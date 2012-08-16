Celebrity Big Brother 2012: The housemates
Use the left and right keys of your keyboard to navigate the album
A new crop of stars entered the Celebrity Big Brother house last night.
From comedians to soap actresses to glamour models and even aristocracy, this lot will no doubt keep us glued to our seats with their drama and tears over the next few weeks.
Meet the 13 stars of this year's series...
From comedians to soap actresses to glamour models and even aristocracy, this lot will no doubt keep us glued to our seats with their drama and tears over the next few weeks.
Meet the 13 stars of this year's series...