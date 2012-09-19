Famous friends: Celebrity best mates

One celebrity is better than two, and nothing is more heartwarming than seeing our fave stars hanging out with their equally famous besties.



When you're famous it can be hard to find people you trust, so it's nice that they can put aside the competitive nature of the industry and support each other.



This is never so true as in the case of Rihanna and Katy Perry. They may find themselves up for the same music awards, but the two gals are close as can be and are always there to support each other.



In fact, at the MTV Video Music Awards earlier this month, Rihanna made sure she kept a close eye on BFF Katy Perry.



The Fireworks singer was reportedly feeling rather sensitive as that was the place she first met her ex-husband Russell Brand.



Check out some other celebs who have the backs of their famous best mates...



