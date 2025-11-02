Brits ditch the tree for €12.99 lights: could Lidl’s 200-LED ‘tree’ save your Christmas budget?

This winter, gardens glow while living rooms stay uncluttered. A tiny price and a new shape could change your routine.
As the first cold snaps arrive, one under-€13 idea is racing up shopping lists. Lidl’s Livarno Home LED “tree” promises warmth, ease and a familiar festive silhouette outdoors, without the needles, the heft or the mess that linger long after Twelfth Night.
Why people are stepping outside for Christmas sparkle
Families want atmosphere without a full domestic upheaval. The shift is simple: move the centrepiece outdoors, keep the magic, lose the faff. This plug-in LED structure sketches a recognisable Christmas tree in light, so the ritual survives while the chores fade.
For €12.99, the Livarno Home LED “tree” offers a clear fir outline, warm-white glow and zero sweeping.
How the 200‑LED ‘tree’ works
Imagine eight downward light strands radiating from a top point, falling to the ground in a neat cone. That geometry does the heavy lifting: your eye reads “tree” instantly, yet nothing sheds, wilts or warps. The LEDs shine in warm white, giving that cosy, fire‑side tone rather than the harsh blue of older kits.
- 200 warm‑white LEDs arranged across eight individual strands
- Approximate power draw around 1.5 W for stingy energy use
- Integrated 6‑hour timer to automate switch‑off nightly
- Mains adaptor with splash protection rated IP44
- Ground spike and pegs for quick staking into soil or planters
- Suitable for gardens, terraces and balconies with outdoor sockets
The set stakes into the ground in minutes, connects to a standard socket and packs away cleanly in January.
Set‑up in minutes, not a weekend
Find a clear patch of soil or a large planter. Push the ground spike in firmly. Fix the top point, then fan out the strands and peg them down. Plug into an outdoor‑rated extension or a weatherproof socket. Set the six‑hour timer to match your routine—say 4pm to 10pm—and forget about it. IP44 splash protection handles rain, though you should keep the adaptor off saturated surfaces.
Renting or short on space? Use a heavy planter to anchor the spike. On a balcony, secure the pegs to railings or weighted bases. The light output suits small spaces without dazzling neighbours.
The price play: less than €13 without the stress
Christmas décor often spirals: you buy a tree, extra baubles, fresh lights, and replacement hooks. This time the headline number is blunt—€12.99. That undercuts many single‑use ornament sets and dodges the annual run to find a sturdy tree stand. You get instant impact, a clear focal point, and a tidier living room for board games, guests and gifts.
Sticker price: €12.99. Timer included. Delivery available and a 30‑day return window advertised.
Because the kit packs flat, storage becomes civilised. No loft wrestling with dusty branches, no pine sap on the carpet, and no January tip run. You reclaim the sitting room while still giving kids, visitors and passers‑by that “it’s Christmas” moment the second the lights flicker on.
Who this suits—and who might want to double up
Busy households, first‑time renters, and anyone who dreads vacuuming pine needles benefit straight away. If you still love the scent of fir, you can pair the outdoor “tree” with a compact wreath or a tabletop branch indoors. Households on cul‑de‑sacs or village lanes often add a second set to mirror each side of a path, creating a welcoming, symmetrical glow.
Energy, safety and timing: small numbers that add up
The draw is modest—around 1.5 W. Run times stay lean thanks to the timer. Here’s what that looks like when you factor in dark evenings from late October:
|Hours per night
|Nights of use
|Total energy
|Estimated cost (28p/kWh)
|6
|45
|0.41 kWh
|£0.11
|6
|60
|0.54 kWh
|£0.15
|8
|60
|0.72 kWh
|£0.20
Figures are indicative; tariffs vary. Even on pricier rates, the cost sits in spare‑change territory. Keep connections dry, use an RCD‑protected outdoor socket, and angle the adaptor away from pooling water. If you share walls, set your timer to switch off by 10pm to keep neighbours happy.
Make the look your own without clutter
The light‑cone thrives on simplicity. Add low lanterns by the base, a short path of solar stakes, or a wreath on the gate to tie the scene together. If you prefer character, drape a few weatherproof baubles on the lowest strand or place natural cones at the foot. Avoid overloading the LEDs; the point is restraint that reads festive at a glance.
What this shift means for tradition
Tradition survives when it adapts. The tree shape still signals the season, but the chores shrink. No sawing, hauling or watering. No sap stains or spiky clean‑ups in April. Children still get that twinkle-on moment, only it now happens on the doorstep where neighbours can share it too. Indoors, space opens up for food, games and quiet evenings under a lamp rather than a shedding fir.
Details that matter: specs, lifespan and storage
Warm‑white diodes tend to last tens of thousands of hours when run cool, so winter‑only use stretches for years. Coil each strand loosely when packing away to avoid kinks. Drop a silica sachet in the storage box to keep moisture at bay. Label the timer setting you liked best so next year’s setup takes seconds.
Eight strands, 200 LEDs, IP44 protection and a six‑hour timer: small design choices that simplify December.
Extra ideas if you’re weighing up options
On a tight budget, one set can stand alone. With more room, use two in staggered heights to frame a front path. If you miss the woodland scent, place a small pot of rosemary or a pine‑scented candle indoors, well away from textiles. For wildlife‑friendly gardens, set the timer to avoid the small hours and keep brightness warm rather than stark.
If you’re planning a spending cap, pencil in the energy line before shopping. At 1.5 W, even an eight‑hour nightly schedule for two months adds up to less than a kilowatt hour. That leaves more headroom for a window silhouette, a porch garland, or a single indoor string above the mantel. The result is a coordinated scheme that looks considered rather than congested—without blowing the budget you set in October.