Home / Entertainment / News celebrities / Celebrity Body Piercings: A-listers & Their Metal

Celebrity Body Piercings: A-listers & Their Metal

Use the left and right keys of your keyboard to navigate the album

...
1/30
Celebrity body piercings
© Sipa
Replay
Celebrities love to stand out from the crowd - and what better way to do that than with a body piercing or two?

Some stars choose to get studded in unusual places, while others opt for ear or belly button piercings - but there's usually more than one.

What do you think of this lot's metal?

©Sipa
#Album#Piercing