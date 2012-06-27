© Sipa



Katy Perry chose a foxy all-red outfit for the premiere of her new movie 'Part of Me' at LA's Grauman's Theatre last night.



The singer was joined by a string of friends and family on the red carpet - including her super-cute grandmother Mary Hudson and best mate Shannon Woodward.



She later took to the stage in a quirky popcorn skirt for a performance. While we won't be stealing her look any time soon, she managed to somehow pull it off with style.



Katy Perry's 'Part of Me' gives viewers an intimate view of the singer's life - we even get to see what she looks like without make-up. (Answer? Still pretty damn hot - Russell Brand's a mad man).



Check out our Katy Perry 'Part of Me' movie premiere snaps - who's your style winner?