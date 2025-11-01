Brits ditch the thermostat for Lidl’s £69.99 bladeless heater: with 20 speeds, 3-year cover, save?

With cold snaps closing in and budgets stretched, shoppers are eyeing smarter ways to heat the rooms they actually use.
Instead of nudging the central thermostat up another notch, families are looking to spot-heat living spaces, home offices and bedrooms. That’s where Lidl’s Tronic Black Bladeless Fan Heater, priced at £69.99, is drawing attention: a compact tower promising flexible warmth, year-round use and reassuring safety features without cluttering the room or the bill.
A compact tower built for family living
The Tronic Black Bladeless Fan Heater arrives in a matte black finish that blends into most lounges and work nooks. A soft LED mood light ring offers five colour choices, including a gentle cycling option, adding a low-key glow for evenings.
Its bladeless design removes exposed spinning parts. That helps with peace of mind around small children and pets, and it also makes the unit easier to dust and wipe down.
Bladeless design, tip-over and overheat cut-outs, plus a slip-resistant base aim to keep curious hands and paws safer.
On the safety front, the unit includes frost protection, overheat protection and an automatic shut-off if tipped. A grippy base steadies it on hard floors or carpet. Those are the kinds of practical additions that matter when a heater runs in the background during busy family routines.
Year-round comfort, room by room
This model warms in winter and circulates air in summer, which increases its value beyond one season. It offers 20 speed settings, three modes (natural, sleep and power) and four oscillation angles at 30°, 60°, 90° and 120°, so you can shape airflow to the space you’re in.
The adjustable temperature range runs from 5°C to 35°C. Aim lower with sleep mode for bedrooms, push higher in a chilly hallway, or use a mid-range setting to keep a study cosy during video calls.
Temperature range of 5–35°C and four oscillation angles let you direct heat where it’s needed, when it’s needed.
Quiet touches that make a difference
- Magnetic remote: docks on the unit so it doesn’t vanish down the sofa.
- 12-hour timer: set-and-forget scheduling for evenings or overnight use.
- Low-noise operation: suitable for sleep mode in bedrooms or nurseries.
Features at a glance
- Price: £69.99
- Bladeless heating and cooling for all-season use
- 20 speeds; modes: natural, sleep, power
- Oscillation angles: 30°, 60°, 90°, 120°
- Temperature range: 5–35°C
- Safety: frost, overheat and tip-over protection; slip-resistant base
- Magnetic remote control and 12-hour timer
- LED mood light with five colours, including colour-cycle
- Warranty: 3 years
Why shoppers care: price, flexibility, control
At £69.99, this tower competes in a space where comparable bladeless models often cost more. The key benefit is control: you heat the area you’re using, for the period you’re in it, rather than warming the whole home. That approach suits evenings in the lounge, daytime stints in a home office or a short burst before the school run.
The 12-hour timer helps you avoid leaving it on by accident. The magnetic remote cuts the faff of hunting for controls. And the oscillation options distribute heat more evenly than a static fan, which can reduce hot spots and drafts.
Can it help you spend less on heat?
Running costs depend on two things: your electricity tariff and the power draw you select. Fan heaters of this size commonly offer multiple power levels. Always check the rating label on the unit and compare with your tariff.
To size up potential costs, here’s an illustrative guide using 28p per kWh (for example only; your unit rate may differ):
|Power setting (kW)
|Cost per hour at 28p/kWh
|0.5 kW
|£0.14
|1.0 kW
|£0.28
|2.0 kW
|£0.56
Two money-saving habits make the difference: keep doors closed to the room you’re heating, and use the timer to align heat with your routine. The temperature range and multiple speeds let you avoid running at full blast for longer than needed.
Practical tips for safer, smarter use
- Zone your heat: focus on the lounge for movie night, the study for work hours, and the child’s room at bedtime.
- Pre-warm on a timer: schedule 20–30 minutes before you enter the room, then drop to a lower speed.
- Combine with draught fixes: a door snake and drawn curtains help keep warm air where you want it.
- Position with care: place on a level surface, away from curtains and soft furnishings.
- Use sleep mode for bedrooms: gentler airflow and lower noise suit light sleepers.
Who will like it, and who won’t
Best for
- Renters who can’t tinker with central heating controls.
- Parents seeking safer-feeling design around kids and pets.
- Home workers heating a single room during office hours.
- Anyone after a dual-use tower that also helps circulate air in summer.
Think twice if
- You want to heat large open-plan spaces from one corner; consider multiple zones.
- You rely on very high heat for long stretches; check your electricity unit rate and usage habits.
What stands out at this price
Three elements separate this Lidl model in the under-£70 bracket: the trio of safety protections, the broad control set (20 speeds, four oscillations, 5–35°C target range) and that 3-year warranty. The remote’s magnetic dock is a small touch that stops a lot of daily annoyance, and the mood light gives subtle ambience without shouting about itself.
Extra pointers before you buy
Check your room sizes. Compact towers suit smaller rooms and spot-heating duties. In larger areas, use oscillation and close internal doors to contain warmth. If you plan overnight use, test sleep mode early one evening to gauge noise and airflow at your bedside.
For cost planning, look at your latest electricity bill to find your exact unit rate (pence per kWh). Then multiply that rate by the heater’s power setting in kW and the hours you expect to use it. If your supplier offers cheaper off-peak periods, the 12-hour timer can help you warm a room just before those rates change.
Bottom line on value
Families want warmth they can control, at a price that doesn’t sting. At £69.99, Lidl’s Tronic Black Bladeless Fan Heater aims squarely at that need with strong safety credentials, flexible controls and a warranty that lasts beyond one winter. Used thoughtfully, it can take the chill off the rooms you live in most and help keep the thermostat where it is.