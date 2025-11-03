Brits, would you pay £29.99 for Lidl’s Livarno Home LED floor lamp with 3 spotlights and a 1.8m lead?

Evenings feel longer, rooms look dimmer, and budgets are tighter. A small tweak to your lighting could change everything.
The seasonal shift is here, and people are reaching for warmer, softer light at home. Lidl thinks it has the answer with a £29.99 floor lamp that promises flexibility without the faff.
Why this £29.99 floor lamp is landing now
As daylight shrinks, households want pockets of glow rather than harsh overhead glare. Retailers know this, and value options tend to appear just as the clocks edge back. From 16 October, Lidl is putting the Livarno Home LED floor lamp on shelves at £29.99, aiming squarely at families trying to stretch comfort and cost.
The aesthetic is simple: a slim pole, a chic gold finish and three adjustable spot heads. That muted colourway is easy to place among neutrals or bolder schemes, and the pared-back design keeps the focus on the room, not the lamp.
What you get for under £30
The pitch here is control. Each of the three spotlights rotates, so you can aim beams where they earn their keep: over a book, towards a wall for a softer wash, or across a hallway to guide sleepy feet. The LEDs included with the lamp produce a warm 2,800K glow, which suits winding down after school or a long commute.
Practical touches matter. A 1.8m lead means you’re not trapped by the nearest socket, while a foot switch saves the scramble behind furniture. Crucially, Lidl bundles the three LED bulbs, so you avoid the hidden extra that often nudges budget buys over target.
Three LED bulbs are included, delivering a warm 2,800K tone designed for calm, evening-friendly spaces.
- Price: £29.99
- Finish: gold
- Light heads: three rotating spotlights
- Colour temperature: warm white (2,800K)
- Power lead: 1.8m
- Control: foot switch
- Bulbs: three LEDs included
Where it makes the biggest difference at home
Layered lighting changes how a room feels and functions. This lamp suits small living rooms that struggle with a single ceiling pendant, renters who can’t rewire, and families needing a quiet pool of light for bedtime reads.
Try aiming one head onto a pale wall to bounce brightness without glare, one towards a reading chair for task light, and the third across a toy area or keyboard for focused play or practice. In a hallway, angle two heads down the passage and the third at a picture to lift what’s usually dead space.
Simple aiming tricks for cosier light
- Bounce light off walls or ceilings to soften shadows and reduce harsh hot spots.
- Point one head slightly past the seating position to avoid direct glare in eyes.
- Use the lowest head to skim across a rug or coffee table for depth and texture.
- Keep at least 30cm clearance from curtains and soft furnishings for safety.
- Group it with a table lamp on the opposite side of the room for balance.
How it sits among Lidl’s other lighting this week
Lidl is also lining up a few alternatives for those who prefer darker hardware or accent effects rather than spots. If gold isn’t your thing, there’s a black floor option with a different texture and feel, alongside compact desk-friendly lighting and a strip for behind screens and shelving.
|Product
|Finish/colour
|Key features
|Livarno Home LED floor lamp (spotlight)
|Gold
|Three rotating spotlights, 1.8m lead, foot switch, warm 2,800K, bulbs included
|Black floor lamp (mesh shades)
|Black
|Similar multi-head design with metal mesh lampshades for a more industrial look
|LED table lamp
|White or black
|Compact task light for desks and bedsides
|Adhesive LED light strip
|5m
|Cut-to-fit, remote control, dimmable, 166 effects for background illumination
For playful background colour or subtle TV backlight, the 5m LED strip includes a remote, dimming and 166 effects.
What to check before you buy
Middle-aisle drops don’t hang around. If you plan to pick one up after work, phone ahead to confirm stock. Check the carton size against your boot, and look for any in-box assembly guide. Because bulbs come included, you can test straight away at home; hold onto the packaging in case you need to return.
Give thought to placement. On deep pile carpet, make sure the base sits flat. Route the 1.8m cable to avoid trip points and place the foot switch where you naturally step off the sofa. If young children roam, tuck spare cable length behind furniture and avoid trailing under play zones.
Small budgeting wins from LED lighting
LEDs typically sip power compared with old incandescent sources, especially when used as task lights instead of blasting a room with a bright ceiling pendant. Aim the lamp’s heads to the spaces you occupy and you’ll often keep the main switch off for the evening, trimming costs while improving comfort.
Warm white at around 2,800K supports relaxed evenings better than cold blue-white tones. If you want a crisper feel for work hours, pair the lamp with a separate desk light at a cooler temperature and switch back to the floor lamp after dinner.
Ideas to stretch that £30 further
- Add a basic timer or smart plug to automate evening light-on times. Check the plug’s load rating before use.
- Use mirrors or pale walls opposite the lamp to double perceived brightness without extra energy.
- Re-aim the heads seasonally: higher bounce in winter for a snug wash, lower and wider in spring to open the room.
- Combine with the LED strip behind a TV or shelf for depth, then let the floor lamp handle the foreground.
Why this could be the practical pick
Plenty of budget lamps look the part but need extra bulbs or lack reach. This one folds in three included LEDs, a generous 1.8m lead and a no-fuss foot switch, which makes it an easy living-room upgrade for under £30. The adjustable heads serve families who share spaces: one child reading, another building, a parent winding down. Aim, click, done.
If you want a darker accent, the black mesh-shade model offers a moodier edge, while the table lamp suits tight desk corners. For renters or students, the adhesive strip light adds interest without drilling. Taken together, Lidl’s line-up this week gives you a toolkit for layering light across rooms without punishing your wallet.