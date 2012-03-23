Celebrity Plastic Surgery Gone Wrong: Before And After

With fame comes intense scrutiny, so it's understandable that many celebrities choose to go under the knife for a little tweak or two.



No one likes getting older and stars especially worry about staying youthful looking and in demand, but it seems that even young celebrities in their twenties are opting for plastic surgery.



Unfortunately the results of these fillers and procedures aren't always as natural-looking as they might like, and stars such as Lindsay Lohan and Megan Fox now appear much older than their tender years.



Not all celeb plastic surgery is bad, although from the looks of things it can easily be taken too far – Nicole Kidman is just one example of the perils of overusing botox!



