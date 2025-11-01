Brits, could £9.99 slash your bills as Aldi radiator reflectors, praised by Martin Lewis, hit 23 Oct

As colder nights creep in, a simple shift in how you warm rooms could spare wallets a season of spiralling costs.
Next week, Aldi brings back a £9.99 radiator reflector pack, echoing Martin Lewis’s long-standing mantra to heat people, not entire homes. The budget buy targets heat escaping through external walls, aiming to keep warmth where you feel it.
What’s arriving and when
Aldi’s Specialbuys aisle will stock radiator reflectors across UK stores from Thursday 23 October. Priced at £9.99, the pack is pitched as a low-fuss fix for homes losing warmth through radiators fixed to outside walls. The supermarket says the panels bounce heat back indoors and cut losses into the wall.
Radiator reflectors at £9.99 land on 23 October. Aldi says they reflect up to 86% of infrared heat and one pack can cover up to three radiators.
The sheets come with self-adhesive strips for a peel‑and‑stick fit and a foam bubble core that adds a layer of insulation. You position them behind the radiator, shiny side facing the room, leaving the convector fins clear so airflow isn’t blocked. The aim is straightforward: redirect warmth back into the room instead of warming the brickwork.
Why Martin Lewis fans rate this trick
Martin Lewis and his MoneySavingExpert team have long championed radiator reflectors as a practical, low-cost tactic during autumn and winter. The guidance is simple: focus on external wall radiators first, since that’s where heat most often disappears. If budgets are tight, kitchen foil has been floated as a bare-minimum alternative, though purpose-made sheets typically perform better and last longer.
Focus on radiators on outside walls first. That’s where reflectors can stop heat sneaking out and give you the biggest return.
What kind of saving are we talking about
Savings vary by property, but a rough illustration helps. Assume a modest 100W of heat loss avoided across external-wall radiators once the panels go up. With four hours of heating a day over a 90‑day cold spell, that’s 0.4 kWh per day and 36 kWh across the period. At 24p per kWh, you’re looking at about £8.64 back—close to the pack price—before counting the comfort boost from warmer room surfaces.
Homes with several external-wall radiators, older brickwork, or weaker cavity insulation will often see the best payoff. Renters also benefit because the panels are reversible and don’t alter the fabric of the building.
How to fit radiator reflectors well
- Measure the radiator width and cut panels to size, leaving valves and fins unobstructed.
- Clean the wall area behind the radiator so the adhesive sticks properly.
- Apply the self-adhesive strips to the panel edges, not the middle, to avoid sagging.
- Position behind external-wall radiators first; internal walls come later if you have spare material.
- Keep a small air gap between panel and wall where possible to aid reflection and reduce damp spots.
What else is in the Aldi energy-saving range
Alongside the £9.99 reflector pack, Aldi is dropping a line-up designed to keep households warm for less this month. Some items help you “heat the human”, which can be more cost-effective than warming the entire house.
|Date
|Product
|Price
|Key details
|23 Oct
|Radiator reflector
|£9.99
|Reflects up to 86% IR; covers up to three radiators; adhesive included
|23 Oct
|Multi‑purpose insulation wrap
|£9.99
|Three-layer bubble foil for extra insulation around the home
|23 Oct
|Ceramic personal heater
|£14.99
|Compact; stated running cost 32p per hour
|23 Oct
|Oscillating ceramic tower heater
|£24.99
|Oscillates to spread heat; stated running cost 53p per hour
|23 Oct
|Dehumidifier (2L tank)
|£39.99
|For rooms up to 15 m²; helps cut condensation and damp
|26 Oct
|Heated airer (upright)
|£79.99
|Electric clothes drying without a tumble dryer
|26 Oct
|Heated airer (winged)
|£34.99
|Fold-out design for smaller spaces
|26 Oct
|Heating blanket
|£24.99
|Four heating layers; LED hand controller; machine washable at 30°C
|26 Oct
|Heated mattress pads
|From £14.99
|Single (£14.99), double (£22.99), king (£24.99); dual zones on larger sizes
|26 Oct
|Premium hot water bottle
|£6.99
|Long cushion or body wrap styles with cosy covers
Running costs and smart use
Spot-heating strategies work best when you focus warmth where you sit or sleep. The ceramic personal heater suits small rooms or desks. The tower heater helps circulate warmth around a lounge. The dehumidifier won’t heat a room, but drawing moisture out can make spaces feel less clammy and help prevent mould, while the unit’s operation adds a little gentle warmth.
For heated textiles, start on a higher setting to pre-warm, then drop to low. Preheat beds with a mattress pad, then switch to low or off as you drift off. Always follow the manufacturer’s safety advice, avoid covering heaters, and plug high‑load appliances directly into a wall socket rather than an extension lead.
Low-cost “heat the human” picks from money savers
Looking to keep fingers, feet and core temperature up without nudging the thermostat? Budget-friendly add‑ons help:
- USB gloves or hand warmers for cold desks.
- Heated insoles and electric footwarmers for chilly floors.
- Reusable gel hand warmers for the school run and commutes.
- Microwaveable wheat bags to target sore, cold spots.
- Large 1.5‑litre hot water bottles for long-lasting heat.
- Single electric blankets to warm one person, not the whole room.
- Electric heat pads for backs and shoulders while sitting.
Who benefits most from reflectors
Homes with radiators on external walls see the biggest returns, especially in older terraces and semis where wall insulation is patchy. Rooms you heat often—living areas and bedrooms—should top the list. Renters gain because the panels are removable, cheap, and don’t need drilling. If you’ve already draught‑proofed doors and windows and fitted thick curtains, reflectors add another layer to your insulation stack.
Extra tips for a warmer, cheaper winter
Pair reflectors with thermostatic radiator valves to set lower temperatures in hallways and spare rooms. Shut internal doors to trap heat. Bleed radiators that gurgle or have cold patches at the top. Use curtain liners and tuck them behind radiators at night so warm air circulates into the room, not up the window. If condensation is an issue, run the dehumidifier after showers and during laundry drying to deter black mould and keep clothes fresher.
Specialbuys are limited lines. If you’re keen on the £9.99 reflector pack or heated bedding, shop early before stock runs out.
If you like numbers, set a mini trial: fit reflectors on one external radiator first, then compare how quickly that room warms up and how long it stays comfortable after the heating switches off. Add a second pack only if the difference is clear. That way, your spend follows evidence from your own home, not guesswork.