Brits, would you pay £29.99 for cosy nights? Lidl’s 3-bulb floor lamp lands 16 October 1.8m lead

Evenings creep earlier, rooms feel dim, and families crave softer light that calms the pace after busy days and warms nooks.
As temperatures dip, Lidl is lining up a budget-friendly way to brighten living spaces without harsh glare or hefty bills. A new Livarno Home LED Floor Lamp arrives in stores on 16 October at £29.99, offering focused beams, warm colour, and simple foot-switch control for everyday comfort.
What’s landing and when
Lidl’s Livarno Home LED Floor Lamp hits the middle aisle from 16 October. It carries a gold finish and three adjustable spotlight heads on a slim column. The package includes LED bulbs, so it works straight from the box. A 1.8 metre power lead and a foot switch take the strain out of placement and daily use.
The price is £29.99, the colour temperature is a warm 2,800K, and three LED bulbs are included on day one.
Why this lamp fits autumn evenings
Central ceiling lights can feel stark at night. This lamp creates layers. You point each of the three heads where you need them: towards a reading chair, across a coffee table, or at a wall for a softer bounce. The warm 2,800K output keeps the tone mellow, which suits winding down routines and late TV sessions.
The gold finish makes an easy partner for neutral paint, bold wallpapers, or wood furniture. The shape is minimalist, so the lamp blends rather than dominates. It gives you flexibility in a family room, a guest room, or a rented flat where you want change without drilling holes.
Key details at a glance
- Price: £29.99 from 16 October
- Finish: gold, minimalist column with three rotating spots
- Light tone: warm white, 2,800K
- Bulbs: three LEDs included
- Cable: 1.8 metre lead
- Control: foot switch
- Use cases: reading corner, wall wash, accenting art, calmer pre-bed lighting
Three independent heads let one lamp serve three tasks at once: read, relax, and highlight.
Design and build: small touches that matter
Each spotlight rotates, so you steer the beam and change the mood in seconds. Aim a head at the ceiling and the room softens as light bounces back. Aim another across a book and you reduce eye strain. Keep the third on a sideboard to draw the eye and add depth.
The foot switch helps when hands are full. You can tap it on or off with a socked foot while carrying a hot drink or a sleeping child. The 1.8 metre lead frees you from hugging the nearest socket. That extra slack opens up corners you usually ignore.
Light quality and how to use it
At 2,800K the light sits in the warm zone. Whites look creamy, wood tones lift, and skin tones feel natural. For a cosy set-up, bounce one head off a light-coloured wall to diffuse shadows. For task lighting, angle a head so the beam falls over your shoulder onto the page. Keep the third head angled away from the TV to reduce reflections.
Placement tips for small rooms
- Place the lamp behind a sofa arm, aim one head up, one across the seating, and one towards artwork.
- In a corner, aim two heads towards adjacent walls for a V-shaped wash, and keep one for task light.
- Avoid placing all beams at eye level; bounce at least one for comfort.
What else is in Lidl’s lighting line-up
Lidl is also offering a black floor lamp with a similar multi-spot format. This version uses metal mesh shades for a more industrial look. If you prefer compact lighting, there’s an LED table lamp available in white or black for desks and bedside tables. A 5 metre adhesive LED light strip rounds out the range. It can be trimmed to fit shelves, plinths, and screens, and comes with a remote, dimming, and 166 selectable effects for background glow.
|Product
|Finish/format
|Notable features
|Who it suits
|Livarno Home LED Floor Lamp
|Gold, 3 rotating spot heads
|2,800K warm white, bulbs included, 1.8m lead, foot switch
|Families, renters, multi-zone living rooms
|Black floor lamp with mesh shades
|Black, 3 rotating spots with metal mesh
|Industrial styling, directional beams
|Loft-style spaces, contrast-heavy schemes
|LED table lamp
|White or black, compact
|Desktop or bedside lighting
|Home offices, student rooms, nightstands
|5m LED light strip
|Cut-to-fit adhesive strip
|Remote control, dimmable, 166 effects
|Behind TVs, shelves, kitchen plinths
Cost to run: a quick check you can copy
LEDs use little power. To estimate running cost, note the total wattage on the bulb labels, then use this simple method.
Example: if the three bulbs together draw 15W, that’s 0.015kW. Used for 4 hours, that’s 0.06kWh. At a notional 30p/kWh, the session costs about 1.8p. Check your own tariff for accuracy.
Even with daily use, an LED floor lamp often costs pennies per week to run.
Who will get the most value
Parents who want a calmer pre-bed routine gain control by dimming the room with angled, warm light. Renters can improve bland fittings without changing wiring. Home workers can turn a barely used corner into a focused reading spot. If your decor mixes brass handles or warm woods, the gold finish ties in neatly. If you prefer matte black hardware, the mesh-shade floor lamp sits better with that palette.
Set-up, safety and small wins
Unpack and check the bulbs are seated firmly before first use. Route the cable along skirting and fix with low-profile clips where feet pass, especially in play areas. Keep beams off reflective TV glass to reduce glare. For shared rooms, label each head’s usual target—wall wash, reading, sideboard—so everyone resets it after use.
Make layered light with one purchase
Pair the floor lamp with a table lamp on the opposite side of the room. Use the LED strip as a background glow on shelves or behind a TV. That three-layer approach—ambient, task, accent—adds depth, so the space feels calmer and more polished without turning to the main pendant.
Need a bit more guidance before you buy?
- Colour temperature: 2,700–3,000K reads warm; stay in that range for lounges and bedrooms.
- Beam aims: bounce at least one head off a wall or ceiling for soft fill light.
- Switching: foot switches suit family rooms where hands are often full.
- Cable reach: the 1.8 metre lead helps you claim awkward corners; measure first.
- Future tweaks: if you later swap bulbs, choose similar wattage and warm tone to keep the look consistent.
If you’re weighing alternatives, think about shade style. Mesh shades give more sparkle and shadow play. Bare spots feel cleaner and push out a crisper beam. For screen-heavy evenings, smoother beams usually mean less eye fatigue. For parties, mesh shades add texture across walls and ceilings.
For lighting fans who like a project, try a weekend refresh: place the floor lamp in a corner, add the table lamp opposite, and line a shelf with the LED strip on low brightness. Take a photo before and after. You’ll see how a £29.99 spend and smarter beam aiming can change depth, comfort and focus across the room without touching the ceiling light.