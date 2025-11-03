Brits turn to a £6 leek and chorizo gratin: can 5 leeks and 120g cheese feed 4 in 30 minutes?

Colder evenings push kitchens back to comforting bakes. Budgets feel tight, time even tighter, and ovens promise calm, shared meals.
The humble leek and chorizo gratin has quietly moved centre stage this autumn, praised for speed, value and a welcome hint of spice. It brings together sweet, silky leeks and smoky chorizo under a creamy, bubbling top. Families report clean plates, warm kitchens and little waste.
Why this £6 bake is winning weeknights
Households want recipes that stretch ingredients, handle substitutions and deliver flavour fast. This gratin answers on all counts. It suits seasonal produce, uses basic cupboard items, and tolerates swaps without fuss. It also fits the moment: affordable, generous, and easy on the cook.
Feeds four for around £6 using typical UK prices. Bakes for 25–30 minutes at 180°C. One dish, low stress.
Leeks bring gentle sweetness. Chorizo delivers heat and aroma. A quick white sauce binds everything into a spoonable, golden-topped tray that carries well from oven to table.
What you’ll need
Core ingredients
- 5 medium leeks, trimmed and finely sliced
- 150 g chorizo, mild or hot, cut into thin rounds
- 40 g butter and 40 g plain flour for the sauce
- 500 ml milk (whole for richness; semi-skimmed works)
- 120 g grated cheese such as Comté, Emmental or Gruyère
- Sea salt, black pepper and a pinch of nutmeg
Smart swaps and add-ons
Use diced ham or smoked turkey for a gentler flavour. Add sautéed mushrooms for umami or small cubes of sweet potato for sweetness and colour. For punch, try blue cheese or aged sheep’s cheese over the top.
How it comes together
Fast prep for leeks and chorizo
Slice leeks thinly, rinse well to remove grit, and dry. Soften them in a wide pan with a knob of butter over medium heat for about 10–12 minutes until glossy and tender. Pan-fry the chorizo separately for a few minutes to crisp edges and release the paprika-rich oils.
A lighter cream sauce
Melt 40 g butter in a saucepan. Stir in 40 g flour to form a smooth paste. Whisk in 500 ml milk gradually until the sauce becomes glossy and pourable. Season with salt, pepper and nutmeg. Oat or semi-skimmed milk keeps things lighter without losing body.
Layer, top and bake
Butter a baking dish. Spread a layer of leeks, scatter chorizo, then spoon over sauce and a handful of cheese. Repeat to use up everything, finishing with a heavier layer of cheese for a satisfying crust. Bake at 180°C for 25–30 minutes until deeply golden. Rest for five minutes so slices hold their shape.
Bake, rest, serve. The short rest delivers neat portions and a silky, spoon-coating texture.
Serving ideas and sides
Pair with a crisp salad in a mustardy vinaigrette to cut through the richness. Add slices of warmed country bread for mopping up creamy edges. For a bigger plate, serve with mashed potato or a buttery squash purée.
Storage, reheating and food safety
Cool leftovers quickly and cover. Keep in the fridge for up to 48 hours. Freeze in individual portions for easy lunches. Wrap well to avoid freezer ice and flavour loss.
Reheat in a 160°C oven, covered with foil, until piping hot. A tablespoon of milk over the top helps revive the sauce. Air fryer owners can reheat covered portions at 160°C, then uncover briefly to re-crisp the cheese.
Chill up to 48 hours or freeze in portions; reheat covered at 160°C with a splash of milk for creaminess.
Nutrition and budget notes
Leeks add fibre and gentle allium notes without bitterness. Chorizo contributes protein and spiced oils, so a little goes far. Cheese brings calcium and browning. Balance salt carefully because chorizo and cheese already carry seasoning.
|Item
|Quantity
|Typical price
|Leeks
|5 medium
|£2.00
|Chorizo
|150 g
|£2.20
|Milk
|500 ml
|£0.40
|Butter and flour
|40 g + 40 g
|£0.60
|Cheese
|120 g
|£0.80
|Seasoning
|To taste
|£0.20
|Estimated total
|Serves 4
|£6.20
Prices vary by retailer and quality. The point stands: a modest basket produces a generous dish that fits tight budgets.
Make it work for different diets
Vegetarian and dairy-free tweaks
Skip chorizo and use smoked paprika, mushrooms and toasted walnuts for depth. For dairy-free, swap butter for olive oil, thicken the sauce with cornflour, and use unsweetened plant milk. Top with a meltable dairy-free alternative and a dusting of nutritional yeast for savoury lift.
Gluten-free and lower salt approaches
Use cornflour or a gluten-free blend to thicken. Watch salt: pick a lower-salt cheese and season the sauce gently. Chorizo is often salty, so taste before adding extra.
Energy-saving kitchen strategy
Preheat once and make the oven work. Slide in a tray of carrots or a small apple crumble alongside the gratin to share heat. Fan settings can bake at 170°C with similar timing, shaving energy use. Shallow dishes cook faster than deep ones, helpful on busy nights.
Five practical tips for better results
- Rinse leeks well; grit ruins texture and bite.
- Dry leeks before sautéing so they soften rather than steam.
- Crisp chorizo first; the released oil flavours the sauce.
- Season the sauce lightly, then adjust at the table.
- Rest the bake; cutting too soon loosens layers.
Beyond the tray: leftovers and add-ins
Turn a cold square into a toasted sandwich with rocket. Spoon warmed leftovers over baked potatoes for a quick lunch. Stir in blanched spinach or leftover roast vegetables to stretch the dish without extra cost.
For a fuller autumn table, balance this rich bake with sharp pickles or a slaw dressed with cider vinegar. A light, peppery salad keeps palates fresh, while a glass of crisp apple juice or a dry cider echoes the season’s flavours.