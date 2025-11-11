Brits rush to IKEA’s £19 star curtain lights: 48 warm LEDs, 20,000 hours — will you buy now?

As evenings draw in, small lighting tweaks can change the mood, lift spirits and stretch the season’s cosier moments at home.
A curtain of star-shaped lights has become the low-cost shortcut to festive atmosphere this autumn, and families are already planning windows, hallways and balconies around it. At £19, IKEA’s take aims to deliver a warm, inviting glow without the faff or the high bills that usually shadow winter sparkle.
Why this £19 curtain is catching eyes
The format does the heavy lifting. Rather than a single strand, the lights drop in multiple vertical runs to form a simple curtain that reads clearly from the street and within the room. The stars shine in a warm white tone around 2700K, which flatters skin, softens painted walls and keeps the focus on comfort rather than glare. It’s the difference between a cheery December window and a harsh shop display.
48 star-shaped LEDs, a warm 2700K glow and an approximate 20,000-hour life — for £19. Seasonal impact, minimal fuss.
IKEA positions the set for both indoor and outdoor use. That opens up front windows, patio doors, porches and covered balconies as straightforward staging areas. Hung behind voile or net curtains, the stars diffuse further for a gentle, firelight-style shimmer; left bare against glass, they punch through from the street.
What you actually get
- Price: £19 for the star curtain light set
- Light count: 48 star-shaped LEDs
- Colour temperature: warm white around 2700K
- Intended use: suitable for indoor and outdoor settings
- Rated life: approximately 20,000 hours (built-in LEDs)
- Materials: tough plastics including polystyrene, EVA and polypropylene
- Care: wipe with a dry cloth; store neatly to avoid tangles
- Weight and handling: lightweight, designed for quick hanging and removal
Setup without the faff
Many festive sets demand an evening of untangling and trial-and-error. This one aims to cut that down: it’s light in the hand and hangs cleanly from a few hooks or an existing rail. For renters, removable adhesive hooks across the top edge will take the load without marks; cable clips keep the drops tidy. If you’re using a window frame, hang the top rail flush to avoid shadow gaps and drooping corners.
Plan for the plug point before you start. Keep leads tucked along skirting boards, never across doorways. If you’re taking the lights outdoors, use a socket and extension rated for external use and keep joins off the ground and protected from direct rain.
Kid-proofing and durability
The star covers and cables use robust plastics that shrug off everyday knocks. That helps when curious hands tug at the first hanging weekend. Spread the weight across several fixings and leave a touch of slack at either end to reduce strain on the cable. A quick wipe with a dry cloth lifts dust without smearing.
Hang with multiple anchor points, keep leads tidy and add a little slack. Small adjustments make the set family-proof.
Where it shines
Front windows and patio doors are obvious candidates. The curtain format frames a view and provides a welcoming signal from the street. In living rooms, it works well behind a sofa to draw the eye without competing with the television. In children’s playrooms it creates a reading nook when paired with a floor cushion and a throw. On a balcony or under a covered pergola, it pushes light outward, while the star shapes hold their silhouette even at distance.
Ideas to extend the season
Because the light is warm rather than stark, you can keep the curtain up into January and February for a softer, wintery scheme. Put the set on a simple plug-in timer to come on at dusk and go off at bedtime.
- Layer behind sheer curtains for a mellow, candle-like diffusion.
- Pair with a wreath or garland on the same wall to build depth.
- Use two sets side by side for a bay window or French doors.
- Add a low table beneath with a bowl of pine cones for texture and scent.
Running cost: pennies, not pounds
LEDs dramatically cut energy use compared with old-style fairy lights. IKEA quotes an approximate 20,000-hour life for the built-in bulbs, which means you can bring the curtain out year after year without worrying about mid-December failures. The exact wattage isn’t stated here, but LED curtains of this size typically sip only a few watts. Using a typical unit rate of about 29p per kWh, here’s what a month of use might look like.
|Assumed wattage
|Use pattern
|Estimated energy
|Approximate cost
|3 W
|4 hours/night for 30 nights
|0.36 kWh
|£0.10
|5 W
|4 hours/night for 30 nights
|0.60 kWh
|£0.17
|7 W
|4 hours/night for 30 nights
|0.84 kWh
|£0.24
Even with generous assumptions, you’re looking at roughly 10–25p for a month of evening glow.
If your tariff differs, multiply the light’s wattage (in kW) by your hours of use and your unit price per kWh. The figure stays modest because LEDs convert most energy into light rather than heat.
Safety and care
Check the product’s usage guidance before placing outdoors and keep plugs and connection boxes dry and sheltered. Avoid pinning the cable with metal nails or staples. Give the lights 10 cm clearance from curtains or soft furnishings and keep them away from heaters. Before the first hang, plug in and check every drop is illuminated; it’s far easier to swap position on the floor than on a step stool. When packing away, wind the drops loosely around a piece of card, then store flat to prevent kinks and knots.
LEDs contain no filament, so they’re less fragile and far cooler to the touch than older bulbs. That also reduces the chance of singeing decorations. When the set eventually reaches the end of life, treat it as electrical waste and take it to a collection point rather than binning it.
Who it suits — and who might look elsewhere
If you want a straightforward warm-white curtain that looks festive, reads well through glass and won’t demand an afternoon of untangling, this £19 set fits the brief. Households with young children will appreciate the sturdy plastics and the gentle glow at bedtime. Renters or anyone nervous about drilling can hang it with temporary hooks and take it down again in minutes.
If you’re after colour-changing effects, app control or synchronised music modes, you’ll need a different category of light. Those features usually add cost and power draw; this curtain prioritises simplicity and efficiency. For larger spans such as wide bifold doors, consider two sets so the stars remain evenly spaced.
Extra ways to make it work harder
Add a plug-in dimmer compatible with the set’s transformer if you want to trim brightness for late evenings. A dusk sensor plug will automate switch-on around sunset. In draughty rooms, combine the curtain with heavier winter curtains; the fabric helps insulate, while the stars continue to glow through a slightly parted centre. For small front rooms, place a mirror opposite the window to bounce the stars back and double the perceived light without adding another set.
Finally, think storage from day one. Keep the original sleeve or slip the top rail into a labelled cardboard tube. Next autumn you’ll thank yourself when the curtain drops out untangled and ready to hang in five minutes flat.