Celebrity Body Piercings: A-listers & Their Metal
Use the left and right keys of your keyboard to navigate the album
Celebrities love to stand out from the crowd - and what better way to do that than with a body piercing or two?
Some stars choose to get studded in unusual places, while others opt for ear or belly button piercings - but there's usually more than one.
What do you think of this lot's metal?
©Sipa
Some stars choose to get studded in unusual places, while others opt for ear or belly button piercings - but there's usually more than one.
What do you think of this lot's metal?
©Sipa