Brits rush for Lidl’s wooden advent wreath at €5.99 until 2 November 2025: will your table shine?

Guests judge a festive table in seconds, and budgets are tight. One simple centrepiece now shapes the season’s mood.
This winter, a wooden Advent wreath from Lidl is quietly setting the tone for family meals and friends’ gatherings. Decorators praise its natural look, easy styling and low risk to the wallet. The timing, price and features make it a timely pick for anyone planning December dinners.
The Lidl advent wreath: the budget centrepiece everyone talks about
Lidl’s Advent wreath has moved from supermarket aisle to dinner-table star. Made from FSC-certified wood and trimmed with real pinecones, it comes with four glass tealight cups that cast warm, focused light. At around 28 cm across, it sits neatly on most dining tables without crowding out plates or conversation.
Wood, glass and pinecone details give a warm, authentic look that feels crafted, not plastic.
What stands out in the design
The wreath leans into the natural materials trend that keeps resurfacing each festive season. The wood base feels solid in the hand. Pinecones add texture and winter character. The glass cups contain wax neatly and boost safety by guarding the tealight flame. The 28 cm diameter suits small and medium tables and still holds its own on a larger setting when paired with a runner.
Compared with bulkier centrepieces, the ring format leaves space for platters and wine bottles. The low profile keeps sightlines clear, so guests see each other without dodging tall candle sticks.
Pick your palette: red, gold or silver
The wreath ships in three finishes that handle most styles:
- Red for traditional warmth and family-focused tables.
- Gold when you want a dressier look with muted linens and glassware.
- Silver for cleaner, contemporary schemes and Scandinavian cues.
Match one finish across candles, napkin rings and cutlery, or use contrast to lift the room. Red pairs well with cream crockery. Gold warms pale woods. Silver supports a minimal table with white plates and clear stemware.
Price and dates you should note
The headline driver here is the price. Lidl lists the wreath at €6.99 but brings it down to €5.99 until 2 November 2025 in France. That offer window matters if you plan a December diary stacked with lunches and evening guests.
€5.99 until 2 November 2025 • diameter 28 cm • three colours • four glass tealight cups • FSC-certified wood
How to stage it for a show-stopping table
The base arrives ready to use, but small tweaks make it yours. Subtle additions keep the look intentional and avoid clutter.
Fast personalisation ideas
Try one or two of these and stop there. Good editing beats over-decorating.
- Tuck in short sprigs of fir for scent and depth.
- Thread a narrow jute ribbon for a rustic tie-in with linen napkins.
- Add two or three dried orange slices for colour and a hint of citrus.
- Attach tiny name tags to the ring so guests find their seats.
- Slip in a few cinnamon sticks for subtle spice and visual rhythm.
Tableware combinations that rarely miss
Keep the palette disciplined. The wood ring loves white plates and transparent glass. A natural cotton or linen runner frames the wreath and guides the eye along the table. Use metallic accents sparingly—one tone only—so forks, chargers and candlelight sing in harmony rather than compete.
Four tealights create intimate light without heat build-up from large pillars. Set them just before guests sit down, and keep spare tealights nearby for a second act with dessert.
Small tricks that surprise guests
Play with height without blocking faces. Raise the wreath on a low board or tray to add presence. Hang two or three mini wooden stars around the centre for movement. A raw linen tablecloth, extra pinecones and napkins rolled with natural string complete a scene that feels considered, not staged.
Practicalities, delivery and the fine print
Lidl lists the wreath online in France with quantity selection up to 10 per household. Home delivery is available, with timelines shown at checkout and a 30-day free return window if it doesn’t suit your space. Stocks typically move fast near November, and this edition is limited.
|Item
|Detail
|Product
|Lidl Advent wreath (reference 100394050001)
|Materials
|FSC-certified wood, real pinecones, four glass tealight cups
|Diameter
|Approx. 28 cm
|Finishes
|Red, gold, silver
|Price
|€5.99 until 2 November 2025 (regularly €6.99)
|Availability
|Online in France, limited edition
|Order limit
|Up to 10 units per household
|Returns
|Free within 30 days
Limited window, limited stock and a sub-€6 price point mean hesitation can translate into missed delivery slots.
Cost, care and safety: what smart hosts calculate
Under €6 spreads nicely across a season. If you host four dinners for four, the centrepiece costs under €0.40 per guest per night before tealights. That beats most fresh floral arrangements and survives the whole month. Store it in a dry box after the holidays; the wood holds up well if you keep it away from radiators.
Candle safety matters. Place the wreath on a stable, heat-resistant surface. Keep napkins and ribbons clear of the flame. Never leave tealights unattended. Snuff, don’t blow, to avoid wax splatter. If children or pets hover near the table, switch to LED tealights after the main course for peace of mind.
Design notes that broaden your options
Think beyond Christmas Day. The ring works for Advent Sundays with one tealight lit each week, then slides into New Year with silver accents and white candles. In January, remove the pine accents and run plain ivory LED lights for a soft winter look on a sideboard. The neutral base earns its keep well past Boxing Day.
If you crave a bespoke piece, use the Lidl ring as a foundation. Add a narrow eucalyptus garland or swap to beeswax tealights for a cleaner burn and a gentle honey scent. Those who favour maximal colour can thread in cranberry beads for texture without weight. A restrained hand keeps the result polished.
Who this suits and when to pass
Hosts who want quick atmosphere, tight storage needs and a natural material mix will get strong value here. If your table already features tall candelabras or lavish florals, consider placing the wreath on a console to avoid competition at the centre. Households that prefer fragrance-free rooms may skip dried citrus and stick to plain greenery.
For readers planning a full-table refresh, sample the wreath’s finish first, then build around it. A ten-minute mock-up on your table—plates, runner, two glasses, cutlery—reveals whether red, gold or silver works best under your room’s evening light. Take a quick photo on your phone. The camera catches clashes the eye glosses over, and that small check often saves money on impulse buys.