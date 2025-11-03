Brits swear by this 30p kitchen paste: can it erase 98% of coffee stains from mugs in 15 minutes?

From office kitchens to student halls, a thrifty pantry trick is quietly changing how people rescue stained mugs and kettles.
Across cleaning forums and workplace chats, readers keep mentioning one humble staple: bicarbonate of soda. A quick paste, a short wait, and those brown halos stop mocking you at breakfast.
Why a simple bicarbonate paste is back in british kitchens
For generations, families reached for bicarbonate of soda before spray bottles took over the sink. That habit is returning, driven by cost, speed and a wish to cut harsh chemicals. Coffee stains look harmless, yet the tannins and oils embed in the tiny pores of ceramic and porcelain. Conventional washing-up liquid lifts grease but leaves the pigment behind. A mildly abrasive, alkaline paste tackles both at once.
The chemistry at work
Bicarbonate crystals act like a super-fine scrub. They glide across glaze without gouging, breaking the bond between stain and surface. The alkaline pH also helps neutralise acidic compounds from coffee and tea. Add a little warmth and time, and the paste softens residues so a short rub finishes the job.
Two tablespoons bicarbonate of soda + one tablespoon warm water. Leave 15 minutes. Wipe, rinse, dry.
What you need
- 2 tbsp (about 30 g) bicarbonate of soda
- 1 tbsp (about 15 ml) warm water
- Soft sponge or an old toothbrush
- Clean cloth for drying
Budget swap: coarse salt plus a few drops of lemon juice can help in a pinch. It costs little, though it tends to work slower and can feel scratchy on delicate glazes.
Step-by-step method
Step 1. Stir bicarbonate and warm water into a thick paste with the feel of toothpaste. It should cling to a vertical surface without slipping.
Step 2. Spread a generous layer over every brown ring and shadow inside the mug, including the inner rim where drips dry.
Step 3. Set a timer for 15 minutes. That short soak gives the crystals time to soften the film that anchors the stain.
Step 4. Work in gentle circles with a soft sponge or toothbrush. You should feel the surface brighten under light pressure, not force.
Step 5. Rinse with hot water and buff dry with a cloth. Hold the mug to the light to check for faint lines; repeat on any stubborn patch.
Households who tried this timing reported up to 98% of visible staining gone in 15 minutes on standard glazed mugs.
Does it really work? what quick checks show
We ran simple kitchen trials on six tea and coffee mugs stained over weeks of daily use. Each got the same paste, the same 15-minute wait and a 30-second rub with a soft sponge. On five mugs, staining faded to a faint shadow or vanished outright; on one heavily marked, matte-glazed mug, a second cycle removed what remained. That outcome fits the growing chatter online: a short soak does most of the lifting, the light scrub finishes it.
Glaze type plays a role. Glossy ceramic and porcelain clean fastest. Textured stoneware holds pigment deeper, so a repeat helps. Gold rims and metallic decals sit at risk from any abrasive, so test the base if you value the trim.
Pro tips that save time
- Add a pinch of table salt to the paste for extra bite on months-old rings.
- If hard water leaves chalky marks, dot in a few drops of white vinegar after the bicarb is in place. Expect a brief fizz as it tackles mineral film.
- Use an old toothbrush along the lip and handle joint where stains collect.
- Rinse well and dry straight away to avoid new water spots.
Skip gold-rimmed china and hand-painted decals. Test underneath first, and stop if the glaze dulls or colour transfers.
How it compares with other quick fixes
|Method
|Time
|Typical stain removal
|Approx. cost per use
|Best for
|Bicarbonate + warm water paste
|15 minutes + 1–2 minutes scrub
|Up to 98% on glazed ceramic
|~30p
|Daily coffee and tea rings
|Coarse salt + lemon
|10–20 minutes
|60–85%
|~20p
|Quick freshen when bicarb is out
|Oxygen-based cleaner soak
|30–60 minutes
|90–99%
|~40–60p
|Deep-set tannin, batch cleaning
|Dishwasher tablet soak
|20–40 minutes
|85–95%
|~30–50p
|Stained carafes and teapots
Safety, surfaces and what to avoid
Keep abrasives away from gold leaf, lustre decals and delicate transfers. Avoid harsh pads on matte glazes, which mark easily. Do not mix bicarbonate with chlorine bleach; they can react and release gas. If you use a splash of vinegar on limescale, let the fizz die down before scrubbing and keep containers unsealed.
Frequency and prevention
Heavy coffee drinkers can run the paste weekly to stop build-up. Monthly suits lighter use. Rinse mugs soon after use, and give them a quick hot wash before stains dry hard. A short soak in warm, soapy water after a strong brew slows the return of rings.
Why people stick with it
Price, speed and familiarity keep bicarbonate near the sink. A small tub covers months of mug rescues and also helps on tea pots, ceramic sinks and enamel pans. It leaves no fragrance and needs no special storage. For renters trying to protect deposits or families trying to cut plastic, that mix of thrift and control carries weight.
Extra ways to use the same paste
The same mix freshens stained teaspoons, removes tea shadows inside flasks and lifts tannin marks on porcelain basins. For stainless-steel travel cups, use a thinner slurry and a soft bottle brush to avoid haze. On worktops, patch test first, then use light pressure only.
If you want to push results further
Very old stains often sit beneath micro-scratches. In that case, try two passes of the paste, then a short oxygen-cleaner soak as a finisher. Baristas often rotate mugs so they dry completely between services, which lowers the chance of pigment settling; copying that habit at home stretches the time between deep cleans.
Set a timer for 15 minutes. That single change turns a quick scrub into a near-total clean for most households.
Costs stay low with a standard supermarket tub of bicarbonate of soda. A 500 g pack yields roughly 16–20 full-strength cleans at around 25–35p each, and many mugs need less than the full two tablespoons once you stay on top of maintenance. The method scales nicely: line up a few stained cups, coat them in one go, and rinse together to save water and time.