Brits eye a £50 Dunelm floor lamp with shelves: will 1.5m height, 2m cable and 3 colours win you?

As nights stretch longer, homes crave warm corners, clear surfaces and calmer energy without shifting walls or splashing big cash.
Britain’s budget decorators have a fresh talking point: a Dunelm floor lamp that doubles as storage, aiming squarely at cramped lounges and busy family rooms.
What the £50 Dunelm lamp actually offers
Dunelm’s Jakob Shelved Floor Lamp pairs a tall reading light with integrated shelving, giving you illumination and a landing spot for your book, glasses or a cuppa. It stands just over 1.5m, feeds from a 2m cable, and uses a foot switch so you can click it on without hunting under a shade. The frame keeps lines clean and modern, while a fabric shade softens glare for evening TV binges or bedtime stories. You can pick it up in three finishes — cream, gold or black — to slot into most colour schemes.
One plug, one footprint, three jobs: task light, display perch and side-table stand‑in for £50.
This design makes sense where side tables eat space or sockets sit in awkward spots. By lifting storage into the lamp’s leg area, the unit frees precious floor around a sofa arm or a reading chair. That can make a small lounge feel less cluttered without losing useful surfaces.
Key specifications at a glance
- Price: £50 at Dunelm
- Height: just over 1.5m
- Cable length: 2m
- Control: foot switch
- Finishes: cream, gold, black
- Design: metal frame, fabric shade, integrated shelving
Why a lamp with shelves changes small rooms
Space-saving furniture earns its keep when it replaces two items at once. Here the lamp doubles as a slim storage tower, so you can park a plant, stack a few paperbacks or stage a candle without dragging in an extra table. The layered light also helps: a shaded top gives warm ambience; the shelves create a visual column that tidies a bare corner.
Place one beside the sofa to keep remotes and night-time reading within reach. Use a matching pair to frame a fireplace or highlight an alcove. In family zones, the shelves can carry framed photos, with the glow lifting faces and textures after dark.
Lighting that pulls its weight: declutter the corner and still get a cosy pool of glow for winter evenings.
Where it fits best
- Living room corners that feel dead or cluttered
- Rentals where drilling for wall lights is off the table
- Student studios craving storage without bulk
- Hallway nooks that need a gentle welcome light
- Bedrooms where a side table won’t squeeze in
Shoppers’ early verdict
Customer feedback points to solid value and an easy fit with existing furniture. Buyers highlight tidy workmanship for the price, finishes that blend rather than shout, and a “statement” look when the shelves are styled with plants or framed prints. Several say it completed a redecorated space without demanding new tables or extra cabling.
Sentiment also circles back to the practical touches: the foot switch helps during night-time feeds or film nights; the long lead reaches sockets that hide behind sofas; the height lets you read on the sofa without a harsh dazzle.
How it stacks up against the usual set‑ups
|Option
|Footprint
|Cables
|Storage
|Best for
|Shelved floor lamp
|Single base
|One lead
|Integrated tiers
|Small lounges, renters
|Standard floor lamp
|Single base
|One lead
|None
|Simple ambient light
|Side table + table lamp
|Table + lamp bases
|Two leads
|Tabletop only
|Larger rooms, bedside
Set‑up, bulbs and energy
Assembly arrives straightforward: expect to slot the frame together, level the shelves, fit the shade, then route the 2m cable. Use felt pads if your floor marks easily. For reading and warm ambience, an LED bulb around 470–806 lumens in a warm white (about 2700K) keeps eyes relaxed and bills sensible. Pairing the lamp with a smart plug or timer lets you automate dusk lighting and trim wasted energy.
Check the bulb cap type before you buy a multi‑pack, as fittings differ. Aim the shade away from eye level to prevent glare on the telly. If you style a live plant on a shelf, sit it on a tray to guard against drips.
Safety and everyday practicality
- Keep the cable run visible along a skirting to avoid trip hazards near play zones.
- Balance shelf weight low to high: heavier books down low, lighter objects up top.
- Park hot drinks on a coaster and away from edges if kids or pets roam.
- Dust the shade regularly; a quick vacuum with a soft brush keeps fabric from yellowing.
- If placing on carpet, check the base sits flat to prevent wobble.
Style choices that earn their keep
Colour picks steer the mood. Cream softens Scandi and coastal schemes. Black throws a crisp outline against pale walls and lifts monochrome rooms. Gold warms mid‑century or art‑deco touches, especially beside walnut tones. Dress the shelves with odd‑number groupings — a book stack, a trailing pothos, a small sculpture — to avoid a cluttered look.
In narrow hallways, use low‑profile frames and photo ledges on the shelves to keep depth under control. For renters, stick‑on cable clips tame the lead without drilling. In work‑from‑home corners, plant the lamp beside a swivelling chair and place a notebook on the lowest shelf to keep the desktop clear.
What this means for winter evenings
Layered lighting beats a single big ceiling pendant. A shaded lamp near seating brings the light down to where people talk, read and unwind. The Jakob’s shelving nudges that pool of light into service, turning a dead corner into a small stage for your family photos or half‑finished novel. When rooms shrink under blankets and board games, that extra surface earns gratitude.
A few thoughtful extras before you buy
Measure the intended spot from skirting to ceiling to confirm the 1.5m height clears wall art and curtain sweeps. Map the 2m cable route to a socket without straining under furniture. If you plan a pair, check the finish sits happily with your metalwork — chrome handles lean towards black or cream; brass hardware sings with gold. Consider a warm‑dim LED bulb that softens as you lower brightness for late nights.
You can stretch the value further with simple tweaks: add a smart plug for voice control; set a dusk‑to‑bedtime schedule so the lounge greets you after the commute; rotate shelf styling seasonally — pumpkins and amber glass now, baubles and pine in December, seed catalogues and hyacinths by February. The lamp stays; the mood shifts with you.