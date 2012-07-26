Celebrity Weddings 2012: Stars who married this year

Celebrities are a romantic lot.



It seems not a weekend goes by without a star-studded wedding - be it a glamorous Hollywood do, a low-key English countryside event or naughty shotgun Vegas-style nuptials.



Celebrities young and old are tying the knot, some after just a few months of dating and others following years of romance.



Check out our snaps of the loved-up couples who’ll be hoping their vows last longer than TomKat’s…



Gorgeous Hollywood actor Josh Lucas wed the equally gorgeous Jessica Ciencin Henriquez married on 17th March in a super secret ceremony in New York's Central Park.



© SIPA