heat. Day six, lined curtains go up in the lounge. By the weekend, the home feels calmer, with fewer cold spots and a quieter boiler cycle. The annualised saving lands near £200–£350 depending on usage and weather.
Add a final check before the first frost: lag the loft pipes, close the chimney balloon, clear the gutters, and set a holiday schedule if you travel. The next cold snap will test your work. Your gas or electricity readings will tell you how well it holds up.