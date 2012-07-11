Celebrity wedding dresses
Use the left and right keys of your keyboard to navigate the album
A wedding day is the one time a bride can guarantee that all eyes will be on her. It's the one opportunity to be a princess for a day (unless you're marrying into the royal family of course).
When Kate Middleton walked down the aisle at Westminster Abbey, all eyes were most certainly on her and her £250,000 wedding dress, which was created by English designer Sarah Burton, the creative director of luxury fashion house Alexander McQueen.
The lace gown caused a media storm and its recent display in Buckingham Palace brought in a record number of visitors during the summer months of 2011.
Here's a look at some other famous brides and their dresses on their big day...
When Kate Middleton walked down the aisle at Westminster Abbey, all eyes were most certainly on her and her £250,000 wedding dress, which was created by English designer Sarah Burton, the creative director of luxury fashion house Alexander McQueen.
The lace gown caused a media storm and its recent display in Buckingham Palace brought in a record number of visitors during the summer months of 2011.
Here's a look at some other famous brides and their dresses on their big day...