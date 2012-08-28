Opposites attract: Weird celebrity couples

We nearly fell off our chair when we heard that pint-sized Aussie pop princess Kylie had hooked up with Jean-Claude Van Damme (A.K.A. The muscles from Brussels) in 1994.



Although their affair was kept out of the press at the time of their romance, Jean-Claude recently let slip their secret fling, revealing that it all happened when they were filming Street Fighter together in Thailand.



Kylie and Jean-Claude aren’t the only bizarre celebrity pair to have got it together; in fact, there are lots of weird and wonderful couples who you would never have thought would be interested in each other.



Here are Sofeminine’s wackiest celebrity couples. Warning: Your jaw might hit the floor once or twice…



©Sipa