The Dark Knight Rises: The star-studded London film premiere

The stars of The Dark Knight Rises came out in full force at the London premiere of the highly anticipated third installment of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy.



Lead actors Christian Bale and Tom Hardy looked slick in black, while up-and-coming actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt rocking a three-piece navy suit with polka dot tie.



The girls also dazzled on the red carpet. Anne Hathaway, who sports a skintight PVC catsuit to play Catwoman in the film, opted for a completely different look in a demure gold Gucci dress with floral neckline.



French actress Marion Cotillard, who plays Bruce Wayne's love interest Miranda Tate, wore a pretty but prim dog-tooth Christian Dior outfit that showed off her tiny waist.



Also at the premiere were Made In Chelsea rivals Cheska Hull and Kimberley Garner, new mother Peaches Geldof and singer James Morrison.



