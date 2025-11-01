Brits, would you pay £59.99 for 3-in-1 ironing power : 1800w, 30g/min steam and a travel trick?

Laundry piles are rising as homes shrink. A compact fix is quietly winning converts in busy British households this autumn.
A new 3-in-1 iron promises to slim down cupboards and speed up chores, bundling three jobs into a single, travel‑ready package. At £59.99, the Beldray Trio Steam stakes its claim on practicality: a full‑size iron for weekly loads, a compact plate for trips, and a quick steamer for last‑minute outfits.
Why a 3-in-1 iron matters now
More families live with limited storage and tighter budgets. Owning three separate appliances is expensive and awkward to stash. A device that presses cotton shirts, rescues crumpled school uniforms and freshens party outfits without hauling out an ironing board is timely. Portability also matters. Weekend breaks and business trips rarely allow room for bulky kit.
Three jobs, one plug: a standard iron for laundry day, a compact plate for travelling, and a handheld steamer for quick refreshes.
What you get for £59.99
The Beldray Trio Steam combines a ceramic soleplate, a removable 180 ml water tank and an 1800w heating element. Steam delivery is rated at 30 g/min, aimed at softening creases in everyday fabrics. A temperature control system—branded SureTemp—targets a safe balance for materials from cotton to silk, cutting the risk of shiny patches or scorches. There’s an automatic shut‑off to calm nerves during hectic mornings.
Specs at a glance: 1800w power, 30 g/min steam, 180 ml tank, ceramic soleplate, auto shut‑off, SureTemp fabric care.
Full-size iron for daily loads
Clipped together with its main plate, the appliance behaves like a conventional iron. The ceramic finish glides cleanly, spreads heat evenly and resists sticking. The 30 g/min steam output helps unlock creases in cotton tees, school shirts and bedding. The tank size is small compared with dedicated steam generators, yet sufficient for short sessions and top‑ups.
Compact travel iron for trips
Remove the primary soleplate to reveal a smaller pressing surface. This mode suits collars, hems and suitcase‑fresh clothes. It pairs well with a hotel ironing board, and its smaller footprint makes packing simpler. The format also helps with fiddly zones—between buttons and around pleats—where a large plate can be clumsy.
Handheld steamer for quick refreshes
Attach the brush head and hold garments vertically. Light steam smooths rayon, viscose and delicate blends that can mark under direct heat. It’s handy for a blazer that has lived on a chair back, or a dress that needs a freshen‑up after storage. Curtains and upholstery benefit from a surface tidy too, without hauling down rails or cushions.
|Mode
|Best for
|Key benefit
|Full-size iron
|Weekly laundry, cottons, bedding
|Even heat via ceramic plate and steady steam
|Travel iron
|Suitcase creases, collars, hems
|Compact plate for precision and easy packing
|Handheld steamer
|Delicates, jackets, curtains
|Quick vertical refresh with brush attachment
How it plays in real homes
The Trio Steam’s light, sleek body makes it less tiring across a small family load. The navy and pale platinum finish looks tidy on a kitchen worktop, which increases the chance you’ll actually use it rather than bury it in a cupboard. Steam at 30 g/min will not bulldoze dense linen like a high‑pressure generator, but it copes with everyday fabrics that form most wardrobes.
Temperature management remains key. SureTemp aims to protect sensitive fibres, yet care labels still rule. Start low for viscose and silk blends, and only step up if creases persist. For knits and embellished garments, the steamer mode with the brush keeps fibres lifted and limits flattening.
For busy weekdays, the steamer mode buys time: a shirt can be wearable in under two minutes without an ironing board.
Storage, safety and usability
The removable tank fills at a tap and slots back cleanly, reducing spills. The automatic shut‑off helps if you dash out for the school run. The compact travel plate decreases the number of devices to store, clearing shelf space for towels and detergent instead. A lighter body is easier on wrists, especially during a rapid Sunday‑night press.
Costs and care
Energy use and running costs
At 1800w (1.8 kW), an hour of continuous heating costs roughly 50p if your tariff sits near 28p/kWh. Real use is lower because irons cycle on and off once hot. Short steamer bursts draw less time at peak power, which suits quick touch‑ups before work.
Maintenance and longevity
- Use distilled or filtered water in hard‑water areas to slow limescale build‑up.
- Empty the tank after sessions to reduce standing water and odour.
- Wipe the ceramic plate when cool with a damp, non‑abrasive cloth.
- Allow full cool‑down before swapping plates or packing for travel.
Who this suits
Parents managing uniforms and PE kits gain from faster turnarounds. Renters in compact flats benefit from fewer appliances. Students can keep smarter outfits without commandeering shared cupboard space. Regular travellers get a tidy solution that slips into hand luggage, while occasional ironers can rely on the steamer for low‑effort neatness.
What to check before you buy
Fabrics and expectations
If your wardrobe leans toward heavy linen or layered denim, a high‑pressure generator may still work faster. If you prioritise versatility across mixed fabrics and value travel readiness, the 3‑in‑1 format aligns with daily life. Think about how often you steam curtains or jackets, and whether you typically iron complete loads or just a few shirts.
Travel practicalities
Empty the tank before packing to avoid leaks. Check socket types and voltage when travelling abroad, and carry a suitable adaptor. Hotel irons can be unpredictable; a personal compact plate reduces risk of residue or plate scratches on formalwear.
A few extra tips to get better results
Hang garments on a sturdy hanger for steaming and pull the hem gently to tension the fabric while you pass the steam. For stubborn creases in cotton, spritz with water and press with the ceramic plate in short passes rather than dwelling. For pleats, use the travel plate’s smaller nose to follow the fold without imprinting the surrounding fabric.
Small tank, smart usage: think targeted sessions—one school shirt, one dress, one table runner—rather than marathon ironing stints.
The Beldray Trio Steam’s proposition is simple: one £59.99 tool that fits modern space, travel and time constraints. The specification—1800w heating, 30 g/min steam, 180 ml tank, ceramic plate, SureTemp control and auto shut‑off—targets the middle ground most households need. If your cupboards are crowded and your schedule is tight, a multi‑mode iron like this could be the upgrade that earns its keep all year.