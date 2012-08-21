Celebrity Silver Foxes: Hot Men With Grey Hair
From full heads of perfect grey hair to a spattering of silver, there's something rather sexy about a mature man.
Check out our pick of the hottest grey-haired men who have embraced their natural colour and rebelled against dying their locks.
And we start with the ultimate silver fox! George Clooney lost his brunette locks at 33 years old. We like him best this way.
