Brits rush for Lidl’s £17.99 four-piece side table set: each holds 10kg, will you get yours?

Space gets tight as autumn gatherings return and budgets feel the pinch, leaving sofas, coffee tables and sideboards under pressure.
One small idea can take heat off the main surfaces and keep guests happier for longer. Lidl aims to do both with a compact, stackable set that slips into busy rooms and tidies away in seconds.
What you’re getting
Lidl’s Livarno Home Side Table Set includes four metal tables in graduated sizes. The pieces nest neatly, so they store as one unit when your living room needs a breather. Each table supports up to 10kg, which suits snacks, drinks, lamps and small decorations. The footprint stays trim, so you can edge them beside armchairs, between dining chairs, or down the side of a sofa without blocking walkways.
On sale from Thursday 16 October, the set costs £17.99 for Lidl Plus members or £19.99 for everyone else.
That tiered pricing sets the tone. You get flexible surface area for less than many single side tables on the high street. The design looks minimalist, which makes it easy to blend with Scandi, modern or simple traditional schemes.
The key specs at a glance
The four square tables step down in size. Lidl lists the following dimensions (all in centimetres):
|Table
|Top size (L × W)
|Height
|Max load
|Largest
|30 × 30
|45
|10kg
|Large
|25 × 25
|40
|10kg
|Medium
|20 × 20
|35
|10kg
|Small
|15 × 15
|30
|10kg
The top surface on the largest table measures 900cm², which leaves room for two dinner plates or four tumblers with coasters. The smallest makes a tidy perch for a candle, a plant, or a phone-and-keys station by the front door.
Why hosts will care this Christmas
December brings people, plates and presents. Coffee tables fill fast, and kitchen counters turn into staging areas. These side tables add inches right where you need them, then vanish into a corner when the last guest leaves.
- Park a table at each end of a sofa for fizz flutes and snack bowls.
- Pull the tallest one beside a reading chair for an evening cuppa.
- Line up two narrow tables near the tree for cards and wrapped gifts.
- Style one near the door as a safe spot for keys and party favours.
Each of the four metal tables supports up to 10kg and nests inside the next, saving space between gatherings.
The set gives hosts more control over movement. Guests stop bunching around the main table because places to put things appear across the room. That reduces spills and keeps conversations flowing.
Uses that last all year
Living room ideas
Turn the tallest table into a lamp stand for evening reading. Use the largest as a flexible end table, then switch its job for film night when extra bowls and drinks appear. Place the two smaller pieces beside children’s seats during homework time to keep pencils and notepads within reach.
Bedroom and hallway tricks
Pair the two mid-sized tables as compact bedside stands in a guest room. They hold an alarm clock, a book and a glass of water without dominating a small space. The smallest table sits well in a hallway as a landing spot for post, while the largest slots under a mirror to build a slim dressing nook.
Value check
Under £20 for one table feels keen. Four for £17.99 with membership pushes the value further. Comparable nesting sets from big-box brands often land between £25 and £60 depending on materials and finish. Quality varies widely, so the metal build here matters if you need durability for regular reshuffling.
Stock and pricing can shift by store and week. The most popular seasonal homeware lines tend to sell through quickly. If you want the lower price, membership is required. Budget for coasters or surface protectors if you plan to rest hot mugs or plant pots on the tops.
Practical notes before you buy
Load, stability and safety
- Keep each table under 10kg total, including trays or ornaments.
- Set tables on a flat, even surface. Deep rugs can introduce wobble.
- Place heavier items low and centred to reduce tip risk.
- Add felt pads to protect hard floors and help micro-levelling.
Care and maintenance
Wipe spills promptly with a damp cloth to avoid marks. Dry the surface after cleaning to protect the finish. Use soft coasters under glasses. If you move the set often, check joints for play and tighten where needed to keep the frames square.
How many guests can it serve?
Use a simple rule of thumb. A 30cm-square table holds four standard tumblers or two wine glasses plus a snack bowl. The 25cm size handles three tumblers or a small sharing plate. The 20cm and 15cm tables work best for single drinks, remotes or tealights. In practice, four tables spread around a room comfortably support six to eight people between the sofa and side chairs without turning the coffee table into a hazard zone.
Who it suits, who should skip
- Best for: renters, first-time buyers, families needing flexible surfaces, and small-space hosts.
- Also good for: students kitting out a flat on a budget, or anyone who rearranges rooms for gatherings.
- Think twice if: you want solid wood, a fixed nesting frame, or a larger top for laptops and board games.
Smart ways to set it up fast
Before guests arrive, map the traffic routes from kitchen to seating. Park the largest table near the busiest perch, then stagger the others at shoulder height to the right-hand side of seats for easy set-down. Add a small tray on one table for bottle openers and napkins. Keep the smallest table free as a roaming stand for the person doing top-ups.
The bottom line on timing and spend
Availability starts Thursday 16 October. The member price sits at £17.99, with £19.99 for non-members. If you want more surface right through party season and a slim, everyday solution after, this set offers strong utility for a tiny outlay. Treat it as a toolkit: four pieces that move where the evening needs them, then disappear into one tidy stack when the lights go down.