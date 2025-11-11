Brits ditch thirsty lawns for thyme: could you save 1,000 litres a week and 32 hours a year?

Your mower sulks in the shed, your water bill bites, and the garden still refuses to play nicely this summer.
Across Britain, a humble herb is muscling in on the patch once reserved for grass. Creeping thyme, a low-growing, fragrant groundcover, is reshaping small front gardens and big back patios alike. The promise is simple: fewer chores, more scent, and a lawn look without the lawn grind.
Why people are swapping grass for creeping thyme
Traditional turf asks a lot and gives little back. It needs cutting, feeding and frequent drinks. Hosepipe bans cancel summer plans and patchy scorch marks arrive anyway. In contrast, creeping thyme keeps its poise. It copes with dry spells, tolerates poor soil and rewards light attention with a gentle aroma and nectar-rich flowers.
Garden centres report a steady swing toward groundcovers that behave. Designers are nudging family gardens away from high-input grass and toward mixed surfaces. The trend is practical, not faddish. Rising water bills meet busy schedules. People want green that stays green without weekly negotiations.
Swap mower noise for a soft, herbal scent. Trade thirsty turf for a plant that thrives on restraint.
Water, time and money
- A sprinkler can glug around 1,000 litres in an hour. Thyme rarely asks for more than the rain provides once established.
- Mowing, edging and feeding easily steal 20–40 hours a year per household. Thyme needs a quick haircut once or twice annually.
- Bagged fertiliser and lawn treatments add up. Thyme prefers lean soil and no fertiliser at all.
What creeping thyme actually is
Botanically, most lawn-alternative thymes sold as groundcover are forms of Thymus serpyllum, Thymus praecox and related species. They sit low, often no taller than 5–8 cm. Stems creep, root, and stitch themselves into a close cushion. Summer brings tiny pink to purple flowers that buzz with bees and hoverflies.
The leaves hold essential oils that release scent underfoot. That aroma signals drought tolerance. Oils reduce moisture loss and deter many pests. The plant evolved for poor, stony slopes, so it settles happily in gravel, between stepping stones or on south-facing banks where grass wilts.
What it does well—and what it doesn’t
|Feature
|Creeping thyme
|Traditional lawn
|Water use
|Low once established
|High in summer
|Foot traffic
|Light, occasional
|Moderate to heavy
|Mowing
|Not needed
|Weekly in season
|Wildlife value
|Strong for pollinators
|Low when kept as short turf
When and where to plant
Spring and late summer give the best start. The soil holds warmth without scorching. Aim for sun and sharp drainage. Sandy or rocky ground suits. Heavy clay needs help. Blend in coarse grit and raise the surface a touch to shed winter wet.
Thyme grows outwards rather than up, so it needs time to knit. Many patches take two to three years to close completely. Spacing alters the pace. Tighter spacing costs more but fills faster.
Spacing guide and quick maths
- 20 cm spacing: about 25 plants per square metre, full cover in roughly 18–24 months.
- 30 cm spacing: about 11 plants per square metre, full cover in roughly 24–36 months.
- Between paving: tuck small plugs or cuttings into gaps 15–20 cm apart.
To estimate plant numbers, measure the area in square metres and multiply by the plants per square metre for your chosen spacing.
Sun and drainage matter more than rich soil. Thyme prefers a lean diet and a dry winter bed.
How to plant without fuss
- Weed the area thoroughly and water the ground lightly the day before.
- Rake to a fine, level tilth and mix in sharp sand or grit if soil holds water.
- Set plants at the same depth they grew in the pot. Firm gently.
- Water well once, then let the surface dry between light drinks in the first month.
- Mulch with 5–10 mm of fine gravel to suppress weeds and speed rooting.
Care through the year
After establishment, leave the hose alone unless there is an extreme drought. Skip fertiliser. A light trim after flowering keeps cushions tight and encourages sideways spread. Use shears on a dry day and remove clippings so light reaches the crowns.
Weeds struggle in a dense mat. Hand-pull invaders early while small. In cold snaps, thyme shrugs off frost if the roots sit in well-drained soil. Long spells of standing water do more harm than low temperatures.
Foot traffic, pets and children
Thyme copes with occasional steps. Daily football will flatten it. Break up the area with stepping stones where you walk the most. For play spaces, keep a smaller patch of tough grass, a bark chip zone or a compacted gravel strip for bikes and muddy boots.
Dogs usually ignore thyme. The foliage is aromatic but not tempting as a chew. Urine can mark any plant; rinse spots with a watering can if it happens on hot days.
Plan paths first, plant thyme second. Stepping stones preserve beauty and avoid bare patches.
What it costs—and what you might save
Plug plants often sell for £1–£2 each. At 25 per square metre, that’s £25–£50 per square metre if you want quick cover. At wider spacing, costs drop but the wait grows. Cuttings reduce cost further if you have patience and a sunny windowsill.
Water savings add up. If a sprinkler session is off the schedule, that’s up to 1,000 litres spared each time. Skip weekly mowing and you claw back dozens of hours each season. Fewer inputs also mean fewer plastic bottles and less fuel burned.
Which thyme to choose
- Thymus serpyllum: fine leaves, pink flowers, fast to carpet in sun.
- Thymus praecox: tight habit, good between paving, lilac flowers.
- Thymus coccineus: showier blooms, slightly taller, bold colour in summer.
- Woolly thyme (Thymus pseudolanuginosus): silvery texture, great for contrast, light footfall only.
Common pitfalls and simple fixes
- Too much shade: flowering drops and gaps appear. Thin overhead branches or choose a sunnier bed.
- Heavy, wet soil: roots sulk and die back. Add grit and raise the planting area.
- Planting too deep: crowns rot. Keep the top of the rootball level with the surface.
- Overwatering in year two: growth softens and scent fades. Water only in prolonged drought.
Extra ideas to make it work harder
Blend thyme with low spring bulbs such as species crocus or dwarf allium. Bulbs pop through early, then disappear as thyme takes over. Frame a thyme patch with drought-tolerant edging plants like lavender, santolina or dwarf rosemary to build a coherent, Mediterranean feel that copes with dry summers.
For a small space, try a mosaic. Alternate 40 cm stepping stones with 40 cm thyme squares. You get stable footing, fragrance in every step and an easy template to weed and trim. If you cook, reserve a sunny corner for culinary thyme varieties in pots, away from paws and footballs.
Before you start, run a quick simulation
Sketch your plot on paper. Mark where you walk daily. Where do bins travel? Where do children run? Where does rainwater gather? Place stones on the walking lines, keep a narrow strip of grass if you need a kickabout, and give thyme the rest. This simple plan prevents future bald spots and wasted plants.
Health, allergies and biodiversity
Thyme pollen is usually modest compared with grasses, which can trigger stronger hay fever responses in summer. If hay fever affects your household, a thyme patch may reduce peak-season sneezes compared with a ryegrass-heavy lawn. The flowers feed solitary bees and hoverflies when summer turns dry and many borders fade.