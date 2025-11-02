Brits ditch the Christmas tree for Lidl’s €12.99 LED ‘tree’ : will you save 25 mins a night?

Dark nights are back, budgets feel tight, and the front garden suddenly looks like a stage awaiting its star turn.
Across the country, households are rethinking December decor. The focus is shifting outdoors, towards quick, tidy, low-cost features that still stir nostalgia. One budget option now doing the rounds promises familiar magic without the mess, and at a price that undercuts a bag of baubles.
A clever swap for small budgets and smaller spaces
Lidl’s Livarno Home LED “tree-effect” light aims straight at a classic festive pain point: the needle-shedding tree that hogs space and time. The kit uses eight radiating strands fitted with 200 warm-white LEDs to trace a tree silhouette in seconds. A lit star caps the shape to complete the visual cue from the kerb. It runs off the mains, places easily with a ground stake and pegs, and sits happily in damp weather thanks to splash protection rated IP44.
€12.99 for 200 LEDs, a star topper, IP44 weather protection and a 6‑hour daily timer makes a strong case for simplicity.
The price is the headline. At €12.99, it undercuts most impulse decorations, yet it fills a big visual gap outdoors. You get height, a clear festive icon, and a consistent glow. You also avoid the annual debate about where to squeeze a full tree indoors.
How the “tree effect” works
- Eight light strands anchor around a central stake to form a slim cone and tree outline.
- 200 LEDs emit a warm-white glow that reads “cosy” rather than “fairground”.
- A star at the top provides the familiar focal point and neat finish.
- Built‑in 6‑hour timer stops the “did we turn the lights off?” routine.
- IP44 rating protects against rain and splashes in typical British weather.
- Pegs and a ground spike are included for quick setup on soft ground.
The integrated timer trims energy use and cuts faff: set once, and the display switches itself off each night.
What you gain when you skip the indoor tree
Tradition matters. The scent of a real fir still charms. Yet many families are tired of the needles, the watering, and the post‑Boxing Day clean‑up. An outdoor LED “tree” sidesteps that workload while leaving room indoors for gatherings, gifts and dining. It also suits renters, small flats, and homes with curious pets or toddlers.
Time and mess: the simple maths
Vacuuming needles, watering, rearranging furniture and daily light checks eat minutes. Often it totals 10–30 minutes on busy evenings. A self‑timed outdoor display removes several of those micro‑tasks. The gain is not just the clock. Floors stay clear. Cables stay out of reach. You reclaim a corner of the lounge.
Costs compared: energy and purchase price
The unit’s low power draw keeps running costs modest. Based on the stated 1.5 W and a 6‑hour nightly schedule for 30 days, total consumption sits near 0.27 kWh for the month. Even at a relatively high 28p per kWh, that’s roughly 8p.
|Display
|Power
|30 days at 6 h/night
|Energy used
|Estimated cost
|Lidl LED “tree”
|1.5 W
|180 h
|0.27 kWh
|~£0.08 at 28p/kWh
|Modern LED rope light
|10 W
|180 h
|1.8 kWh
|~£0.50 at 28p/kWh
|Old incandescent string
|200 W
|180 h
|36 kWh
|~£10.08 at 28p/kWh
Compare that with a real tree, which can cost £30–£60 in the UK, plus disposal and time. The LED option is not a like‑for‑like replacement indoors, but it plugs a decorative gap for a fraction of the outlay.
Set‑up and safety in British weather
Installation rarely takes more than a few minutes on lawns or beds. Push the stake into firm ground. Fan out the strands. Pin each end with the supplied pegs and tension gently. Plug into a sheltered outdoor socket or a weather‑rated extension. For patios or balconies without soil, a heavy planter can provide ballast for the centre pole, with the strands tied to railings or weighted clips.
Keep it neat, keep it safe
- Use an RCD‑protected outdoor socket where possible.
- Keep connections off the ground and under a cover to avoid pooling water.
- Route cables along edges, not across walkways.
- Aim the display away from bedroom windows to avoid dazzling neighbours.
- Set the timer to local rhythms: dusk to late evening, not all night.
Who benefits most from this swap
It suits small households who want a seasonal signal without rearranging furniture. It helps families with pets who bat at baubles. It works for those who travel over the holidays but still want a welcoming glow on return. It also helps anyone mindful of rising bills, because the lights sip power.
Style notes and easy upgrades
The minimalist shape pairs well with simple add‑ons. Line a path with short stakes to echo the outline. Place lanterns or battery‑tea‑lights at the base in groups of three for depth. Add a few low‑voltage stake lights along the border to lead the eye to the “tree”. Keep colours restrained if you prefer calm. Warm white against evergreen shrubs looks timeless.
For small balconies, the same kit can frame a rail: secure the centre pole in a weighted pot and fan strands to the corners.
What to expect on availability, returns and storage
Promotional stock can vary by region and week, so timing matters. The price point suggests fast sell‑through once evenings draw in. Delivery options and a 30‑day return window add flexibility if you want to test the effect before committing. Off‑season, the kit folds flat and slides into a drawer or a shallow storage box, unlike a bulky artificial tree.
Energy tips you can apply anywhere
Run a quick tariff check before you light up: multiply the wattage by hours used to get Wh, divide by 1,000 for kWh, and multiply by your unit price. Switch on a smart plug if you need tighter schedules around parties. On windy coasts, add extra pegs or short guy lines to keep strands tidy. If frost is heavy, let the plastic warm indoors before coiling to prevent kinks.
A wider shift in festive habits
The move to outdoor, low‑energy decor reflects several pressures: smaller homes, rising energy prices, and changing tastes. Families want ambience without clutter. Budget retailers now meet that demand with simple, modular lighting that does one job well. The Lidl kit sums up this trend: a recognisable icon, clear value, and a setup that respects busy evenings.
If you still crave the indoor fragrance, mix approaches. A small potted fir on a table brings scent and can move outdoors in January. Pair it with the LED silhouette for continuity from window to garden. The two together often look richer than either alone, and the running cost remains negligible over the month.