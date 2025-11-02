Brits rush for Lidl’s £12.99 puffer: will you grab a water-repellent jacket in 2 colours today?

Rain returns, budgets tighten and wardrobes need quick wins. A featherlight layer is suddenly drawing crowds on Britain’s pavements.
Lidl has rolled out a budget puffer under its Esmara label at just £12.99. It lands in-store as temperatures slide and showers linger. The jacket offers a diamond-quilt option in cream and a plain green version, both cut to the hip with a funnel neck, elasticated cuffs and hem, and water-repellent fabric made from recycled polyester.
What you get for £12.99
The Esmara puffer focuses on everyday practicality. The hip-length shape pairs neatly with jeans and wide-leg trousers. Two side pockets carry keys and cards. The funnel neck seals warmth when zipped, then folds flat when the sun peeks out. Elastic at the cuffs and hem helps block drafts on platforms and playgrounds. The shell uses recycled polyester treated with a fluorine-free, water-shedding finish.
|Feature
|Detail
|Price
|£12.99
|Lengths
|Hip length
|Neck
|Funnel neck when zipped; folds flat when open
|Fabric
|Recycled polyester, water-repellent finish
|Quilting
|Diamond pattern in cream; plain quilting in green
|Pockets
|Two side pockets
|Trims
|Elasticated cuffs and hem
|Sizes
|Small to large (in-store availability varies)
|Availability
|In Lidl stores while stocks last
Warmth and weather: what to expect
Think cool, damp mornings and blustery bus stops. The jacket’s synthetic fill and tight quilting trap air, which slows heat loss. The elastic at the openings reduces wind creep. The funnel neck shields the lower face on cold walks. The water-repellent treatment encourages raindrops to bead and roll away during showers.
This is water-repellent rather than fully waterproof. It stands up to drizzle and light showers. A sustained downpour will eventually soak through seams and stitching. Pair it with an umbrella on very wet days. For hiking in heavy rain, you still need a shell with taped seams.
How it feels in real life
The jacket feels light and easy, which suits fast errands and school runs. The relaxed cut leaves room for a mid-weight jumper without straining the zip. The hips remain free for movement, which helps on bikes and buggies. The fabric has a smooth hand that slides under a raincoat when you need extra coverage.
Expect best performance between roughly 5°C and 12°C with a mid-layer. Below that, add a fleece or thermal base for comfort.
Fit, sizing and colours
Lidl lists sizes from small to large. The cut runs relaxed rather than baggy, so size up only if you prefer a thick knit beneath. The cream version uses a diamond quilt that reads smart-casual. The green version skips the diamond pattern for a cleaner look that hides splashes better. Both styles sit on the hip, which flatters most body shapes and works under longer coats.
- Office commute: wear over a fine merino and chinos, then add a trench for rain.
- School run: zip the funnel neck, pull on leggings and trainers, stash gloves in the pockets.
- Weekend errands: layer a hoodie underneath and cuff the sleeves over wrist warmers.
- Dog walks: opt for the green colourway to mask mud, add a cap when showers start.
How it compares on the high street
Budget puffers from big-box chains often sit closer to £18–£25. Outdoor retailers push higher at £30–£60 for similar warmth without taped seams. Fashion labels can hit £49.90 and above when the cut and colour palette lead the price. Lidl’s £12.99 undercuts many by a clear margin while still offering water-repellency and recycled content. You lose niche features such as internal chest pockets, hem drawcords or extended size ranges, but the basics land well for daily use.
Under £13 for a practical, water-repellent puffer places Lidl at the sharp end of value, even against entry-level rivals.
Care, longevity and sustainability
Recycled polyester reduces demand for virgin plastic and keeps costs down. The water-repellent finish used here is fluorine-free, which aligns with current shifts away from older PFAS-based treatments. You still need to maintain it. Wash on a cool cycle, zip it up, and turn it inside out. Skip fabric softener as it clogs the fibres. Tumble on low with clean tennis balls to re-fluff the insulation, or air-dry on a rack and shake it out.
All synthetics shed microfibres in the wash. A laundry bag designed to capture fibres can cut release. Reproof with a spray when rain stops beading; do a quick sink test to check. Store it loosely on a hanger to preserve loft. Avoid long compression in a rucksack pocket; compress only for short trips.
Buying tips and stock reality
These drops move quickly. Middle aisle promotions often sell out by size within days. Go early or call ahead to check whether your local branch has your preferred colour. Try the jacket with the layers you actually wear: a crew knit or hoodie. Zip up fully and move your shoulders to check reach and comfort. If you sit between sizes, test both, because the funnel neck sits best when the shoulders align well.
Layering plan for typical UK autumn
- 8–12°C: cotton long-sleeve tee + puffer + scarf.
- 5–8°C: thermal base + light fleece + puffer.
- Wet commute: puffer under a waterproof shell; open the pit zips on the shell if you overheat.
The small print that matters
Water-repellent fabric resists showers, not storms. If you need all-day rain protection, add a proper waterproof with taped seams. Cream looks crisp but marks more easily; spot-clean mud quickly with a damp cloth and mild soap. The green option hides scuffs better. Elasticated hems and cuffs add comfort but reduce venting, so unzip early on crowded trains to avoid overheating.
Sizes run from small to large, which may not cover every shopper. If you fall outside that span, consider a unisex alternative or a neighbouring retailer with extended ranges. The price still sets a useful benchmark: a functional autumn layer for under £15 is possible, and it frees budget for winter boots, gloves and a heavier coat when December truly bites.
If your week involves school runs, short commutes or dog walks, this £12.99 jacket covers the essentials without fuss or strain on your wallet.