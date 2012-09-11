Strictly Come Dancing 2012: The celebrity line-up

It's that time of year again.



The new series of Strictly Come Dancing kicks off this Saturday and the line-up's looking better than ever. From Olympic stars to actresses and TV presenters, the BBC one show has got it all covered.



Check out who you'll be watching compete for the much coveted glitterball prize...



Girls Aloud singer and Cheryl Cole's best friend, Kimberley Walsh, 30, will no doubt show off her enviable figure in some revealing outfits.



Who knows what this means for her band's apparent reunion?