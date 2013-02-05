Celebrity couples getting married in 2018

2018 is the year for love! There are so many celebrity weddings scheduled for this year, although some are yet to actually pin a date down.

Without a doubt, one of the most anticipated weddings of all, is that of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which is due to take place in May. They will have the whole UK's eyes on them, if not the worlds.



The blingiest wedding of them all is sure to be Cardi B and rapper Offsets, which is reported to be costing millions of dollars.

Take a look at some of the other celebs we predict will walk down the aisle in 2018.