Celebrity naked photo scandals: What the stars didn’t want you to see
Use the left and right keys of your keyboard to navigate the album
You would think that after all the celebrity naked photo scandals, stars would take better care to not get papped in the nude.
But this was a harsh lesson that Prince Harry had to recently learn, after photos were leaked showing him covering up the ‘crown jewels’ during a wild night in Las Vegas playing strip billiards.
In one pic the naked party Prince is bear-hugging a girl from behind and in another snap she’s cuddling up to him.
But Harry isn’t the only celebrity to be left red-faced after scandalous private pics have been made public.
Sofeminine have rounded up a selection of stars who have rued the day they bared their bodies in front of a camera.
©SIPA
But this was a harsh lesson that Prince Harry had to recently learn, after photos were leaked showing him covering up the ‘crown jewels’ during a wild night in Las Vegas playing strip billiards.
In one pic the naked party Prince is bear-hugging a girl from behind and in another snap she’s cuddling up to him.
But Harry isn’t the only celebrity to be left red-faced after scandalous private pics have been made public.
Sofeminine have rounded up a selection of stars who have rued the day they bared their bodies in front of a camera.
©SIPA