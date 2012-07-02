Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes split: their love story
It's official: Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise have separated.
Hollyowood actress Katie filed for divorce from Tom on 29 June after nearly six years of marriage.
The couple got together in 2005 and tied the knot in November 2006 - here we chart their relationship from the begining to the bitter end.
It's December 2005, and Katie Holmes is pregnant with Tom Cruise's baby.
© Sipa
