Brits, will you nab 50 LED chains for £3.99 on 30 October as Aldi shoppers race to light up homes?

Winter nights are drawing in, bills are creeping up, and families want warmth without waste. A small switch could help.
Aldi is set to roll out its Perfect Christmas 50 LED Light Chain this week, promising a gentle glow, easy set-up and a price that nudges shoppers to act fast.
What’s arriving at Aldi for £3.99
The Perfect Christmas 50 LED Light Chain lands in stores on Thursday 30 October at £3.99 per chain. It’s battery-powered, suited to both indoor and outdoor use, and built for quick decorating with minimal fuss. You get 50 LEDs per strand and a neat control box that includes a 6-hour timer and a three-step dimmer (100%, 50% and 15%). Cord options are green or clear. Light tones include warm white, cold white, soft white and multi-coloured.
Price: £3.99. Launch: Thursday 30 October. LEDs per chain: 50. Timer: 6 hours. Dimmer: 100% / 50% / 15%.
Price, launch date and where to find it
Expect to find stock in the seasonal aisle. Similar limited-run buys tend to move quickly in late October, especially when they hit that under-£5 sweet spot. If you’re planning a weekend tree test or a pre-Halloween window sparkle, Thursday is your window.
Why these 50 LEDs change your plan
Battery power unhooks your decorations from the nearest socket. That makes windowsills, bannisters, mantelpieces and garden fencing fair game. No trailing extension leads, fewer trip points, and less rearranging of furniture to reach a plug. For renters, it also means fewer hooks, less tape, and easier tidy-ups in January.
Timer and dimmer made for busy homes
The built-in 6-hour timer handles the nightly on-off routine once you set it. Switch on at dusk and it will shut itself down later that evening. The dimmer adds flexibility: full brightness for a front window display, half for a relaxed lounge setting, or a soft 15% glow as a children’s bedtime comfort.
Set it once at dusk and forget it: the 6-hour timer keeps your evenings lit and your batteries lasting longer.
Colours and cables to match your scheme
Warm white flatters wood and soft furnishings; cold white pops against modern, minimal rooms; soft white sits between the two; multi-coloured brings a classic retro look. A green cable hides well in a tree, while a clear cable blends along shelves, mirrors and windows.
Where to use them safely indoors and out
The chains are designed for both interior and exterior settings. Keep control boxes out of standing water and sheltered from heavy rain. Try the following placements for quick, effective results.
Quick wins around the house and garden
- Wrap a small artificial tree or table arrangement for a centrepiece that doesn’t dominate the room.
- Lace along a mantelpiece, weaving between stockings and cards without blocking the fireguard.
- Run a line around a porch frame or garden fence to mark a welcoming path.
- Thread along children’s headboards for a short bedtime sparkle on the lowest brightness.
- Outline a front window to create a crisp silhouette from the street.
How the value stacks up
Under £4 for 50 LEDs with timer and dimmer is keen, and the battery set-up cuts extras like extension leads or plug-in timers. The ability to position lights where sockets do not reach often saves on additional kit and cuts set-up time to minutes.
|Feature
|Detail
|Price
|£3.99 per chain
|LEDs per chain
|50
|Power
|Battery-operated
|Timer
|6-hour automatic shut-off
|Dimmer
|100% / 50% / 15% brightness
|Use
|Indoor and outdoor
|Colours
|Warm white, cold white, soft white, multi-coloured
|Cable
|Green or clear
|Release date
|Thursday 30 October
Will they last the season
Runtime depends on battery type, temperature and brightness setting. LEDs sip power, and the timer prevents overnight drain. If a string uses three AA batteries, a typical 2000 mAh pack can often manage several evenings of 6-hour use, rising if you dim to 50% or 15%. Cold weather reduces battery performance outdoors, so keep the control pack sheltered and consider fresh batteries for December weekends or party nights.
Battery basics and a rough runtime guide
- Use quality alkaline or rechargeable cells from the same brand and age for best consistency.
- Lower brightness means longer life; try 50% for windows and 15% for bedrooms.
- Set the timer when dusk begins; a 6-hour window typically covers the busiest evening period.
- Store spare batteries in a cool, dry place and recycle used cells responsibly.
- Keep batteries away from children and pets; secure the compartment before placing lights.
Setup tricks that save you time
Test each chain before hanging. Start at the battery box end so the controller sits where you can reach it. For trees, run the cable vertically up the trunk first, then spiral outwards; for fences, fix every 40–50 cm with small clips or garden ties. When mixing colours, alternate warm white and multi-coloured to add depth without glare.
Who will benefit most
- Parents who want a bedtime glow that fades itself after story time.
- Renters who avoid drilling and prefer easy, temporary decor.
- Front-room window stylists who need neat, socket-free frames.
- Garden hosts who want a defined path or patio edge without mains cabling.
- Bargain-hunters planning multiple small displays instead of one big centrepiece.
For under £12, three chains can frame a window, trim a mantelpiece and lift a doorway with matching tones.
Extra pointers before you buy
Think in zones. A single 50-LED chain suits a window outline, a child’s shelf or a small tabletop tree. Medium trees and bay windows usually need two or three strands for even coverage. If you mix indoor and outdoor displays, keep a spare pack of batteries near the door for quick swaps in cold snaps.
If you want to stretch spend, pick warm white across the board; it blends with candles and fairy lights you may already own. If you prefer a bold look, run multi-coloured outside and soft white inside to avoid harsh contrasts through the glass. And if you’ve got early December parties pencilled in, buy on launch day: late-October stock tends to thin out long before the big switch-on dates.