Brits, check your loft this October: could 40 tiny tenants be above you and risk £5,000 fines each?

As temperatures dip, quiet corners overhead can turn busy. A few small signs may be hiding in plain sight at home.
Across the UK, colder nights push wildlife towards dry, stable spaces. Roof voids, cellars and cavity walls can look inviting. This month brings a shift in behaviour that many households miss until the clues stack up.
Why October draws bats into British homes
October sits between summer roosting and deep winter torpor for many UK bat species. In this shoulder season, bats seek cool, stable, damp spots that stay undisturbed for months. Lofts, eaves and even soffit boxes can mimic their favoured crevices. Older properties often suit them best, thanks to slipped tiles, lifted slates and gaps as narrow as 15–20mm that a small bat can squeeze through.
Specialist surveyors, including teams at Arbtech, report more calls in autumn as homeowners notice tell-tale signs. Bats do not nest. They roost. Once a species finds a safe roost, it often returns each year. Many colonies stay small, but repeated use means marks, droppings and odours can build over time.
Bats and their roosts carry full legal protection in the UK. Disturbance, obstruction or destruction can lead to prosecution, with penalties that can include up to six months’ imprisonment and unlimited fines per offence.
The signs you can spot without tearing up your loft
You rarely see bats by day. You can, however, pick up a pattern of clues. Most appear at dawn and dusk, near small gaps where creatures come and go. If you suspect activity, stand quietly outside before sunrise or after sunset and watch the roofline.
|Sign
|What you notice
|When it happens
|Soft squeaks
|Very faint, high-pitched chittering near eaves or rafters
|Before dawn and after dusk
|Oily smudges
|Dark, greasy rub marks around tiny gaps and beams
|Any time
|Droppings
|Small, dark pellets that crumble to dust between fingers
|Accumulating under favoured perches
|Sharp odour
|Ammonia-like smell in a closed loft space
|More noticeable in still air
|Flight paths
|Fast, fluttering silhouettes along rooflines
|Dusk and dawn
Droppings often resemble mouse pellets, but they crumble into a fine, dry powder rather than staying hard. Smudges appear where bats brush against rough edges. The strongest odours arise when ventilation runs poor.
What you must not do if you think bats are present
Do not block gaps, fit one-way devices, switch on bright lights, or use sprays. You risk trapping animals inside and breaking the law.
- Leave entry points open until an ecologist advises next steps.
- Keep the loft calm and dark. Avoid loud work near suspected roosts.
- Do not handle droppings with bare hands. Wear gloves and a mask if you need to move stored items.
- Keep pets away from loft spaces. Never allow children to investigate gaps or rafters.
- If you find an injured bat, do not touch it. Seek guidance from a licensed bat worker or your local bat group.
Most UK bats pose negligible risk to people if left undisturbed. A tiny proportion may carry lyssaviruses. Avoid direct contact. If a bite or scratch occurs, seek urgent medical advice.
Why your roof appeals: the building clues bats love
Older roofs offer easy access
Decades-old tiles and timber settle and shift. Small voids open behind fascias. Slates lift. Mortar weathers. Those gaps create ideal, draught-free slivers where a bat can tuck itself safely away. A pipistrelle weighs about the same as a 2p coin and can slip into a slot barely wider than a pencil.
Modern homes still tempt bats
New-builds with complex soffit vents can also suit roosting. Warm loft insulation below a cool, stable roof space gives bats a buffet of microclimates during autumn’s changeable weather. Even a garage with exposed rafters can attract small numbers.
Planning DIY or a refurbishment? Read this before you start
Roofing jobs, loft conversions, solar panel installs and insulation upgrades can affect roosts. If you suspect bat use, pause the work and get professional advice. You may need a bat survey to remain compliant with wildlife law. Surveys vary by season and purpose.
|Survey type
|What it checks
|Typical timing
|Preliminary roost assessment
|Exterior and loft inspection for signs, access points and habitat suitability
|Year-round
|Emergence/re-entry surveys
|Observers watch for bats leaving or returning to confirm activity and numbers
|May to September, warm dry evenings
|Hibernation checks
|Specialist winter inspections at suitable sites
|December to February, under licence
If a survey confirms a roost, licensed ecologists can design timing, methods and mitigation so your project can proceed lawfully, often by phasing works or retaining access points.
Practical steps you can take this month
You can run safe, simple checks from ground level and inside accessible loft areas without touching roost spots.
- Walk the property perimeter at dusk for 20 minutes and watch the eaves for flight lines.
- Use a torch indoors only, and only briefly, to locate droppings before switching it off again.
- Ventilate the loft gently by opening approved vents, not by removing tiles.
- Photograph marks and droppings from a distance to share with an ecologist.
- Note dates, times and weather; patterns help professionals advise faster.
Costs, timing and what to expect next
Advice calls usually come free from bat groups. Survey fees vary by property size and season. Many minor roofing jobs proceed once surveys set clear windows and methods. Where works affect an active roost, ecologists may seek a licence and propose mitigation, such as bat boxes or retained gaps. These measures often add modest time rather than major expense if planned early.
Cleaning can wait until bats have left. Droppings dry quickly and brush to dust. Use gloves, an FFP2 mask and a gentle vacuum with a HEPA filter. Gardeners value the nutrient-rich powder for compost. Keep a small bucket handy and label it clearly.
Know your neighbours: the species most likely above you
Britain hosts 18 bat species. Building users commonly include common and soprano pipistrelles, brown long-eared bats and occasionally noctules using roof spaces as stopovers. A small roost might hold a handful of animals; a maternity roost in summer can climb into the dozens. Autumn numbers may shift as individuals test sites before settling for winter.
Bats eat insects, not cables or timber. A pipistrelle can consume thousands of midges in a night. Many homeowners find mid-summer midge levels drop once bats feed regularly nearby. That benefit often outweighs the minor inconvenience of tidying dry droppings in spring.
If you only remember three things
1) Don’t block holes. 2) Don’t disturb the loft. 3) Call a licensed ecologist or your local bat group for guidance.
Act early if you plan roof work in late autumn or winter. Schedules fill quickly, and surveys depend on weather and daylight. Simple preparation now can keep your project on track and keep protected wildlife safe.
Extra note for households with solar plans: panel brackets and cabling create new crevices. Good installers plan bat-sensitive methods and timing. Ask about wildlife-aware fitting and request mesh guards only where surveys deem them appropriate, and only outside sensitive seasons.
Concerned about repeat visitors? Ecologists can advise on long-term design tweaks that still allow bats to roost lawfully while reducing mess around storage. Options include dedicated bat access tiles placed away from loft hatches and carefully positioned droppings trays that you can empty each spring.