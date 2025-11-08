Brits facing steamy windows: would you pay £22.39 for 600g of crystals that keep rooms dry?

As colder nights set in, families brace for fogged panes and musty cupboards, while searching for quieter ways to stay comfortable.
Across the country, households are turning to a compact, salt‑based dehumidifier from Lakeland as the condensation season begins. The Absodry unit, now priced at £22.39 after a 20% reduction, promises a less intrusive approach to damp control by absorbing moisture without a plug, a hum, or a bulky footprint.
Why households are reaching for salt-based dehumidifiers
Condensation climbs when warm indoor air meets cold glass and walls. That mix fuels window drip, stale odours and black spots in corners. Many parents want relief without adding another whirring appliance to the living room. Lakeland’s Absodry Moisture Absorber answers a simple brief: reduce humidity quietly, look neat on a shelf, and require very little attention.
The Absodry is on sale for £22.39 (down from £27.99) and comes with a three‑year guarantee, aiming squarely at long‑term, low‑effort moisture control.
Rather than compressing and heating air like an electric dehumidifier, Absodry relies on hygroscopic crystals that pull water vapour from ambient air. That makes it entirely silent and inexpensive to run, because there is nothing to run.
What the device actually does
The 600g crystal core
Inside sits a 600g pack of moisture‑attracting crystals, commonly calcium chloride. They draw water out of the air and channel it into a lower reservoir. A simple indicator shows when the collected liquid nears the emptying point, so you are not guessing. Refills typically last up to three months, depending on how humid your home gets and where you place the unit.
Coverage is quoted at up to 50 m³ per unit, suiting an average living room, a larger hallway, or a small conservatory.
Because the unit does not heat or blow air, placement matters. You get the best results in a closed room with regular air movement through the space, but not immediately beside radiators or in direct sunlight, which can affect airflow and brine behaviour in the reservoir.
Where it fits in the home
- Living rooms with steamy windows after evening heating kicks in
- Bedrooms where wardrobes trap musty air behind closed doors
- Home offices with tech that dislikes damp air
- Conservatories and porches that cool rapidly after sunset
- Cellars where moisture builds and paint starts to blister
The casing presents like a neutral home accessory rather than a piece of utility kit. Grey is the headline colour, with alternatives such as green, pink and blue for those matching to decor. The shape sits low and tidy, so it does not dominate a shelf or windowsill.
How it stacks up against plug-in dehumidifiers
Electric dehumidifiers remove more moisture per day and can dry laundry. They also add to energy use and noise. The Absodry aims for steady background control rather than rapid drying. For many households, the choice is not either‑or, but right‑tool‑for‑the‑job.
|Feature
|Absodry moisture absorber
|Typical electric dehumidifier
|Upfront price
|£22.39
|£120–£250
|Running cost
|No electricity, periodic refills
|Electricity plus maintenance
|Noise
|Silent
|Audible fan or compressor
|Water removal speed
|Gradual
|Fast, adjustable settings
|Coverage
|Up to 50 m³ per unit
|Varies by model, often larger rooms
|Use case
|Mild condensation, musty cupboards
|Wet rooms, laundry, persistent damp
|Guarantee
|Three years (Lakeland)
|One to three years, brand dependent
The numbers that matter this autumn
Energy costs still bite. A modest electric dehumidifier might draw about 300W. Run for six hours a day across 90 days, that’s roughly 162kWh. At 28p per kWh, you are looking at around £45 in electricity for the season, on top of the machine cost. That device will outperform a passive absorber, but many homes simply want to keep condensation in check, not dry soaked walls.
If the goal is to stop window drip and that stale smell, a £22.39 absorber with a refill or two may cost less than a quarter of a season’s electricity for a plug‑in unit.
For severe damp, particularly if you see tide marks, peeling plaster, or persistent mould, you need more than a passive tub. That points to ventilation upgrades, targeted heating, and possibly a survey to rule out penetrating damp or leaks. But for light day‑to‑day moisture, a crystal‑based unit helps keep relative humidity nearer the comfort band of 40–60%.
Practical tips and safety notes
- Start with one unit in a 50 m³ room. Add a second if windows still sweat in the morning.
- Position it off the floor and away from curtains so air can circulate around the unit.
- Close doors to keep the area defined. A single absorber struggles with open‑plan spaces.
- Empty the reservoir when the indicator rises. The collected brine can go down a sink with plenty of water.
- Keep it out of reach of children and pets. The brine is salty and can be corrosive to some surfaces.
- Pair with extractor fans in kitchens and bathrooms. Short bursts after showers make a clear difference.
What’s behind the quiet performance
Calcium chloride has a strong pull on water molecules in air. As it captures vapour, it slowly liquefies into a solution, which trickles into the lower tank. That physical process sets the pace: steady, predictable, and silent. You will not hear progress, but you will see it in the reservoir level and in fewer beads on the glass at dawn.
Who it suits right now
Parents avoiding extra noise in nurseries will value the silent operation. Renters who cannot drill trickle vents or leave bulky appliances out in shared spaces also benefit. Home workers wanting clean screens and fewer cold‑edge drafts around windows get a small yet noticeable lift in comfort.
Extra value beyond the looks
Three things stand out: the three‑year guarantee from Lakeland, the low maintenance cycle of up to three months per refill, and the choice of colours that avoids the “utility cupboard” vibe. That matters in front rooms where devices sit on show, not hidden behind sofas.
Key takeaways: £22.39 ticket price, 600g of moisture‑pulling crystals, up to 50 m³ coverage, and a three‑year safety net.
Adding a little science to your setup
A small digital hygrometer costs a few pounds and gives a live humidity readout. Set one near the window and aim for 45–55% RH. Open trickle vents, run bathroom and kitchen extractors after use, and avoid drying laundry in closed rooms without added ventilation. If you must dry indoors, consider one absorber near the rack and crack a window by a centimetre to let moisture escape.
If your home needs more help
Some houses face structural or seasonal challenges that passive units cannot solve alone. Think about combining tools: a plug‑in dehumidifier for laundry days, passive absorbers in bedrooms, and better airflow through doors left ajar during the day. If mould patches persist, a check on pointing, gutters and window seals can prevent repeat problems. Targeted fixes often cost less than a winter of frustration.